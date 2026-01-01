Manipur’s fragile calm: Life returns to Imphal, but wounds refuse to close

The Manipur I recall is the land of the Govindajee Temple, Kangla Fort, Loktak Lake, INA Memorial at Moirang, and the heroic legacy of Bir Tikendrajit and Thangal General, who were hanged by the British on August 13, 1891. Ancient Kangleipak - believed to have been founded in 33 CE by King Pakhangba- was once a strong and vibrant kingdom rooted in Sanamahi traditions. Over centuries, Burmese, Kuki and Naga incursions diversified its socio-cultural-civilisational tapestry, but its cultural richness endured over rough weather.

Manipur, with 33 Scheduled Tribes and communities including Meitei, Naga and Kuki, was once known for its bustling markets, handicrafts, metalwork, pottery, and fertile fields producing black rice, pineapples, oranges and ginger. Polo, Manipuri ponies, classical Manipuri dance, and weapon craftsmanship formed part of its speciality. Manipur shares its borders with the states of Assam (West), Nagaland (North), Mizoram (South) and the international border with Myanmar (East). In the past, it has been afflicted with various tribal conflicts, economic blockades. It saw intermittent peace, almost for a decade.

The Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 2023 has disrupted social harmony, displacing thousands, shutting down education, affecting women severely and crippling businesses. With the President’s Rule imposed on February 13, 2025, some improvements are visible, especially in Imphal. Morning scenes reflected a city striving to return to normal life, just like any other Bharatiya city - children going to school, buses plying on roads, office-goers commuting, roadside vendors returning to work, young women and men using shared transport. A sense of ease seems to have returned to the daily lives of people. However, around 60,000 IDPs still live in distress in the state.

Visit to Ima Market

Having visited major heritage sites earlier, this time I chose to explore the world-famous Ima Market or Nupi Keithel. “Ima” means mother. This is the world’s only market run entirely by women. Established in the 16th century, it became the socio-economic backbone for women during tough times when men were engaged in military and state duties. Today, Ima Market hosts about 5,000–6,000 women selling textiles, handicraft items, vegetables, fruits, fish, toys, spices and utensils. The present Khwairamband complex, built in 2010, bustles with hustle and bustle and music of life! I thoroughly enjoyed the visit to Ima Market, witnessing the energy, sharpness, smiles and resilience of Manipuri women. I purchased a handwoven silk ‘Fi’ and walked through beautifully lit streets full of activity. Reflecting upon my previous two visits to Imphal (2024-end and mid-2025), it can certainly be vouched that daily life in Imphal has visibly improved after President’s Rule was imposed.

Improvement Only on the Surface

However, informal conversations with taxi drivers, vendors and people on the streets revealed that deeper issues still remain. Though Manipur has started moving forward, the conflict continues to smoulder. Until that is resolved, peace and prosperity will remain elusive. Hindi remains banned in Manipur. Films, stage performances, and public events cannot use the Hindi language. After the 2023 conflict, a cold tension appears to have emerged even within the Meitei community. Both Sanamahi worshippers and Vaishnavites share common spiritual and religious foundations of Manipur. Sentiments of separatism, reportedly fueled by external sources are germinating. Locals seem to be a bit confused about the efforts being made to pacify conflicts between Meitis and Kukis. Manipuris need to realise that both the communities are integral to Bharat and Manipur, and depend on central government for a secured future, peace, progress and development. The situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and the past turmoil in Sri Lanka and Afghanistan show why only Bharat and Sanatani civilisation can ensure peace, stability and prosperity. It should not be forgotten that Sanatani Sanskriti believes in peace & welfare for all (‘Vishwa ka kalyan ho’), and gives freedom to all to pursue personal faith. Bharatiya Sanskriti believes in co-existence, and not competition, and offers equal opportunities to people of all faiths to live, progress and flourish.

Threats, Territorial Restrictions, Complex Geopolitics

It is being reported that there are still large quantities of weapons with several groups, and without seizing these arms, peace cannot return. Opposing these groups can reportedly lead to threats at gunpoint. Movement remains restricted. People are forced to take long detours to leave the state, wasting resources, time and money. This situation requires urgent resolution.

The socio-geopolitical landscape is extremely complex. Hills remain underdeveloped with rampant poppy cultivation, extortion and illegal trade. Similar conditions prevail across the Myanmar border. Development in all these areas is the only long-term sustainable solution, so that the youth get employment opportunities. It is learnt that the government is trying to engage with Myanmar, and positive outcomes from this can be a ray of hope for regional stability. Public is aware that insurgents operate from across the Myanmar territory. Meanwhile, Meiteis and Kukis living elsewhere believe that dialogue is the only way forward and sincere attempts are needed of the hour.

Governance, Leadership and Public Mistrust

Mutual trust between people and Government officials is indispensable to resolving the complex situation in Manipur. Poppy trade profits are high, while commodity prices remain inflated. The lives of people have become tough due to this, and it has caused widespread concern among the public. Rumours circulate easily, and distrust develops faster - reflecting the fragile state of public confidence. How poppy cultivation, illegal arms possession can’t be curbed totally in Manipur? Is the popular question! Manipur needs dynamic, competent leaders with strong political will, decisive capabilities to lead and represent the state, who can deal sensitively and sternly with the situation. Manipur can learn lessons from neighbouring state Assam in how it curbed its insurgency problem - a marvellous example of strong leadership. President’s Rule still continues. Imphal’s stability under PR is noticeable - schools, colleges and markets function regularly. The government’s decision to organise large festivals such as the 10-day Sangai Festival has drawn criticism from people out of practical concerns.

Social Dynamics and Civil Society

Local clubs continue to function like civic bodies in neighbourhoods. Historically, Ima Market served as a political meeting point for women to discuss socio-political issues, a tradition remembered even today. The One Consciousness Foundation periodically organises Sanskrit-based musical spiritual programme and continues to work among youth to spread awareness of Sanatana Dharm. Government aims to expand cross-border trade at the Moreh gate, recognising Manipur’s strategic importance as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia.

Possible Roadmap for Manipur

People of Manipur feel that genuine dialogue between Meiteis and Kukis, and within the Meitei community, must be initiated at the earliest, with a holistic approach. Illegal arms and weapons from all groups must be seized, and the flow of foreign arms into Manipur must be stopped in totality. Development and employment in hill areas and across the Myanmar border need to be ensured. Poppy cultivation, which fuels drug addiction and illegal profits, must be regulated. Growing radicalism needs to be countered sensitively, and the divide between the Sanamahi and Vaishnavite communities, instigated by some vested interests, needs to be healed. Sanatana values and unity need to be promoted emphasising shared roots and National Integration. Cybercrime networks in Myanmar and their spillover impact into Manipur should be investigated.

Manipur today stands ata crossroads. Life in Imphal shows signs of recovery, but beneath the surface apprehension of violence, external interference, political fragility and unresolved historical grievances still thrive. Unless core issues like armed groups, separatist ideology, poppy economy, inter-community distrust etc are addressed sensitively and passionately with a human touch - peace and prosperity will continue to remain blindfolded visitors rather than lasting companions.