Manipuri Language Day 2025: A timeless tongue's journey towards national and classical recognition

A Language Rooted in Antiquity

The Manipuri language is far more than a means of daily conversation – it is the living archive of a continuing ancient civilization. Its origins are deeply intertwined with the history of Manipur, long celebrated as the Land of Jewels. Scholars and historians often refer to literary treasures like Numit Kappa, Poireiton Khunthok, and the royal chronicles (Cheitharol Kumbaba), which offer glimpses of life, beliefs, and artistic genius of a people alive and kicking for nearly two millennia.

Archeological findings – ranging from copper plate inscriptions to ancient coins – indicate tangible proof to its high antiquity. The Manipuri scrip, with its elegant characters, stands as an enduring symbol of the cultural depth, having survived colonial suppression and later revived by passionate patriotic reformers and educators.

The Eight Schedule Demand: A Fight for Linguistic Equality

The case for inclusion in the Eight Schedule is not a recent one – it has been rallying cry of years of activism, peaceful protests,petitions,and cultural showcases. Inclusion would mean that Manipuri:

● Gains official recognition alongside India’s other Scheduled Languages.

● Becomes eligible for use in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations and other central services.

● Receives enhanced support for academic development, translation, and preservation programs.

Most importantly, recognition would be a validation of cultural dignity. It sends the clear message that Manipuri is not on the fringes but is central to India’s rich linguistic tapestry.



The Dream of Classical Languages Status

The Eight Schedule speaks to constitutional equality, the Classical Language status speaks to civilizational prestige. The Government of India’s criteria for such recognition are rigorous:

1. High antiquity, recorded history of 1,500-2,000 years.

2. A body of ancient literature considered a cultural heritage.

3. Originality, indicating an independent literary tradition.

4. Marked distinction between its ancient and modern forms.

Manipuri ticks all these boxes:

● Its literature is original, deeply rooted, and aesthetically rich, from epic poetry to devotional hymns.

● It occupies a unique place in India’s linguistic landscape as the only major literary representative of the Sino-Tibetan family.

● Its ancient corpus holds philosophies, cosmologies, and narratives that stand apart from other Indian literary traditions.



This recognition would unlock long-term benefits – special university departments, dedicated research grants, and global scholarly exchange – ensuring the systematic preservation and promotion of this heritage.

Why Recognition Matters Now More Than Ever

In a time when smaller linguistic communities worldwide face erosion under the force of globalization, the safeguarding of Manipuri is a moral responsibility. Each passing year without recognition risk further marginalization of the language in public life and academia. Formal recognition would not divide the nation – on the contrary, it would strengthen the ideal of unity in diversity that lies in the heart of the Indian Republic.

Voices of the Movement

From student unions and literary societies to eminent scholars and political leaders, the movement for recognition has grown into a pan-Manipuri cause. Cultural programs, archival projects, and the revival of Manipuri script in schools and colleges are grassroots victories that reflect the people’s refusal to let their language fade. The passion of this movement is grounded in reverence for heritage, not just administrative entitlement.

A Call to Action on Manipuri Language Day

Today’s celebration must inspire renewed momentum. Policymakers need to hear the resounding call for inclusion- both in the Eight Schedule and the Classical Language list.Classical language status is yet to be awarded. Every Manipuri speaker, whether in Manipur or the diaspora and even the user of Manipuri as lingua-franca, has a role to play:

● Speak Manipuri, teach it at home, and treasure its literature.

● Support documentation projects to preserve its oral histories and ancient manuscripts.

● Engage in constructive advocacy, ensuring the campaign remains united and inclusive.

Looking Ahead

The road may be challenging, but the stakes are too high to falter. Recognition will not just honor the past – it will secure the future, ensuring future generations to inherit a language that has weathered centuries and still sings with style & vitality.

As we mark 34th Manipuri Language Day 2025, we do not just celebrate words – we celebrate a Civilization in syllables, a voice that spoken for centuries and now seeks its rightful acknowledgment in the annals of the India’s language heritage as a classical language.

Jai Hind.

Long live Manipuri.