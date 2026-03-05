India’s Northeast: Gateway to the Indo-Pacific

For much of independent India’s history, the Northeast was discussed in the vocabulary of distance — a frontier tethered to the mainland by the narrow Siliguri Corridor and by a persistent perception of remoteness. Policy debates about the region revolved largely around insurgency, border security and fiscal dependency. Opportunity seldom figured prominently in that conversation. Yet the strategic map of Asia is changing, and with it the meaning of India’s Northeast. What once appeared to be the country’s farthest margin is steadily emerging as its eastern gateway to the wider Indo-Pacific — the arena where much of the twenty-first century’s economic dynamism and geopolitical competition will unfold.

Geography has always hinted at this possibility. India’s eight northeastern states share long international borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan and China. In total, the region shares more than 5,300 kilometres of international borders, while barely 1,600 kilometres connect it to the rest of India through the Siliguri corridor. The asymmetry is striking. In geographic terms, the Northeast sits naturally at the crossroads of South Asia, Southeast Asia and the eastern Himalayan world. For decades, however, this location was viewed primarily through the prism of vulnerability. Today it is increasingly interpreted as an opportunity.

Part of this change stems from a gradual reorientation in India’s foreign policy. The transition from the earlier “Look East” approach to the more purposeful Act East Policy reflected a recognition that India’s engagement with Southeast Asia could not remain confined to diplomatic exchanges or maritime strategy alone. Overland connectivity, border trade and regional integration would have to complement India’s expanding presence in the Indo-Pacific. In that strategic imagination, the Northeast inevitably becomes central rather than peripheral.

Infrastructure expansion has therefore become a key instrument of transformation. Over the past decade the region has witnessed significant investments in highways, railways and bridges designed to reduce its historic isolation. Projects such as Bhupen Hazarika Setu — stretching 9.15 kilometres across the Lohit river — and the Bogibeel Bridge have dramatically shortened travel time across the Brahmaputra valley. Rail connectivity has also expanded to several state capitals that waited decades for integration with the national network.

Yet the more consequential changes lie in cross-border connectivity. The proposed India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway — a corridor of roughly 1,360 kilometres — aims to link Moreh in Manipur with Mae Sot in Thailand through Myanmar. If fully operationalised, the highway could create one of the most significant land bridges

between South Asia and mainland Southeast Asia, opening new avenues for trade and economic cooperation.

Equally important is the gradual restoration of connectivity with Bangladesh. Bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh crossed $18 billion in 2023–24, making Dhaka one of New Delhi’s most significant regional economic partners. Reopened rail lines, river routes and transit agreements are reviving commercial links that existed long before the political partitions of the twentieth century. For landlocked states such as Assam and Tripura, access to Bangladeshi ports can shorten transport distances by up to 1,000 kilometres, dramatically lowering logistical costs and potentially transforming regional trade patterns.

Yet enthusiasm about the Northeast’s strategic promise is not universal. Critics caution that the rhetoric of connectivity has circulated for decades without producing a corresponding economic transformation on the ground. Infrastructure projects in the region frequently encounter formidable obstacles — mountainous terrain, ecological fragility and administrative delays. The Trilateral Highway itself has progressed more slowly than initially envisaged.

Others raise a deeper concern: connectivity alone cannot guarantee prosperity. If goods merely pass through the Northeast without stimulating local industries, employment or entrepreneurship, the region could remain economically marginal even as cross-border traffic increases. In such a scenario, the Northeast might function as a corridor rather than as a centre of economic activity.

Environmental concerns add further complexity. The Northeast forms part of one of the world’s most biologically diverse regions. Its forests, rivers and mountains sustain extraordinary biodiversity as well as the livelihoods of millions of people. Large infrastructure projects — highways cutting through forests or dams altering river systems — carry the risk of ecological disruption if pursued without careful planning. Development in the region must therefore proceed with an environmental sensitivity rarely required elsewhere.

These criticisms deserve serious consideration. Yet they do not invalidate the broader strategic logic of connectivity. Rather, they highlight the conditions under which it must unfold. Infrastructure must be accompanied by investments in local enterprise, education and skill development. Border trade should stimulate agro-processing, tourism and small manufacturing rather than merely facilitating transit.

Encouragingly, signs of such transformation are already visible. Tourism has grown steadily as improved connectivity brings visitors to landscapes that were once difficult to access. Meghalaya alone received over 1.5 million visitors in 2023, reflecting the increasing visibility of the region’s cultural and ecological wealth. Agricultural exports —

including specialty teas, spices and organic produce — are also finding new markets beyond the region.

Equally significant has been the improvement in the security environment. Insurgencies that once dominated the political landscape of the Northeast have declined markedly over the past two decades. Government data suggests that insurgency-related incidents in the region have fallen by more than 70 per cent in the past decade, creating a far more stable environment for investment and development.

Broader geopolitical currents reinforce the Northeast’s growing significance. China’s expanding presence along the Himalayan frontier and its increasing engagement with Myanmar inevitably sharpen India’s strategic attention to its eastern borders. A stable and prosperous Northeast is therefore not merely a developmental aspiration; it is also a strategic imperative for India’s long-term engagement with Asia.

The challenge now lies in ensuring that connectivity translates into durable regional prosperity. Infrastructure must nurture local enterprise rather than bypass it. Economic integration must empower communities rather than simply accelerate the movement of goods across their landscapes. And environmental stewardship must remain central to planning in a region whose ecological wealth is as important as its strategic location.

For decades the Northeast figured in India’s political imagination largely as a distant frontier defined by security anxieties. The emerging strategic perspective offers an opportunity to change that narrative. If the present momentum is sustained — and if connectivity is matched by investments in people, institutions and enterprise — the region could evolve into one of India’s most dynamic economic frontiers. In the unfolding story of the Indo-Pacific century, the Northeast may yet become the place where India’s domestic renewal meets its wider Asian destiny.