The recent controversy surrounding an article by senior journalist Patricia Mukhim in Meghalaya has recently come to an end. Criticism of Patricia Mukhim's article is slowly fading on social media platforms.

Tourists from Assam and visitors strolling through Meghalaya continue their journeys undeterred. Assam's tourist guides, hosting travelers from various parts of the country and abroad, still lead expeditions to Shillong, Cherrapunji, and other Meghalayan destinations. On the roadside, just as in the past, many still prepare Maggi noodles on portable stoves.

Some dispose of their waste responsibly, tossing water, liquor bottles, beer bottles, and chip packets into designated bins, while others may throw their trash a bit carelessly, failing to locate a proper receptacle. A few might even dispose of garbage in their vehicles and later dump it into drains on their way back through Khanapara. Little has changed. People have quickly forgotten.

The article that sparked this debate was published in The Shillong Times on August 18 under the title 'Maggi Noodles Tourism Killing Meghalaya.' Patricia Mukhim summarized her concerns, stating, "Few locals now wish to take their families to popular tourist destinations within Meghalaya. These places have become inundated with visitors from Assam."

The number of Assam-registered vehicles entering Meghalaya every weekend is on the rise. Despite boasting a $10 billion economy, the Meghalayan government appears uncertain about managing a situation that threatens the state's tourism industry. Mukhim said that "tourism is the only clean, green, pollution-free, non-invasive, and employment-generating industry."

Mukhim's article unfolds against the backdrop of a tree-planting event on the banks of Umiam Lake. During her journey back, she observed some tourists stopping on the roadside to cook Maggi on portable stoves. Mukhim noted, "Shops just 500 meters away offer Maggi and other food items, but Assam's tourists seem unwilling to spend an extra rupee on food." This sets the stage for her essay, followed by additional insights into the context.

While Patricia Mukhim expresses fears that Maggi noodles might adversely affect tourism in Meghalaya, it is important not to generalize about Assam and all Assamese. It is unfair to place blame solely on them. When it comes to travel to Shillong, it's anyone's guess who might be seen cooking Maggi by the roadside. However, it's well-established that Meghalaya's tourism relies heavily on Assam.

Therefore, it's unjust to castigate Assam and the Assamese based solely on the number of vehicles with Assam registration plates. Tourists from across India and abroad primarily access Meghalaya using vehicles registered in Assam. Neither Assam nor the Assamese can be held responsible for the actions of every individual traveling in an Assam-registered car.

Moreover, whenever violent protests or agitations erupt in neighboring states, resulting in attacks on outsiders, the burning of tourist vehicles, and so on, tourism in Meghalaya temporarily grinds to a halt. People become wary of visiting the state. It is often Assamese tourists who are the first to return to Meghalaya, helping to revive the state's economy.

Meghalaya should recognize and appreciate this. Journalists like Patricia Mukhim, at her level, should exercise greater sensitivity when making generalizations about Assam and the Assamese. Failing to do so places her in no better position than any other uninformed individual.

Patricia Mukhim's article goes beyond these issues and she highlights a critical concern: the potential negative impact of Maggi noodles tourism on Meghalaya's sustainability. Mukhim holds a mirror to both Assam and Meghalaya, revealing aspects we have often ignored and failed to prioritize in the development of Assam's tourism industry.

Assam, with its rich geographical diversity, has significant tourism potential, which has not been fully realized, unlike Meghalaya, which is taking proactive steps to enhance its tourism offerings. Ten years ago, the list of tourist destinations in both states looked quite different. While Meghalaya consistently adds new places to its tourism map, Assam has lagged behind in this regard.

Many of us have yet to explore places like Dima Hasao district, Panimoor, Goalpara, Dibru Saikhowa, or Son Beel, Asia's second-largest reservoir in Karimganj. These are not destinations for everyone, only for those who venture off the beaten path. Even after the government recognized Rangsapara as the cleanest village in Assam, we have not capitalized on its tourism potential.

On the way to Shillong, Mukhim's annoyance stemmed from witnessing tourists stopping to cook Maggi on the roadside. We, too, have observed instances where people urinate by the roadside near some of Assam's natural wonders. This behavior is often overlooked, perhaps because it is frequently associated with Assamese tourists or vehicles bearing Assam registration plates.

However, all natural tourism destinations have their limits. Overcrowding these areas could diminish their natural beauty and uniqueness, whether it's in Meghalaya or Assam. Many of Meghalaya's tourist spots are now struggling to accommodate the constant influx of visitors, leading to concerns about preserving their natural balance and beauty.

To sustain these destinations, it is essential to control the number of tourists without stifling economic benefits. High-value, low-impact tourism is the key. Environmental conservation plays a vital role in natural tourism, and Meghalaya must limit the entry of tourists who cook Maggi on the roadside if it wishes to protect its natural treasures.

The tourism industry can thrive only when tourists contribute to the local economy. In contrast, Assam's tourism industry has not flourished due to the traditional picnic culture. While Meghalaya identifies new tourist destinations, increasing arrivals and employment opportunities, Assam's approach remains focused on picnicking and loudspeaker-filled gatherings at scenic spots.

Assam's potential lies in its diverse geography, which offers opportunities for adventure activities, leisure entertainment, and eco-tourism throughout the year. However, we have not harnessed this potential due to our traditional picnic practices.

Transforming picnic spots into tourist destinations can positively impact the surrounding communities. With coordinated efforts and support from local administrations, nearly every local family could benefit financially, ensuring the sustainability of these places while preserving their natural balance.

Assam should learn from Meghalaya's efforts to attract tourists and diversify its tourism offerings beyond the popular Kaziranga and Kamakhya. By striking a balance between traditional picnicking and responsible tourism, we can make Assam a premier tourist destination.

The solution to these challenges lies within both states. Meghalaya must manage tourism responsibly, while Assam must transform its tourism industry to benefit its residents and natural resources. A journalist from a neighboring state labeling us as 'Maggi noodles tourists' is a reminder that we, too, have work to do. It's time to elevate the tourism industry in both Meghalaya and Assam, ensuring that future generations can enjoy its benefits.