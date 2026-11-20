Manipur has endured two devastating shocks in recent years, and its economy is still struggling to recover. The COVID-19 pandemic brought businesses, markets and supply chains to a standstill. Before the state could fully recover from those disruptions, the ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 dealt another, far more damaging blow. It did not merely interrupt economic activities. It fractured the relationships, networks and mutual dependence that had sustained trade and livelihoods across communities for generations.

The economic consequences are visible everywhere. Markets that were already small and fragmented have become further divided along ethnic lines. The movement of people, labour, goods, services and capital between communities has declined sharply. Businesses that once depended on customers and suppliers from different parts of Manipur have lost access to their markets. Border trade remains largely paralysed, while uncertainty and insecurity continue to discourage investment.

Yet the deepest damage may be something that cannot be measured in monetary terms. Trust, empathy and cooperation among communities have suffered enormously. Economic recovery becomes difficult when people cannot travel freely, traders cannot reach their customers, and businesses cannot depend on uninterrupted supplies.

For many families, the consequences are painfully real. Businesses have closed, employment opportunities have disappeared, and household incomes have declined. Some entrepreneurs have managed to keep their establishments running, while others have shifted their businesses and investments to cities such as Guwahati. This movement of capital away from Manipur is particularly worrying for an economy that already struggles to attract private investment.

Meanwhile, poverty, unemployment and the cost of living have placed additional burdens on ordinary people. Internally displaced families have lost not only their homes but, in many cases, their traditional sources of livelihood. The prolonged disruption has also raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of public institutions and the state's limited political and economic influence.

Manipur's geographical location adds another layer of complexity. Situated at the intersection of India's strategic interests and the wider geopolitical competition involving China and the United States, the state is increasingly exposed to developments beyond its control. When larger political and strategic considerations overshadow local economic priorities, Manipur risks becoming economically constrained by forces over which it has little influence.

The question, therefore, is not simply how Manipur can return to its pre-conflict economy. It is how the state can build a stronger, more productive and more resilient economy that creates opportunities for its people.

One of the biggest obstacles to Manipur's economic development is the slow pace of structural transformation. In simple terms, structural transformation occurs when workers gradually move from low-productivity activities, particularly subsistence agriculture, into more productive employment in manufacturing and services.

In successful developing economies, this transition has played a major role in raising incomes, expanding employment and reducing poverty. Manipur, however, has made limited progress in this direction.

Agriculture continues to employ a substantial proportion of the population, particularly in rural and hill areas. Yet much of this employment remains concentrated in small-scale, traditional farming with relatively low productivity. Many families depend on agriculture because alternative employment opportunities are scarce, not necessarily because farming provides them with adequate incomes.

This situation creates a serious economic imbalance. Too many people remain dependent on a sector that generates insufficient income, while manufacturing and other productive activities have not expanded enough to absorb the available workforce. Poor transport infrastructure makes matters worse.

A farmer may produce vegetables, fruits, rice or other agricultural commodities, but production alone does not guarantee a reasonable income. Without reliable roads, affordable transport, storage facilities and access to markets, farmers often struggle to sell their produce at profitable prices.

For farmers in remote hill villages, transportation costs can determine whether growing a particular crop is economically worthwhile. Perishable products may lose their value before reaching consumers. Even where demand exists, poor connectivity prevents farmers from benefiting from it. Improving roads and transport networks must therefore be understood as an economic investment rather than merely an infrastructure project.

Better connectivity allows farmers to adopt modern technologies, obtain agricultural inputs, access larger markets and secure better prices. It also encourages trade between regions and creates opportunities for businesses involved in processing, storage, packaging, transportation and distribution.

China's experience demonstrates how improvements in agricultural productivity and market access can support wider economic transformation. As agricultural productivity rises, fewer workers are needed to produce the same output, allowing more people to seek employment in manufacturing and services. Manipur can learn from this experience, with appropriate adjustments to its geographical, social and economic conditions.

The objective should not be to abandon agriculture. Rather, agriculture must become more productive, commercially viable and better integrated with markets, while creating opportunities for workers to move into other sectors.

Agriculture alone cannot provide sustainable livelihoods for Manipur's growing workforce. The state needs a stronger manufacturing base, particularly in labour-intensive industries that can absorb workers with different levels of education and skills. Agro-food processing offers one of the most promising opportunities.

Manipur produces a variety of agricultural and horticultural products, many of which have the potential to support processing, packaging and value-added industries. Instead of selling only raw produce, local enterprises could develop processed foods and other marketable products, creating additional employment and increasing incomes for farmers and entrepreneurs.

The services sector also offers opportunities, but many of its higher-paying occupations require specialised education and professional skills. Labour-intensive manufacturing can provide an important bridge for workers who may not possess such qualifications. This is particularly relevant in Manipur, where the preference for secure, salaried government employment remains strong.

The reality is that no government can provide jobs for everyone. Government recruitment can absorb only a limited proportion of the workforce. A development strategy that depends excessively on public-sector employment will inevitably leave many young people without opportunities. The private sector must therefore become a much stronger source of employment, income generation and economic growth.

Entrepreneurship is not merely about encouraging individuals to start businesses. It is about creating an environment in which small enterprises can survive, expand, employ workers and eventually develop into larger establishments. Unfortunately, Manipur faces a serious structural weakness in this area.

An examination of the state's micro, small and medium enterprises reveals an important problem: Manipur has a large number of micro-enterprises, but very few businesses have grown into small or medium-sized establishments.

According to the 2026 figures cited for this analysis, Manipur has 224,540 registered MSMEs. Of these, 156,469 are micro-enterprises, while another 67,608 fall under the category of informal micro-enterprises registered through the Udyam Assist Platform. By comparison, there are only 445 small enterprises and 18 medium enterprises.

Together, micro-enterprises and informal micro-enterprises account for approximately 99.8 per cent of the total. Small enterprises represent only around 0.20 per cent, while medium enterprises constitute barely 0.01 per cent. These figures reveal what economists describe as the 'missing middle'.

Manipur has many very small businesses, but an extremely limited number of enterprises that have expanded sufficiently to generate substantial employment, invest in modern equipment or compete in larger markets.

There is another important limitation. Registration does not necessarily mean that an enterprise is active or economically viable. Some registered establishments may be operating at a minimal level, while others may have ceased functioning altogether.

The immediate challenge, therefore, is not simply to increase the number of business registrations. It is to help existing micro-enterprises become productive, sustainable and capable of employing additional workers.

A small food-processing unit employing five or ten workers can make a meaningful difference to a village economy. A local garment unit, repair workshop, livestock enterprise or handicraft business can generate income for families that otherwise have very few employment options.

When hundreds of such enterprises begin to grow, their combined contribution to employment and local demand can become significant. Manipur must pay greater attention to this gradual expansion of local enterprise.

Rural Manipur is often viewed primarily through the lens of poverty, welfare schemes and government assistance. This approach overlooks the economic potential of its villages. Rural communities are not merely beneficiaries of development programmes. They are consumers, producers, workers and potential entrepreneurs.

Every village has demand for food, clothing, household goods, agricultural equipment, transport, healthcare, education, repair services and numerous other products and services. Yet many of these needs remain inadequately served because businesses tend to concentrate on larger towns and relatively affluent consumers.

For major enterprises, rural markets may appear unattractive because purchasing power is limited and the costs of reaching consumers are high. But for local entrepreneurs who understand community needs, cultural practices and purchasing behaviour, these markets can offer valuable opportunities.

A village-based business does not necessarily need a large customer base or substantial capital to become viable. It needs an understanding of local demand, affordable products, reliable supply and the confidence of its customers. Local knowledge and trust can become important competitive advantages.

Developing rural and hill markets will require better transportation, access to finance, improved awareness, affordable products and consistent availability of essential goods and services.

It will also require a change in mindset. Rural development should not be reduced to the distribution of subsidies and welfare benefits. It must also involve creating opportunities for people to produce, trade, invest and earn. Such an approach can gradually absorb underemployed agricultural workers into more productive economic activities without forcing everyone to migrate to urban centres.

Manipur's economic recovery cannot be separated from the restoration of normal relations among its communities. Before the conflict, economic exchanges connected different parts of the state through networks of farmers, traders, transporters, consumers and service providers. These relationships created mutual dependence, even where political and social differences existed.

The disruption of these networks has imposed costs on everyone. A farmer loses income when a market becomes inaccessible. A trader loses customers when transport routes are blocked. A transporter loses business when goods cannot move. Consumers suffer when supplies decline and prices rise.

Rebuilding these economic connections is therefore essential. Restoring supply chains, reopening markets and enabling the safe movement of goods, services and labour can help revive economic activity. But sustainable recovery will require more than restoring transport routes. It will also require rebuilding confidence among communities.

Trade thrives where people trust one another enough to exchange goods, extend credit, honour commitments and maintain long-term business relationships. Without security and mutual confidence, even well-designed economic policies may produce limited results.

The state must also strengthen its economic connections with neighbouring states and, when conditions permit, with Myanmar. Regional integration can create larger markets for Manipur's producers while improving access to essential commodities, investment and technology.

A state with a relatively small domestic market cannot afford prolonged economic isolation. The scale of Manipur's economic challenges demands a coordinated response rather than isolated schemes and short-term announcements.

The government should formulate a Comprehensive State Economic Reform Policy suited to Manipur's distinctive geography, resources, workforce and market conditions. Such a policy should prioritise local production, import substitution, employment generation, entrepreneurship and export promotion.

Import substitution does not mean closing Manipur's economy to goods produced elsewhere. It means identifying products that can be produced locally at competitive costs and encouraging enterprises capable of meeting that demand.

If local businesses can produce more of the goods consumed within the state, they can retain a greater share of income, create employment and reduce excessive dependence on outside suppliers.

At the same time, Manipur must look beyond its own market and develop industries with the potential to sell products to neighbouring states and international markets.

Priority sectors could include agro-food processing, livestock and animal feed, fisheries, garments, handloom and handicrafts, sugar, pharmaceuticals, cereals, pulses, timber-based industries and other locally viable manufacturing activities. Healthcare, paramedical services, restaurants, tourism, hotels, technical education, information technology and financial services also deserve attention.

The objective should be to identify sectors where Manipur possesses genuine advantages and provide the infrastructure, skills, financial support and market connections needed for their growth.

Economic planning must be grounded in realistic assessments of local resources and business opportunities rather than ambitious announcements that produce little employment on the ground.

Manipur's location at India's eastern international frontier offers an economic opportunity that has never been fully realised. For decades, the state has been discussed as a potential gateway for India's engagement with Southeast Asia. Yet the benefits of this strategic position have remained limited for ordinary people and local businesses.

Border trade has suffered from inadequate infrastructure, regulatory difficulties, security concerns and political instability. The government should consider establishing a dedicated Department of Act East Policy to coordinate and promote border trade, imports, exports and regional economic integration.

Such a department could work with relevant central agencies, neighbouring states, trade organisations and local entrepreneurs to identify opportunities, resolve administrative bottlenecks and improve trade-related infrastructure.

Its purpose should not be to create another bureaucratic layer. It should provide focused institutional attention to an area that has considerable long-term economic potential. Any serious effort to revive border trade must, of course, take into account security conditions, the situation in Myanmar and the relevant national trade and foreign policy frameworks.

Nevertheless, Manipur cannot build a dynamic economy while ignoring the possibilities created by its geographical position. One of the most persistent difficulties faced by entrepreneurs in Manipur is access to affordable finance.

Many capable individuals have business ideas and practical experience but lack the capital needed to establish or expand enterprises. Banks often hesitate to lend to small businesses because of perceived risks, limited collateral or uncertain market conditions.

At the same time, local communities continue to deposit their savings in banking institutions. This raises an important policy question: how much of the money mobilised through deposits in Manipur is being reinvested in productive activities within the state?

The government should explore a policy framework that encourages banks operating in Manipur to extend a greater proportion of their lending to viable local enterprises. One proposal worth examining is a benchmark of around 30 per cent of deposits for lending to local businesses, subject to banking regulations, creditworthiness and financial feasibility.

The broader objective is to strengthen the relationship between local savings and local investment. Banks should not merely collect deposits. They should also play a constructive role in financing entrepreneurship, employment and productive economic activities.

Credit support must be accompanied by financial literacy, business guidance and proper evaluation of investment proposals. Lending without adequate safeguards can create new financial problems rather than solve existing ones. A healthy credit system should help promising enterprises grow while protecting depositors and maintaining financial stability.

Another major challenge is the gap between educational qualifications and the skills required by employers. Manipur produces graduates every year, but many struggle to find suitable employment. Academic qualifications alone do not always prepare young people for the practical demands of modern industries and businesses.

Universities, colleges, technical institutions and industry must work more closely to address this mismatch. Educational institutions should engage with employers to understand emerging skill requirements and develop relevant training programmes, internships and opportunities for practical learning.

Students interested in entrepreneurship should also have access to business mentoring, financial education, technical assistance and market information. The goal should be to prepare young people not only to compete for government jobs but also to create enterprises, work in private industries and participate confidently in a changing economy.

Alongside these initiatives, the establishment of additional industrial parks and appropriately designed export promotion zones could provide entrepreneurs with access to land, infrastructure, shared facilities and improved market connections.

However, such investments must be linked to realistic industrial demand. Empty industrial parks and unused infrastructure will not generate employment.

Manipur's economic recovery will depend on how effectively it can address both the immediate disruption caused by the conflict and the deeper structural weaknesses that existed long before 2023. Economically, the path forward involves two connected processes.

First, higher agricultural productivity and improved market access should enable workers to move gradually into more productive non-agricultural employment. This reflects the broad economic transition associated with the Lewis model of structural transformation.

Second, improved connectivity, expanded markets and stronger competition can encourage productive enterprises to grow, trade and create employment, consistent with insights from the Melitz framework of international trade.

Neither process can succeed without functioning markets, reliable infrastructure, access to finance and a stable business environment.

But Manipur faces an additional challenge that conventional economic models cannot fully capture. Its markets have been fragmented not only by geography and inadequate infrastructure but also by fear, insecurity and broken relationships.

Economic recovery must therefore begin with restoring the conditions under which people can work, travel, trade and invest without fear.

A road connecting two villages is valuable not only because it reduces transportation costs but also because it reconnects producers with consumers and communities with opportunities. A functioning market is important not only because goods are bought and sold but also because it creates livelihoods and reinforces everyday cooperation.

The success of economic reform should ultimately be judged by what changes in the lives of ordinary people.

Can farmers obtain better prices for their produce? Can a young graduate start a viable business without depending entirely on government recruitment? Can a small entrepreneur expand an enterprise and employ more workers? Can displaced families regain their livelihoods? Can traders once again move freely between markets that have been separated by conflict? These are the questions that should guide public policy.

Manipur does not lack hardworking people, entrepreneurial abilities or economic resources. What it lacks is a sufficiently supportive environment in which these strengths can translate into sustainable growth.

Improving transportation networks, expanding manufacturing, revitalising rural markets, facilitating credit, promoting border trade and aligning education with employment are all necessary steps. Equally important is the restoration of trust, cooperation and economic exchange among communities.

The state cannot rebuild its economy through government expenditure alone, nor can it depend indefinitely on subsidies, public employment and outside supplies. It must create the conditions for its own people to produce, innovate, invest and prosper.

The real test of Manipur's economic recovery will not be the number of schemes announced or investments promised. It will be whether a farmer can sell his produce, a young person can find meaningful work, a small business can grow, and families whose livelihoods have been shattered can once again look towards the future with confidence.

Economic recovery, in the end, is not merely about restoring growth figures. It is about restoring livelihoods, opportunities and the economic relationships that hold a society together.