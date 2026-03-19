Momentum Meets a Fragile Opposition

In Assam, elections are often decided before the campaign begins—not in votes, but in momentum.

Right now, that momentum sits firmly with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The question is whether it will hold—or whether the opposition, led by the Indian National Congress, can disrupt it in time.

What is striking about the present moment is not any single development, but the pattern they form. Leaders leaving one side, alliances being stitched on the other, narratives settling into place. None of this is unusual in isolation. Taken together, it points to something more structural: one party moving with clarity, the other still searching for it.

The BJP, under Himanta Biswa Sarma, is not entering this election as a challenger. Its **2021 victory—75 seats for the alliance, 60 for the party—**gave it a firm base. What it has done since is to turn that base into something more durable. Governance has been made visible. Infrastructure has become the most immediate symbol of that visibility. Welfare has expanded quietly but steadily, deepening the party’s reach into households that do not always respond to ideology but do respond to delivery.

But that is only part of the story.

The more revealing development lies within the opposition. Defections, especially close to an election, are rarely random. They are signals—not always of conviction, but of calculation. Politicians tend to move not just toward power, but toward what they believe will endure.

At the moment, that instinct does not favour the Congress.

This is not because the issues it raises lack substance. On the contrary, many of them are deeply felt. Employment remains uneven, per capita income continues to trail the national average, and sectors like tea—supporting over 10 lakh workers—face persistent strain. These are not abstract concerns; they define everyday life across much of Assam.

The problem is not the absence of issues. It is the absence of synthesis.

What one hears instead is a series of arguments that do not quite come together. Economic critique, institutional concern, alliance arithmetic—each appears, but none dominates. The result is a party that sounds present in the debate, yet not fully in command of it.

The BJP’s advantage lies precisely here. Its messaging may be contested, but it is rarely unclear. Development is foregrounded, but never alone. It is paired, consistently, with a language of protection—of land, of identity, of belonging. The combination is deliberate. It allows the party to speak to aspiration and anxiety at the same time.

Critics will argue that this balance is carefully managed rather than genuinely resolved. They will point out that infrastructure does not automatically generate employment, that welfare cannot replace economic mobility, that identity politics can deepen fault lines it claims to stabilise. These criticisms are neither new nor unfounded.

But politics does not always reward completeness. It often rewards coherence.

A clear argument, even if contested, travels further than a fragmented one, even if correct.

The Congress’s alliance strategy reflects its own constraints. Its engagement with the All India United Democratic Front and other regional players is necessary, but not uncomplicated. Consolidation in one segment risks narrowing appeal in another. Expansion begins to resemble contraction.

This is not merely a tactical problem. It is a question of political identity: what does the Congress stand for in Assam today, beyond opposition to the BJP?

Meanwhile, the BJP operates across timelines. In the present, it emphasises visible governance—roads, bridges, welfare delivery. For the future, it projects infrastructure as the base on which investment and employment will follow. The gap between these two timelines is where criticism takes hold. It is also where the party places its wager—that voters will be willing to wait.

Whether they will is uncertain.

Assam’s electorate has, in the past, demonstrated both patience and volatility. It has rewarded continuity when it delivered, but it has also shifted when expectations outpaced outcomes. Defections may signal momentum, but they do not guarantee it. Voters do not always follow political elites; at times, they quietly resist them.

There is another layer to this election, less visible but no less decisive. Issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act have receded from immediate headlines, but not from public memory. They continue to shape how voters interpret other questions—of development, of welfare, even of opportunity. In Assam, identity rarely disappears. It settles into the background, influencing choices without always announcing itself.

This makes the electoral field more complex than it appears. Economic concerns do not exist in isolation; they are filtered through identity. Development is not judged only by output, but by distribution—by who benefits and who feels secure.

For now, the BJP appears more comfortable navigating this complexity. The Congress recognises it, but has yet to translate that recognition into a political language that feels equally assured.

That is where the difference lies.

Still, elections have a way of unsettling what seems settled. Momentum can slow. Resistance, if it finds coherence, can gather force. The distance between dominance and vulnerability is often shorter than it appears.

But that shift, if it is to come, will not come from criticism alone. It will come from conviction—from a sense, among voters, that there is not just an alternative, but a credible one.

At this moment, one party looks prepared for that test. The other still looks as though it is preparing.

And in a contest where timing matters as much as substance, that difference may prove decisive.

Because in Assam, elections are not only about who is strongest.

They are about who is ready when it matters most.

