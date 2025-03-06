Meghalaya’s 2025-26 budget makes significant allocations for art, culture, entrepreneurship, and education, framing them as critical for job creation. With Rs 3,654 crore allocated for education, Rs 70 crore for entrepreneurship programmes, and Rs 35 crore for creative industries, the government hopes to create a skilled and self-sustaining workforce. However, challenges remain in ensuring that these investments translate into long-term employment opportunities.

Entrepreneurship and startups: ambitious goals, uncertain outcomes

The government has positioned entrepreneurship as a key driver of employment, announcing increased financial support under the PRIME and CM-ELEVATE programs. The state plans to incubate 5,000 startups in 2025-26, with subsidies covering 35%-75% of business setup costs. “Meghalaya today has the most robust support mechanisms for entrepreneurs among smaller states in the country,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma claimed.

However, past attempts to boost local businesses have seen mixed results. While over 8,000 entrepreneurs have received support under these schemes, the real challenge is ensuring market linkages and long-term business viability. Most startups in Meghalaya remain small-scale, and larger private-sector participation remains limited.

Meghalaya’s creative economy: a new revenue stream or a short-lived experiment?

A key budget highlight is the state-owned OTT platform, Hello Meghalaya, which offers financial incentives of up to Rs 5 lakh per film and Rs 18,000 per month for digital content creators. Further, the Meghalaya Grassroot Music Program has provided Rs 18 crore in grants to local musicians and event managers.

While these initiatives aim to strengthen Meghalaya’s position in the creative economy, sustainability remains a concern. Unlike established film industries, Meghalaya’s content creators face funding and distribution challenges. “We are leveraging nature, music, and culture to brand Meghalaya as one of the country’s most desired tourist destinations,” Sangma said. However, whether this branding translates into a viable creative industry remains to be seen.

Education and skilling: Will investment translate into jobs?

The education sector has received one of the highest budget allocations at Rs 3,654 crore, with a focus on infrastructure development and digital learning. The government plans to construct 750 digital libraries and 37 senior secondary schools, alongside four new hostels for District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).

However, Meghalaya’s education system faces structural issues. A recent review found that 2,475 schools have zero or single-digit enrolment, raising questions about resource allocation. The state also struggles with teacher shortages, and the government has yet to announce a concrete hiring plan.

The Chief Minister’s Skills Mission aims to train one lakh youth for local jobs, 10,000 for national opportunities, and 5,000 for global placements over three years. While overseas placements for nurses have been successful—with some earning Rs 2-3 lakh per month in Japan and Singapore—the challenge is replicating this success across other professions.

Can Meghalaya build a self-sufficient economy?

The budget presents a vision where art, startups, and education fuel employment. However, long-term success will depend on whether these investments create sustainable career paths. Meghalaya’s creative economy, while promising, remains in its early stages, and entrepreneurship needs stronger market access. Education investments must address systemic issues, not just infrastructure gaps.

While the government’s push for a diversified economy is commendable, ensuring real, large-scale job creation will require more than financial incentives. Without deeper private sector engagement and structural reforms, Meghalaya risks falling short of its goal of economic self-sufficiency.