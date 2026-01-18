India’s Run Ends at Yonex India Open 2026, But the Spotlight Shifts to a Lin Chun-Yi vs Jonatan Christie Final

Friday night at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium felt thrilling offered plenty of excitement, but it lacked the sense of satisfaction it promised and the happiness the home crowd had hoped for. With Lakshya Sen’s narrow quarterfinal loss, India’s campaign at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2026 came to an end, and while the scoreboard says “last eight,” the feeling is far more nuanced for fans, every single spectator watching from stands and whole India.



While talking of semi-finals thrilling match, Lin Chun-Yi showed immense grit in a hard-fought semifinal, overcoming a tough opponent like Victor Lai to book his place in the final. Jonatan Christie too battled through a demanding encounter against Loh Kean Yew, displaying class under pressure. Now, with momentum on their side, both finalists are firmly eyeing the Yonex India Open title.



In a tournament defined by tight contests and shifting momentum, the result reflected an Indian challenge that was competitive throughout but fell short in key moments. This wasn’t a collapse or a no-show; but one ultimately undone by fine margins and even trying the best strategies or tactics the Indians missed opportunities at decisive stages, it was a tournament of fine margins, near-perfect plans, and just not enough clinical execution when it mattered most.

Watching Lakshya battle through a tense three-game contest, it was hard not to feel that the match — and in many ways India’s overall campaign — was decided by inches rather than gaps. Early on, his intent was clear. He took the pace off, controlled the net, and dictated rallies smartly, a strategy that worked beautifully in the opening game. But as the conditions grew trickier and the pressure mounted, the match slowly slipped into a test of nerve rather than skill.

Lakshya himself summed it up honestly after the match, admitting how slim the margins were. He spoke about needing to be more clinical at the end, while also giving full credit to his opponent for holding firm. The plan, he said, worked well initially — slowing the game down and asserting control at the net — but badminton at this level rarely allows comfort for long.

The third game, in particular, felt less about tactics and more about who could manage the moment better. It became a pressure game, with both players trying to stay composed, knowing one loose phase could decide everything. Lakshya acknowledged that finishing opportunities mattered and that a few late decisions didn’t go his way — the kind of reflections that underline how elite matches are often settled not by dominance, but by restraint.

What also stood out was how much the conditions influenced the contest. The wind inside the arena was noticeably different from earlier rounds, something Lakshya admitted took time to adjust to. Errors at the net, especially from the front court, crept in, and the faster side of the court demanded tighter control than he could consistently manage. These are details casual viewers might miss, but at this level, they shape outcomes.

Even moments of brilliance — like a stunning behind-the-back retrieval that lifted the crowd — couldn’t change the larger picture. Lakshya was quick to downplay it, calling it just one point in a match where many things could have been done better. That grounded response perhaps best reflects where Indian badminton stands right now: capable, competitive, but still searching for that extra sharpness.

With Lakshya’s exit, India’s singles challenge officially ended, following earlier departures of HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and the women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly. The results may not read kindly, but the performances suggest a campaign that was closer than it appears — one that promised much, delivered moments, yet stopped just short of going deep.

Gayatri/Treesa: Promise, Pain, and Progress

Earlier in the week, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly produced one of the most stirring Indian performances of the tournament, pushing their higher-ranked Chinese opponents deep into a three-game pre-quarterfinal thriller.

“I think it was a good game overall,” Gayatri said. “We had no expectations going in. We just wanted to give our hundred percent, and we kind of knew how they played.”

The duo were within touching distance after leading 19–15 in the second game, only for momentum to slip away.“Sometimes it’s just not our day,” she reflected. “Even the third set was pretty close, but we’ll get back strong.”

Gayatri also brushed aside concerns over a late dive that drew gasps from the crowd. “At that moment you don’t feel the pain. You just want to get to every shuttle. After the match you feel it, but now it’s okay,” she said.

H S Prannoy’s Lapse, Loh Kean Yew’s Surge



HS Prannoy’s spirited pre-quarterfinal battle against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew ended in a tight three-setter, with Prannoy taking the opener 21-18 before falling 19-21, 14-21.



Prannoy’s post-match assessment was candid about the turning point in the decider, pinpointing early lapses in concentration that allowed Loh to seize initiative.



“The first five, six points was pretty crucial in the third a few missed smashes. I went out of focus for a while. That’s all someone like Loh needs to score very quick points… he injects speed whenever he can.”



His analysis revealed a willingness to confront mental lapses as much as tactical shortcomings a theme becoming increasingly prominent among elite players when matches hinge on tiny momentum swings.



Fatigue Catches Up with Kunlavut, Loh Marches On



Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, seeded second, looked in command against Loh Kean Yew early, taking the first game 21-14 before slipping 15-21, 17-21 to the Singaporean veteran.



On his performance, Kunlavut attributed the downturn to cumulative fatigue after a deep run at last week’s Malaysian Open, acknowledging diminished energy reserves an unvarnished and rare admission at this stage.

“Uh, actually, in this week I don't have, I don't have power anymore. I don't have energy anymore in this tournament, because the last week I used one hundred percent in the Malaysian Open. But this, this tournament, I have to try the best because, uh, if I come, like, step by step, because last year I lost the, the first round, right? But if this time I come to the, like, say, quarterfinal, semi-final, or get champion, I have to get more point for the-- keep the ranking in the world top.”



His honesty underscored the physical toll elite badminton demands, particularly in back-to-back events early in the season.



Loh’s comeback from a set down against Kunlavut set up a semi-final berth, a run he attributed to focused preparation and relentless self-pressure.



“We watch each other’s matches and play often, other than that I just keep focusing on doing my best and just keep trying to push myself to the limit.”



With India’s singles challenge concluded, the men’s singles semifinals at the India Open have taken shape. Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, who edged Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a three-game quarterfinal battle, will face Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, a straight-game winner over France’s Christo Popov, in a high-stakes clash that promises power and precision. Joining them on the other side of the draw is Canada’s Victor Lai, the 2025 World Championships bronze medallist, who advanced by defeating Chi Yu Jen, and Taiwan’s Lin Chun-Yi, who ousted hometown favourite Lakshya Sen in a tight three-setter.



I am thrilled to share the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026 finals set for tomorrow! In men’s singles, Jonatan Christie will face Lin Chun-Yi after strong semis performances. Over in women’s singles, world No. 1 An Se Young takes on Wang Zhi Yi in what promises to be a thrilling clash. The women’s doubles final features Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning against Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto, and in mixed doubles it’s



Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran versus Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang. Mark your calendars these finals are stacked with top talent.