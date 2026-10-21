On October 1, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India issued its Master Circular on Credit Facilities to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), RBI/2026-27/272. Within hours, messages were circulating on mobile phones announcing that bank branches can no longer reject loans of SC/ST customers and that bank staff will now have to fill in their application forms. The messages generated hope, and some confusion. They are only half true. And in that half-truth lies the story that deserves our attention: the rules have existed for decades, but neither the schemes nor the information about them have fully reached the people they were designed for.



This article does two things. It acknowledges what the Reserve Bank has done well, because the circular is a thoughtful document with genuinely protective provisions. And it raises a concern that no circular alone can resolve: a right that a deprived household does not know about is a right that does not work.

An old promise, restated



The covering letter is candid. It says the Master Circular consolidates instructions issued by the Reserve Bank from time to time. The appendix lists 21 circulars, the oldest dated December 1978 and the most recent June 2013. The provision now making headlines, on rejection of loan applications, traces back to a circular of January 24, 1984. What is being shared as a ‘new rule’ is in fact forty-two years old.

That fact is itself a question. If a four-decade-old safeguard is reaching people today as breaking news, where was it all these years? The answer does not lie in the circular. It lies in the distance between the branch counter and the basti.

What the circular says, and what it does not



Paragraph 2.7 of the circular states that rejection of SC/ST loan applications under government programmes should be done at the next higher level instead of at the branch level, and that the reasons for rejection should be clearly indicated. This does not mean an application can never be rejected. It means the branch manager cannot say ‘no’ alone. A senior officer must examine the file, and the reasons must be recorded in writing. The safeguard applies to applications under government programmes, not to every kind of loan.



Claim in the viral message What the circular actually says This is a new RBI rule It consolidates older instructions; the original circular on rejection dates from 1984 Branches cannot reject SC/ST loans Applications under government programmes cannot be rejected at branch level; rejection must be at the next higher level, with reasons recorded Bank staff must fill the application form Staff ‘may help’ borrowers fill forms and complete formalities

Similarly, paragraph 2.1 says bank staff may help borrowers fill up forms and complete other formalities, so that credit reaches them within a stipulated period from the date the application is received. This is an expectation of assistance, framed in advisory language, not a binding instruction that staff must fill every form.

What deserves appreciation



Before raising concerns, credit must be given where it is due. The spirit of the circular is right, and several of its provisions are genuinely far-sighted. First, moving the power of rejection above the branch is a practical safeguard. The decision to lend or refuse no longer rests on one individual’s impression, haste or bias. When reasons must be written down and answered for before a superior, decisions become more considered. The circular goes further and asks banks to consider such loan proposals with utmost sympathy and understanding, and to weight block-level credit planning in favour of SCs and STs.



Second, paragraph 2.4 strikes directly at two practices that hurt poor applicants most. Banks should not insist on deposits while considering applications under government-sponsored poverty alleviation and self-employment programmes, and the applicable subsidy should not be held back until the loan is fully repaid. The circular itself acknowledges that withholding the subsidy amounts to under-financing and hampers asset creation and income generation. That is an unusually frank admission in a regulatory document, and it is welcome.



Third, the circular sets concrete shares within schemes. Under the Differential Rate of Interest (DRI) scheme, banks lend up to ₹15,000 at 4 per cent a year, and not less than 40 per cent of total DRI advances must go to SC/ST borrowers. The landholding limits that apply to others are waived for them, and those meeting the income criteria can get a housing loan of up to ₹20,000 over and above the individual loan. Under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission, half of the beneficiaries are meant to be SCs and STs. The Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes, with IFCI Ltd. as nodal agency, offers guarantee cover from ₹0.15 crore to ₹5 crore for up to seven years, supporting SC entrepreneurs who might otherwise lack collateral.



Fourth, a monitoring framework exists. Every bank must have a special cell at its head office, conduct quarterly reviews, and report any major year-on-year gap in credit flow to its Board. The convenor bank of the State Level Bankers’ Committee is to invite the National Commission for SCs/STs to its meetings. Credit plans are to focus on villages and urban bastis with sizeable SC/ST populations. On paper, the architecture is sound.

The concern: rights on paper, unawareness on the ground



The problem is not the intent of the rule but its reach. The circular is addressed to the Chairmen, Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of banks. Paragraph 2.3 asks that circulars be shared among staff for compliance. But the document places no clear obligation on banks to tell applicants their rights: no mandatory notice board in the branch, no leaflet in the local language explaining the rejection procedure. Paragraph 2.2 does speak of creating awareness through brochures and field visits, but its emphasis is on the features and benefits of schemes, not on procedural rights. The result is that the person who knows the rule sits on one side of the counter, and the person entitled to it stands on the other.



The biggest gap is the verbal refusal. Paragraph 2.7 applies only once an application is formally received. If an applicant is told at the counter that this year’s target is already met, or to come back next month with a guarantor, no application has been received and none has been rejected. No file goes up, no reason is recorded. For an applicant who does not know they can ask for an acknowledgement, the safeguard never activates. The circular also refers to a ‘stipulated period’ for sanction, but that period is not specified in the document itself.



Today’s environment has added a new barrier. Scheme applications are moving rapidly to portals, e-KYC, OTPs and mobile apps. For a family without a smartphone, without reliable network coverage, or without a mobile number linked to Aadhaar, ‘apply online’ can feel like a closed door. Caste certificates, income certificates, project reports and quotations each require visits to different offices, and intermediaries often step in. Help that should come free from bank staff is then bought for a commission. For a daily-wage labourer, every extra trip to the bank is a lost day’s earnings.



The viral message is itself evidence of this information gap. People are learning about their rights not from the bank, the panchayat or a government department, but from a forwarded message. And the information is inaccurate. An applicant who arrives believing their loan simply cannot be refused will meet disappointment, and friction at the counter will grow. Misinformation can be as harmful as no information.



Fairness also requires hearing the bank staff’s side. Rural and semi-urban branches are often short-staffed and overburdened. Helping applicants fill forms is only possible when there are people and time to do it. Fear of accountability if a loan turns bad also makes branch managers cautious. If escalating rejections becomes just another formality without timelines, files will sit pending, and the applicant will get neither a ‘yes’ nor a ‘no’.



Two more questions merit attention. Is a DRI ceiling of ₹15,000 still meaningful against today’s costs of starting even a small enterprise? And while monitoring data flows upward to the Reserve Bank and the government, the citizen in the district cannot see how many applications their branch received, how many were sanctioned, and how many were returned and why.

The way forward



A few straightforward steps would help turn the circular’s intent into everyday practice:

Acknowledgement for every application. A dated, numbered receipt should be given the moment an application is accepted, closing the door on verbal refusals. A rights notice in every branch. In Hindi and the local language, it should state that deposits cannot be demanded, subsidy cannot be withheld, and rejection can only be decided at a higher level. Written, time-bound decisions. A rejection letter should give reasons, name the deciding officer, explain how to seek redress, and be issued within a fixed period. Banks in the bastis. The dedicated SC/ST meetings the circular calls for should be held in the communities, not only in branches, with gram panchayats, self-help groups and business correspondents involved. Offline options and help desks. Paper applications and free assistance should remain available for those without digital access, so that no one needs an intermediary. Public data. District and branch-level figures on applications received, sanctioned and rejected should be published regularly. Trained and adequate staff. Sensitivity does not come from a circular alone; it requires time, training and enough people at the branch.

Conclusion



The Reserve Bank’s Master Circular is a good document, and the Reserve Bank deserves appreciation for consolidating and reaffirming these protections. It recognises that credit for deprived communities is not charity but a means of self-employment and dignity, and that a single refusal at a branch can break a family’s hopes for years. But a right is only useful when people know about it. As long as the circular remains within head office files and officers’ inboxes, the applicant in the basti will keep turning to the moneylender. We should welcome the fact that the rule exists, and worry that after forty-two years it still needs repeating. What is needed now is not another circular, but for what has already been written to reach the branch wall, the panchayat meeting and the applicant, in their own language.