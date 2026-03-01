Justice, Power, and the Theatre of Suspicion

The prolonged incarceration of Arvind Kejriwal and his close associate Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case, followed by later judicial developments that appeared to weaken the prosecutorial narrative have produced an unsettling public question:



How can leaders be denied bail for months and yet subsequently obtain judicial relief within the same court system?



The apparent contradiction, however, lies less in the judiciary than in the way modern democracies experience justice through politics. To understand this episode fully, one must move beyond legal doctrine and confront a harder truth, one recognised long ago by Niccolò Machiavelli, that political life is shaped not by ideal principles alone but by the nature of people themselves.



A criminal justice system operates sequentially. Bail hearings do not determine guilt; they evaluate risk during investigation. Courts ask whether evidence may be influenced, witnesses pressured, or the inquiry obstructed. Under stringent financial-crime statutes, judicial caution often prevails over liberty at early stages. Suspicion sufficient to justify investigation may therefore justify custody without establishing criminal culpability.



Later judicial scrutiny applies an entirely different standard. Evidence must withstand adversarial testing. Intent must be demonstrated. Personal complicity must be shown beyond a reasonable doubt. When courts subsequently grant relief or question prosecutorial foundations, they are not contradicting earlier decisions; they are moving from uncertainty toward verification.



Yet this legal explanation alone fails to capture why such cases rapidly become national moral dramas.



Because justice in a democracy never unfolds in isolation from politics.



Modern political actors, whether in government or opposition operate within what Machiavelli described with unsettling clarity: rulers must govern not merely through truth but through perception. Power survives by responding to the public's expectations, fears, and passions. Politics, therefore, becomes inseparable from performance.



The treasury benches present an investigation as moral purification, proof that corruption is being confronted. The opposition portrays prosecution as persecution, evidence of authoritarian overreach. Both narratives are not aberrations but rational political behaviour. Each side plays to the gallery because democratic legitimacy itself depends upon audience approval.



In this theatre, arrest acquires symbolic meaning beyond law.



Custody signals guilt to supporters of authority.



Bail signals vindication to supporters of resistance.



Legal stages are thus absorbed into political storytelling.



What emerges is not deliberate manipulation alone but an emergent phenomenon, a complex outcome arising from countless interactions between institutions, media, political competition, and public sentiment. No single actor fully controls it. Yet, collectively, it shapes the reality experienced by citizens.



Here, Machiavelli’s insight becomes particularly relevant. He observed that political order ultimately rests upon how people behave, not how philosophers wish them to behave. Citizens simultaneously distrust politicians and demand strong action against corruption. They fear state excess yet celebrate decisive authority. They seek fairness but respond instinctively to spectacle.



Society, in effect, runs on an operating system formed by human nature, suspicion of power, resentment of privilege, desire for moral certainty, and attraction to decisive narratives. When allegations arise, these latent impulses activate immediately. Public judgment forms long before evidence matures.



Thus, perception emerges before truth stabilises.



Courts deliberate slowly because evidence requires time. Politics accelerates because elections cannot wait. Media amplifies because attention rewards immediacy. The resulting feedback loop transforms investigation into spectacle and procedure into perceived punishment.



In such an environment, prolonged pre-trial incarceration risks appearing punitive even when legally justified under statutory constraints. Judicial caution, shaped by investigative uncertainty, collides with public impatience shaped by political messaging.



When later judicial scrutiny moderates earlier conclusions, citizens perceive inconsistency where the system sees progression.

The deeper irony is that both government and opposition contribute equally to this confusion. Each mobilises moral outrage suited to its moment, whether in power or in resistance. Machiavelli would likely recognise this not as democratic decay but as political inevitability: leaders must speak to prevailing emotions because political survival depends upon it.



The Kejriwal–Sisodia episode, therefore, illustrates something larger than one corruption case. It reveals how justice, politics, and collective psychology interact within democratic societies. The judiciary deals in evidence; politicians deal in perception; society interprets events through its underlying moral instincts.



Reality, in such circumstances, becomes emergent rather than declared.



Early detention reflects institutional caution.



Later relief reflects evidentiary scrutiny.



Public belief reflects societal temperament.



The system is not merely deciding law; it is navigating human nature.



The uncomfortable conclusion is that modern democratic controversies are shaped less by courtroom inconsistency than by the permanent political theatre surrounding them. Justice proceeds linearly, but perception evolves dynamically through competition for public belief.



In the end, courts may pronounce judgment, but political meaning is negotiated elsewhere, in the collective mind of society itself. And as Machiavelli understood five centuries ago, the final arbiter of political reality is neither ruler nor judge, but the enduring and often contradictory nature of the people.