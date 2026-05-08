Mizoram’s quiet peace, and why India must still be careful

The recent laying down of arms by the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) marks a symbolic turning point for Mizoram, often described today as an “insurgent-free” state. At face value, this milestone appears to affirm the success of peacebuilding efforts in one of Northeast India’s most conflict-affected regions. Yet, the deeper question remains: how durable is this peace?



Mizoram’s history shows that insurgency is rarely extinguished permanently; it is managed, transformed, and sometimes deferred. This necessitates the Government of India (GoI) remaining cautious. The state was once home to one of the region’s most organised insurgent movements under the Mizo National Front (MNF), and its return to stability cannot be taken for granted. Moreover, evolving regional instability along Mizoram’s international borders adds a layer of complexity that could directly affect its fragile peace.



To understand the present, one must revisit the roots of insurgency in Mizoram. Similar to other insurgencies across its neighbouring states in Northeast India, the emergence cannot be attributed to one single cause. Instead, it revolves around varied cases of ethnic tensions, political alienation, economic neglect, and porous international borders.



The case of Mizoram in particular, stemmed from cultural and political marginalisation under the Assamese dominance, subsequently fuelling resentment. Delays in abolishing chieftainship, language imposition, politicising the issue, and limited financial autonomy further deepened alienation among the Mizo community. However, despite these factors, which were slowly heating up, the immediate cause has largely focused on the Indian state's response to the devastating Mautam famine in the late 1950s.



This crisis led to the formation of the Mizo National Famine Front, which later evolved into the Mizo National Front. The insurgency that followed lasted two decades, culminating in the landmark Mizoram Peace Accord of 1986—often cited as one of India’s most successful peace agreements, though it remains heavily debated.



Why India Should Remain Cautious



Peace agreements, however successful, do not automatically eliminate the structural causes of conflict. Analysts have long argued that peace should be understood as a continuous process rather than a fixed outcome. The experience of Northeast India reinforces this view: accords may end violence, but they do not always address underlying grievances. At the same time, the Mizoram experience highlights the importance of dignity in peace processes. The deliberate use of terms such as “bringing out” and “deposit” rather than “surrender” helped create an atmosphere of respect, enabling insurgents to transition into mainstream politics. Yet, such symbolic gestures must be matched by sustained post-accord commitments.



In Mizoram, even the highly praised 1986 peace accord has faced severe criticism for its incomplete implementation, including the failure to establish a separate High Court. Other promises, such as land allocation for housing in areas like Maumual, have been met with resistance due to inadequate infrastructure for electricity, water supply, and road connectivity. Other, equally important issues that have not received adequate significance stem from the politics of recognition. Where the accord's success overemphasised the national leadership but under-acknowledged the civil society, church organisations and community actors, this could be viewed as a deliberate act of non-inclusion. This imbalance can foster subtle discontent, particularly in regions where community legitimacy plays a central role in sustaining peace.



Another reason for caution lies beyond Mizoram’s internal dynamics. India’s counter-insurgency approach has often focused on domestic factors, but the Northeast is deeply shaped by cross-border ethnic ties and regional geopolitics. The broader regional environment adds another layer of uncertainty. Political instability in neighbouring countries, combined with weak border management, continues to challenge India’s security framework in the Northeast. Communities in Mizoram share ethnic and cultural linkages with populations in neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh. These connections, while socially significant, can also facilitate the movement of people, arms, and illicit networks across porous borders. In times of instability—such as ongoing conflicts in Myanmar, these transnational linkages can create conditions conducive to the re-emergence or support of insurgent activity. The ease of access to weapons and safe havens across borders has historically sustained insurgencies in the region, and this risk persists despite the current peace.



Mizoram’s geographic location makes it particularly vulnerable to external shocks. Any escalation of conflict in adjoining regions could spill over, affecting local dynamics and potentially unsettling the hard-earned peace. This is especially relevant in a region where insurgent networks have historically operated across national boundaries with relative ease.



Conclusion



Mizoram stands today as a rare success story in India’s counter-insurgency landscape. The transition from armed conflict to relative stability offers valuable lessons in negotiation, dignity, and political accommodation. However, peace in Mizoram is not a finished project, it is an ongoing process that requires vigilance.



For the Government of India, the key challenge is to move beyond celebrating the absence of insurgency and focus on sustaining the conditions that prevent its return. This means addressing unfinished commitments, strengthening institutions, acknowledging local stakeholders, and remaining alert to regional developments. In the end, Mizoram’s experience is a reminder that peace is not merely the silencing of guns, but the continuous management of grievances, both within and beyond borders.



(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.)