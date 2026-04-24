Is this a mini Pahalgam?

At Pahalgam they asked the religion of the victims and massacred Hindus. The aim was to create a divide and serious riots between Hindus and Muslims to break India. A million such provocations in the past did not yield the desired results as envisioned by our foes. The terrorists have been then neutralised.

Here at Nashik they used brains and not the bullets. They allegedly selected, coerced, targeted and tortured in a crude manner under the eyes of a corporate that always boasted of ethics and integrity and attempted to convert the hapless many. It is a similar conspiracy.

But the honchos here and in a million corporates had already laid the foundations by an illogical discriminatory dress code. Hindus had to hide their beliefs. Was this a motive or a consequence of a Psychological defense mechanism that Sigmund Freud once described as Reaction formation.

Reaction Formation

Reaction formation is a psychological defense mechanism where a person unconsciously replaces an unwanted or anxiety-provoking impulse with its exact opposite, often in an exaggerated or performative manner. It acts as a shield for the ego against unacceptable thoughts or desires, such as acting excessively friendly toward someone who is disliked. Few adoptee parents indulge and care excessively towards their adopted kids unconsciously for the fear of being called as biased. The transnational companies , many of them may also have been infiltrated by wile and woke elements . One more explanation can be that being inclusive meant pampering and excessive pandering of the smaller or weaker sections as perceived by the world

Stimulus Generalization

Why is the Moderate Muslim quiet is a charge thrown on the faithfulls? But why are the Hindus , Sikhs , Jains & Buddhists also quiet. That is our weakness. As a civil society we do not react. Extreme elements show their colors sporadically but it's of no use and too detrimental .

Once some time ago all Sikhs for a few appeared to be Khalistani. Wrong! This is stimulus generalization and can happen now. Every Hindu, Muslim, Sikhs, Christians and others have lived here for thousands of years. They are not the descendants of our invaders or the extremist elements from abroad

Stockholm Syndrome

The Bharatiya seldom responds in unison. Is this a result of a Chronic Stockholm Syndrome where the abused identifies with the abuser and continuously gets abused We have been as a culture traumatised for hundreds of years & may be believe that being serially bashed is normal

It's time to separate the wheat from the chaff , the disruptors from the nation builders. We need to raise our voices in unison irrespective of race , religion , caste , creed or class. Selective outrage is dangerous . A uniform response is important

Let's views these events as case studies for our beings to unite & protect is from the wile and the wicked

If the nation state survives we will and so our faiths.

It's not vice versa.