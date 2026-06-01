Myanmar's Crisis Is Testing India's Act East Vision

When Myanmar's leadership renewed diplomatic engagement with India recently, the significance of the development extended far beyond the realm of bilateral relations. For New Delhi, the issue is no longer simply about managing ties with a troubled neighbour. Increasingly, it concerns the future of India's larger strategic ambitions in the East and, more specifically, the future of Northeast India. For more than a decade, the Act East Policy has sought to redefine the place of the Northeast in India's strategic imagination. The region, once viewed largely through the prism of distance and isolation, has gradually been recast as India's gateway to Southeast Asia. Connectivity projects, trade corridors, border infrastructure and regional integration initiatives were expected to transform geography from a constraint into an opportunity. Yet the success of that vision is becoming increasingly dependent on a factor over which India exercises only limited influence: stability in Myanmar.

Few countries occupy a more important position in India's regional calculations. Myanmar is India's only land bridge to Southeast Asia and the sole ASEAN member sharing a land border with India. Every major overland connectivity initiative associated with the Act East Policy ultimately passes through Myanmar. Consequently, developments there are no longer matters of foreign policy alone. They have direct implications for trade, security, connectivity and economic planning across the Northeastern states. The future of India's eastern outreach is therefore closely linked to the political and security environment prevailing across its eastern frontier.

The India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway illustrates both the promise and the vulnerability of India's eastern strategy. Conceived as a corridor connecting India with mainland Southeast Asia, the project was expected to facilitate trade, improve mobility and deepen regional economic integration. Similar expectations were attached to the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, which seeks to provide an alternative route linking the Northeast to the Bay of Bengal through Myanmar. Together, these initiatives reflect a broader strategic objective: integrating the Northeast with larger regional markets while reducing the disadvantages imposed by geography. However, years of instability and conflict within Myanmar have repeatedly affected implementation timelines and complicated the functioning of these projects. The result is a reminder that infrastructure, however ambitious, cannot remain insulated from geopolitical realities.

The implications are not merely strategic; they are also economic. In states such as Assam, Manipur and Mizoram, discussions about connectivity are closely linked to aspirations for investment, industrial growth and market access. The logic underpinning projects such as the Trilateral Highway extends beyond transportation. The expectation has been that stronger regional linkages would lower logistical barriers, expand commercial opportunities and position the Northeast more advantageously within emerging Asian supply chains. In this context, instability in Myanmar directly affects the pace at which such aspirations can be realised.

For many years, policymakers argued that inadequate infrastructure within the Northeast constituted the principal obstacle to the region's development. There was considerable merit in that assessment. Yet over the past decade, significant investments have expanded highways, strengthened railway connectivity, modernised airports and improved logistics networks. Important challenges undoubtedly remain, but the larger constraint today is increasingly geopolitical rather than geographical. The question is no longer only whether India can build roads and transport corridors. It is whether the regional environment surrounding those investments remains stable enough for them to achieve their intended purpose.

Some observers contend that India's expectations from Myanmar were overly optimistic from the outset. They point to the country's complex internal conflicts, recurring political instability and difficult terrain as evidence that large-scale connectivity initiatives were always likely to encounter obstacles. Others argue that maritime connectivity through the Bay of Bengal may ultimately prove more practical than overland corridors passing through conflict-affected regions. These criticisms deserve serious consideration because strategic planning must be grounded in realities rather than aspirations. The experience of recent years clearly demonstrates that infrastructure projects cannot operate independently of political developments in neighbouring countries.

Yet it would be a mistake to conclude that present difficulties diminish the importance of the Act East vision. The policy was never intended merely to facilitate the movement of goods. Its larger purpose has been to reposition the Northeast within India's strategic and economic landscape. Connectivity creates opportunities, but it also creates influence. Trade strengthens interdependence, reduces isolation and encourages long-term cooperation. The value of regional corridors therefore extends beyond immediate commercial returns. Their significance lies equally in the strategic relationships and economic linkages they help nurture over time.

This broader perspective becomes even more important in an era of increasing geopolitical competition across Asia. Myanmar occupies a pivotal position between South Asia and Southeast Asia, ensuring that developments within the country attract sustained attention from major regional powers. For India, disengagement is neither practical nor desirable. Geography does not permit indifference. A stable and connected Myanmar remains central to New Delhi's objective of strengthening its engagement with Southeast Asia while advancing the long-term interests of the Northeastern states.

The effects of these dynamics are especially visible in border locations such as Moreh in Manipur and Zokhawthar in Mizoram. Though modest in size, these towns have acquired significance far beyond their immediate geography. They represent points where local economies intersect with larger geopolitical currents. Trade routes, border commerce and regional connectivity converge in these spaces, making them important indicators of the wider relationship between India and Myanmar. Their future prospects are closely linked to the success of broader efforts aimed at regional integration.

At the same time, Myanmar's continuing turmoil highlights an important lesson for policymakers. Connectivity projects, however necessary, cannot by themselves guarantee regional transformation. Economic resilience within the Northeast remains equally essential. Investments in education, logistics, manufacturing, digital infrastructure and entrepreneurship must continue irrespective of uncertainties across the border. A stronger regional economy will be better positioned to benefit from future opportunities whenever conditions in the neighbourhood become more favourable.

In many ways, Myanmar's crisis has exposed both the promise and the limitations of India's eastern vision. The promise lies in recognising the Northeast as a region connected to larger Asian opportunities rather than isolated from them. The limitation lies in assuming that infrastructure alone can overcome geopolitical instability. The future of Northeast India will be shaped not only by decisions taken in New Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal or Aizawl, but also by developments unfolding across the mountains and valleys of Myanmar. That is the enduring reality of geography.

For India, therefore, the challenge is no longer simply to build roads, bridges and transport corridors. The larger task is to sustain a long-term strategic vision in a neighbourhood marked by uncertainty. The success of the Act East Policy will ultimately depend not only on infrastructure but also on the stability of the regional environment through which that vision must pass. Myanmar's continuing turmoil is therefore more than a foreign policy challenge. It is a reminder that the future of the Northeast and the future of India's engagement with Southeast Asia remain closely intertwined.