India's bid to build a robust knowledge system becomes increasingly relevant in an age of rapid technological advancements and globalisation. India boasts a profoundly rich intellectual heritage that is deeply rooted in the principles of Jnan (knowledge), Vignan (science), and Jeevan Darshan (philosophy). The heritage has evolved over centuries through a steadfast commitment to observation, experimentation, and meticulous analysis. Given this illustrious background, the Indian government has initiated a vital movement to integrate IKS into the educational framework. This philosophical heritage is essential in pursuing truth, fostering a knowledge space that values empirical inquiry and introspective wisdom.

The age-old legacy is being influenced by the advent of technological marvels in the form of advanced computer-driven engagement in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML); these players are also crucial in shaping the dynamics of global economies and influencing geopolitical strategies. Nations across the globe are racing to enhance their technological prowess. A prime example of this competition is China’s recent unveiling of its advanced deep search intelligence called ‘DeepSeek.’ This initiative aims to rival the United States OpenAI’s ChatGPT. India is making significant strides in generative technology as an emerging techno hub.

Amidst the ongoing technological competition, there is growing discourse about DeepSeek’s neutrality in language processing. Reports indicate that the system might be designed to align with the Chinese government’s viewpoints, raising the possibility of censorship of information that contradicts the state’s ideological framework.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken a significant step by mandating the incorporation of IKS into higher education curricula starting from the 2024–2025 academic year. This initiative inspires and encourages researchers to actively engage in scholarly work highlighting and elevating IKS globally.

India has a rich and complex historical heritage marked by significant contributions in various fields, including medicine, yoga, mathematics, geometry, and astronomy. These areas display a remarkable depth of knowledge and innovation, influencing Indian society and global thought. However, recent attempts to celebrate and promote this wealth of Indian knowledge have faced considerable scepticism and criticism.

The ‘Make in India’ initiative aimed to enhance domestic manufacturing and promote innovation, but it has encountered significant challenges regarding its execution and effectiveness. Critics have expressed concerns about the feasibility of adequate infrastructure, innovation, and R&D, shortages of skilled labour, ease of doing business, bureaucratic involvement, among others. Similarly, Patanjali’s Ayurvedic products, celebrated for their traditional holistic approach, faced setbacks when regulatory bodies in Russia and the European Union denied them market access, casting doubt on the global acceptance of indigenous practices.

Regarding intellectual nurturing and knowledge production in multi-dimensional facets of innovation, India faces significant challenges in translating its intellectual talent into adequate infrastructure and global recognition.



According to the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024 data, India ranks 39th among the 133 economies listed. To overcome these hurdles and develop a transformative knowledge paradigm, the government must prioritise nurturing critical thinking.



Over the decades, the country has faced a concerning loss of intellectual talent, mainly due to government neglect, inadequate funding, and constraints on R&D. In recent decades, approximately 2.8 million Indians, primarily scientists, techies and researchers, have migrated to developed countries, with the United States as the primary destination, while a 2020 World Bank report highlights that over 17.5 million Indians now live abroad. This ongoing ‘brain drain’ poses a significant challenge to India’s potential for growth and innovation. To combat this issue, in July 2023, the Minister of State (I/C) for the Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, mentioned that the Government is taking distinctive steps to retain the best human resources.

It includes the creation of sophisticated research infrastructure, promoting ecosystem for scientific pursuits, promoting a collaborative space for India origin overseas scientists to contribute for the country, and encouraging postdoctoral research.

India is at a critical juncture in its quest to establish a globally recognised knowledge system. This ambitious goal requires a strong commitment to intellectual rigour, a culture of open discussion, and significant investments in education and research.

The government’s efforts to integrate IKS into higher education is a positive development. Still, its success depends on fostering an environment that values critical inquiry, embraces diverse perspectives, and encourages innovation.

To compete globally in AI and machine learning, India must embrace innovation and research while preserving its knowledge system to become a ‘Vishwaguru’—an international beacon of knowledge and wisdom. This dual approach is essential for positioning India as a leader in the future knowledge economy that will lead us towards the Vision, Viksit Bharat@2047.