Justice Written Before the Verdict

Justice does not fail in courtrooms; it fails in investigation—and by the time a verdict is delivered, the failure is already complete. An acquittal is often the final expression of an earlier collapse, written quietly in a document that rarely enters public debate: the case diary. The anguish surrounding the Arnamai Bora rape and murder case demands not only empathy, but clarity about where justice is truly won—or lost. Behind every case diary is a life that cannot be restored, only represented.

India’s criminal process rests on the framework of Section 172 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which requires investigating officers to maintain a daily record of every step taken: information received, movements made, evidence collected, witnesses examined. It is easy to mistake this for routine paperwork. In reality, it is the spine of the prosecution. When it is weak, the case falters; when it is precise, the case stands. In Assam, where terrain, distance, and social pressures often complicate policing, the margin for investigative error is even narrower.

A criminal trial does not test outrage—it tests consistency. Courts look for a chain that does not break: from crime scene to evidence collection, from witness statements to forensic reports. The case diary binds these elements together. It answers questions before they are even asked: who reached the scene first, whether it was secured in time, who handled the evidence, when witnesses were examined. In the absence of clear answers, doubt does not merely arise—it dominates.

This becomes critical in crimes of sexual violence and murder, where forensic evidence is often seen as decisive. Yet, forensic strength is only as credible as the documentation supporting it. A DNA match may be conclusive in the laboratory, but in court it stands only if the chain of custody is intact. If the diary does not establish how evidence moved—securely, continuously, without tampering—the defence does not need to disprove the science; it only needs to question the process.

The consequences of weak documentation are not theoretical—they are written across some of India’s most closely watched trials. In the Aarushi Talwar murder case, a compromised crime scene and inconsistent documentation contributed to an eventual acquittal. In the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, gaps and inconsistencies in the prosecution narrative over time weakened the case against several accused. And in the Malegaon blast case, the long and complex trajectory of the trial—marked by contested evidence, shifting investigative positions, and sustained judicial scrutiny—has underscored how procedural consistency is central to sustaining prosecution. These cases differ in facts, but converge on one truth: when the record is unreliable, justice becomes uncertain.

Courts have consistently maintained a careful balance: lapses in investigation cannot, by themselves, justify a conviction; yet they can seriously undermine the prosecution. The case diary, therefore, is not merely a record of steps taken—it is a reflection of investigative integrity. Were all leads pursued? Were alternative possibilities examined? Or was the inquiry narrowed too quickly? A comprehensive diary answers these questions. A weak one leaves them open—and in criminal law, open questions tend to favour the accused.

Witnesses present an equally demanding test. Over time, they may turn hostile or uncertain. What often endures is what was recorded at the earliest stage. A well-maintained case diary captures these first accounts with context and immediacy, enabling the prosecution to address contradictions with fairness and precision. Without such a record, testimony becomes fragile, and the narrative of the case begins to fray.

This leads to a necessary reflection on accountability. When a case fails, the legal system records an acquittal, as it must. But the reasons for doubt often lie in avoidable gaps—delayed entries, imprecise timelines, incomplete documentation. Strengthening the discipline of record-keeping is, therefore, not a procedural nicety; it is central to delivering justice. A failed investigation is not a neutral lapse; it risks compounding the original harm.

Across India, conviction rates in serious offences have improved in recent years, yet they continue to reflect the demanding standard of proof required in criminal law. Courts do not demand perfection, but they do require coherence. Where that coherence is present, cases withstand scrutiny; where it is absent, even serious allegations struggle to translate into convictions.

Public response to cases like that of Arnamai Bora is understandably intense. But justice cannot be built on intensity alone. It must endure cross-examination, procedural scrutiny, and appellate review. A conviction that cannot withstand these stages does not serve the victim; it delays closure.

The way forward lies in strengthening process with quiet consistency. Case diaries must be treated as legal instruments, not clerical afterthoughts. Real-time entries, secure digital systems, supervisory review, and continued training can reduce gaps that weaken prosecutions. These are practical, constructive steps that reinforce the credibility of the system while preserving its balance.

In the end, the difference between acquittal and conviction is rarely dramatic. It lies in details—recorded or omitted, preserved or lost. The case diary does not speak for the victim—but without it, the victim is not fully heard. And when that record fails, justice is not denied in noise—it disappears in silence.