Manipur’s Choice - Life or Destruction?

I have carried heavy thoughts on this for a long time. Poppy cultivation has deeply harmed Manipur, and it has also had a profound impact on me. I have seen families break, communities weaken, and the future of youth, who are the pillars of our future generations being stolen. I have heard that some youth have ended their lives as they do not appreciate their lives, not being able to live without heroin (derived from opium poppy). The number of rehabilitation centres is increasing, which is hard to believe. It destroys forests and depletes the land. The income is short-term, but the damage lasts a long time. Every poppy field tells a story of loss, while every alternative holds a chance for hope.

In the hills of Manipur, a crisis unfolds that goes far beyond farming. Poppy cultivation has scarred this Northeastern state so deeply that silence is no longer an option. What began as a search for quick income has grown into a generational disaster.



The Environmental Reckoning

It is heartbreaking to witness the community struggling, due to recent floods, where even basic survival has become a challenge for many. Huge infrastructures, crops, livestock damage and tragic loss of life have only deepened the impact. Beyond doubt, we could link recent floods in Manipur to an environmental damage caused by opium poppy cultivation. Forests once held soil and controlled water flow. Now, bare hillsides collapse with every monsoon. The shallow poppy roots that offer little resistance to erosion have replaced the intricate root systems that previously held the earth together.

These floods are not random disasters, as these floods come from environmental destruction. Hills stripped of vegetation give way under monsoon rains, sending mud and debris into valleys/ flat areas. Rivers once steady now surge with silt from slopes stripped of cover. Rain no longer sinks into the soil or moves in stable streams. It rushes down, gaining speed and debris. The force sweeps away homes, livelihoods, and hopes.While many attribute this to climate change, which is a factor, it is essential to recognize that this is not just a natural disaster; it is also a human-made tragedy.



The True Price of False Prosperity

Behind each poppy field lies a web of human loss/tragedy. The promise of quick wealth is a cruel deception, leaving people poorer in every real sense. Families are trapped in cycles of violence and fear as traffickers seize control. Youth, drawn by the apparent wealth of traffickers, leave school and traditional work, only to be consumed by the drug trade/in the chain of production itself.What objective does wealth serve when the community who should enjoy it are no longer around?

Meanwhile, the land itself pays. Soil that has built up over centuries can be washed away in a single storm. Biodiversity vanishes, and water sources that sustained generations turn polluted or dry up.



The Ripple Effect Beyond Borders

This crisis is not confined to Manipur. Poppy thrives in areas where economic options are limited, government support is needed to strengthen, and communities feel excluded from development due to issues such as remote locations and poor connectivity.

Heroin from Manipur drives addiction across India and beyond. It is hard to imagine, but true, that each gram produced links to overdoses and broken families in distant villages, towns, and cities. It is heartbreaking to think back of the colony where I grew up in Imphal. So many of our youth, in many households were lost to this silent killer and it is like living through a never ending nightmare.



Government Action and Challenges

In 2018, Manipur launched the "War on Drugs" under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and it is still carried on under the current administration. It is one of India's most ambitious efforts to stop drug cultivation at its source. Significant seizures of heroin and raw opium show both the scale of the problem and the resolve of security forces. Let us hope and pray that this mission is fulfilled to the benefit of our society, environment, and future generations.

Yet enforcement alone cannot solve a crisis rooted in poverty and social breakdown. Alternative livelihood programs show promise but struggle to reach remote areas where poppy dominates. Farmers need not only alternative crops but also markets, infrastructure, and support to bridge the risky transition.



A Moral and Spiritual Imperative

The biblical principle that "Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows" (Galatians 6:7) finds powerful testimony in Manipur's current crisis. Many years of forest clearing have led to increased flooding, landslides, and climate instability.

The seeds of social breakdown sown through involvement in drug trafficking are yielding harvests of violence, addiction, and family disintegration. Each farmer who grows food instead of poppy plants the basis of life and sustainability. Each community that pursues legitimate development builds long-term prosperity. Each forest restoration effort strengthens environmental resilience.

Manipur faces a moral choice - communities must decide between short-term gain that destroys or sustainable practices that build lasting prosperity. It is an ethical responsibility that will define the future of the next generation.

Stewardship from the Almighty

Regarding stewardship, the principle that "the earth is the Lord's, and everything in it" (Psalm 24:1) calls the people of Manipur to regard their land not as a commodity but as a sacred trust to be protected. The state's biodiversity, clean watersheds, and fertile soil are gifts that deserve an act of responsibility.

Integrated Solutions

We need integrated solutions that address multiple fronts. It involves building value chains for legitimate crops, enhancing market access, expanding credit and technical support, and establishing processing facilities that increase the value of farm products.

Environmental Restoration must repair the damage already done while building resilience against future challenges. It includes massive reforestation efforts, soil conservation programs, watershed Restoration, and the development of climate-resilient agricultural practices and crops.

Social healing must address the trauma and breakdown caused by decades of involvement in drug trafficking. It requires community-based rehabilitation programs, education initiatives, youth development programs, and efforts to rebuild trust and cooperation within communities. Those who have fallen victim to this silent killer need compassion and rebuilding of their lives, but not social stigma. With greater understanding on our part, we can take meaningful steps toward healing our broken society, which is our on-going challenge for each and every one of us.

Hope Amidst Crisis

Despite the scale of the crisis, hope remains. We need to be optimistic. Large areas of Manipur still retain natural beauty and biodiversity. Communities still hold traditional knowledge and intense bonds. Government policies are shifting toward addressing root causes, and we are in a positive direction.

Most importantly, many communities now recognize that the current path is unsustainable. Youth increasingly seek legitimate opportunities for success in their lives, which is a positive step. Farmers express readiness for alternatives, if viable and supported.

The Moment of Decision

Manipur stands at a decisive point. The costs of poppy cultivation - floods, addiction, violence, loss of tradition - are undeniable. Change is no longer optional. The current conflict may fade away; however, the adverse effects of opium poppy could be permanent for generations if we are complacent.

And change is possible. Communities that once turned to poppy out of desperation can turn away when real alternatives exist. The way forward requires courage to reject short-term gain, patience to build lasting systems, and faith in a better future. "They will rebuild the ancient ruins and restore the places long devastated; they will renew the ruined cities that have been devastated for generations" (Isaiah 61:4). Restoration is possible, and we need to be collectively positive. However, it requires united communities, a steady commitment, and a shared vision.

Manipur's choice is clear- the issue is not whether change is needed, but how we carry it out. The real test is whether people will find the courage to choose life, plant hope, and rebuild what has been lost. It is a decision between life or destruction. The future of Manipur, and its children, rests on the choices made today - a crucial decision.









About the author:

Chongboi Haokip, MCIHort, is an international development consultant specialising in agriculture, horticulture and trade facilitation. She can be reached at chongboi4community@gmail.com.Future articles on opium poppy will be analysed from a holistic view, including socio-economic factors, personal and victims’ experiences, and other perspectives

