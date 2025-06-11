Assam, home to one of the largest Muslim populations in India, approximately 34% of its total population, remains electorally significant but politically voiceless. On paper, the representation seems decent: 31 Muslim MLAs sit in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly. Yet, beyond these numbers lies a troubling void. A deep sense of abandonment and lack of genuine leadership becomes painfully evident during times of crisis.



Take, for instance, the state government's recent implementation of the "pushback" policy to deport suspected illegal immigrants to Bangladesh. Despite the direct impact on a large section of the Muslim population, there was no unified or assertive voice from the community's leadership. Individual MLAs often restrict their work within the confines of their constituencies. What's sorely missing is a collective leadership- a strong, respected figure who can articulate and advocate for the broader concerns of the community.



In such moments, when genuine leadership fails to emerge, people often gravitate toward anyone who claims to speak for them. Sometimes, this desperation leads to disillusionment. A telling example is that of Sikha Sarma, once vocal against alleged anti-Muslim policies, who appeared to champion minority concerns before the 2021 elections, only to speak against the Muslims after her electoral defeat. Her trajectory exposed a troubling trend: some voices speak not out of conviction but out of political ambition. The community, starved of authentic leadership, is left vulnerable to such opportunism, driven more by fear than faith.



The recent WAQF Amendment Bill controversy further highlights this void. Regardless of where one stands on the bill, what was striking was the absence of a strong, unified protest from within the Muslim leadership. A few AIUDF MLAs did raise concerns, but without a credible figurehead, especially after Badruddin Ajmal’s electoral defeat, the protest lacked weight. Ajmal, for all his flaws and media criticisms, was at least a recognisable figure, someone who once earned community trust. His decline has left a gaping hole in Muslim political leadership in Assam.



This leadership vacuum also threatens to reduce Muslim votes to mere electoral statistics. If the Congress, traditionally seen as the party of choice for Muslims, fails to nurture real leaders, not just representatives, it risks taking the community’s support for granted. The absence of a viable alternative makes this even more dangerous. With no significant outreach by the BJP toward minority communities, and a lack of Muslim-centric leaders in their ranks, Muslims in Assam are caught in a political no-man’s-land.



Even within parties like Congress, many Muslim representatives remain silent on issues that go against the grain of the dominant political narrative. Whether it’s fear of reprisal, loss of political favour, or internal party pressures, their reluctance to speak out during critical moments is not just disappointing, it’s damaging. It signals to the electorate that while Muslims may be essential for winning elections, their concerns can be sidelined without consequence.



This is a call for change, urgent and overdue. Assam’s Muslims don’t just need more MLAs; they need visionary, educated, and courageous leaders who are rooted in their community’s realities and capable of navigating the broader political landscape. Leaders who don’t just speak during elections, but who stand firm during times of crisis. Leaders who can unite constituencies, challenge dominant narratives, and work toward inclusive development.



The responsibility doesn't lie solely with political parties. Voters, too, must evolve. Voting out of blind loyalty to parties, regardless of their stance on community issues, only perpetuates the cycle. It’s time for voters to choose candidates who stand for collective progress, not party colours.



Only then can Assam move from symbolic representation to meaningful transformation. Only then can its Muslim population reclaim its rightful place, not just as voters, but as vital voices in the state's political future.