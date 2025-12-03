Nagas in Kangpokpi: Living as Refugees in Their Own Homeland

Kangpokpi District, located in the northern region of Manipur, stands today as a stark example of structural marginalisation, administrative imbalance and constitutional breakdown. For decades, the Naga population in the district has faced unequal access to political representation, developmental opportunities and essential public services. Their situation has gradually transformed into a de facto refugee-like existence within their own homeland, as governance and central state-led development have become heavily concentrated in favour of one dominant community.

The persistent imbalance has resulted in a constitutional crisis, violations of fundamental rights, and growing discontent among the Naga population. These issues demand urgent intervention from both the State Government and the Central Government.

Historical and Constitutional Background of Kangpokpi.

The Manipur Hills Peoples (Administration) Regulation, 1947 was enacted by Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh to provide an administrative framework for the hill tribes of Manipur. Drafted with advice from the Manipur State Durbar and British political officers, it created nine administrative circles in the hill areas. The Sadar Circle No. 1 (Sadar Central Circle – North and West Areas) was one among them.

In 1948, the Manipur State Franchise Committee was established by the Maharaja and the Manipur State Council to frame electoral rules for Manipur’s first democratic election (Manipur State Constitution Act of 1947) The Committee created 53 constituencies, of which 18 were in the hill areas, 30 in the valley and 3 for Mahamadan Constituency and 2 for Educational and commercial interests. The villages originally fell under the Koirengei, Sadar, Tama and Langkhong Assembly constituencies, which were later reorganised and placed under different administrative circles as part of subsequent restructuring.

After the signing of the Manipur Merger Agreement on 21 September 1949, Manipur became a part of the Republic of India. In accordance with the Manipur State Constitution Act of 1947, which had established a State Assembly, the legislature was subsequently dissolved on 15 October 1949. In 1950, the entire province of Manipur was administered as a single district under the Union Territory. It comprised eight subdivisions, with the Sadar subdivision covering central regions that included both valley portions and adjoining hill tracts.

In 1961, the hill areas of the Sadar Sub-division were separated and merged with the Mao subdivision, forming a combined unit known as “Mao and Sadar Hills.”

In 1969, when Manipur was reorganised into five districts, Mao and Sadar Hills became one of them, initially named “Manipur North District” with its headquarters at Karong. The headquarters was shifted to Senapati in 1976, giving the district its present name. In 1981, Sadar Hills was bifurcated into Sadar Hills West (Kangpokpi) and Sadar Hills East (Saikul), while the remaining areas formed the Mao-Maram subdivision. Under the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council Act, 1971, two Autonomous District Councils Sadar Hills and Manipur North were created in 1972. In 2016, the government of Chief Minister Shri Okram Ibobi Singh officially created Kangpokpi District, comprising the subdivisions of Kangpokpi, Saikul, Saitu Gamphazol, Tujang Waichong, Champhai, Kangchup Geljang, Bungte Chiru, Island and Lhungtin, and having three Assembly Constituencies: Kangpokpi, Saitu and Saikul.

Administrative and Political Displacement of Nagas.

Despite the official creation of Kangpokpi District, the ground reality remains deeply distorted. The district headquarter and all nine subdivisions are situated in or placed under Kuki-dominated areas. Indigenous Naga regions, despite their geographically compact settlements, have been politically scattered and administratively fragmented for electoral advantage. As a result, Naga villages remain disconnected from district governance and deprived of basic administrative access. Kangpokpi District has three legislative assembly constituencies, and all three seats have consistently been held from the Kuki community. This political monopoly has shaped governance in a manner that excludes Naga interests from district planning, decision-making processes, and resource allocation. Consequently, Naga villages function as administrative orphans, scattered across different Assembly Constituencies and different subdivisions.

Although Kangpokpi is home to indigenous communities, the administrative structure overwhelmingly favours one community. Key district offices, major institutions and the entire medical infrastructure have been placed in areas dominated by one group, leaving the Naga population politically voiceless and administratively sidelined.

The major state and centrally funded educational institutions in Kangpokpi District are all located in one particular community’s areas. These include:

1. Presidency College, Motbung (Saitu)

2. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) at Kholjang (Kangpokpi) and Makokching (Saikul)

3. Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) at Gommon, Sapormeina (Saitu), Thayong (Saikul) and Songpejang (Kangpokpi)

4. Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Leimakhong (Saitu) these institutions form the backbone of educational development, education in Naga villages is severely neglected: state government schools suffer from an acute shortage of teachers, and many have become completely defunct. In view of the fact that, healthcare infrastructure is similarly skewed. The district has: 1 District Hospital, 1 Community Health Centre (CHC), 5 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 4 Health and Wellness Centres, and 35 Primary Health Sub-Centres (PHSCs), yet none are located in or easily accessible from Naga regions. Yet the distribution overwhelmingly favours particular community and most of the roads and government-funded development initiatives have been implemented in particular areas. Naga villages remain largely neglected, lacking proper connectivity, basic infrastructure and visible district and state presence.

The Constitution of India upholds the principles of equality, justice and fairness, particularly for indigenous peoples. Yet these principles remain unfulfilled in Kangpokpi. When a Naga people is systematically denied equitable access to development, administration, healthcare, education, employment and political representation, the situation goes beyond governance shortcomings. It enters the realm of human rights violations.

Way Forward:

For peace and harmony to truly prevail in Kangpokpi, governance must be rebuilt on the foundations of justice, equality and constitutional responsibility. The long-standing marginalisation of the Naga population cannot be remedied through half-measures; it requires decisive political action. The State Government and the Central Government must therefore initiate a full and urgent administrative RE-ORGANISATION of Kangpokpi District that corrects structural imbalances and restores dignity to indigenous communities. Without these concrete steps, the Naga population will continue to face institutional neglect and systemic exclusion. A balanced administrative framework is not merely an administrative reform. It is an urgent constitutional necessity for justice, stability and lasting peace in Manipur.

