Not just an adult problem: the growing mental health crisis among youth in the social media age

“There is no single reason behind the rise in mental health issues. Academic competition has become much more intense than before. There is also a growing communication gap between parents and children because of generational differences. Increasing screen time has reduced meaningful face-to-face interactions, making young people more emotionally vulnerable,” says Dr. Loya Agarwala, Psychological Counsellor.

Her observation reflects a reality that is becoming increasingly visible across homes, classrooms and college campuses. For a long time, mental health was considered an issue that mainly affected adults. Stress, anxiety and depression were often associated with people dealing with jobs, financial responsibilities and family obligations. Teenagers and young people, on the other hand, were believed to be carefree and resilient. However, this perception has changed greatly. Today, mental health has emerged as one of the most pressing challenges facing young people across the world.

From academic pressure and career uncertainty to family expectations, relationship issues and the influence of the digital world, young people are facing challenges that often leave them emotionally exhausted. While many continue to smile on the outside, countless others silently struggle with anxiety, loneliness, depression and self-doubt.

Mental health is much more than the absence of mental illness. It is a person’s emotional, psychological and social well-being. It influences how we think, feel, make decisions, manage stress and build relationships. Just as physical health is essential for a healthy life, mental well-being is equally important for living a balanced and productive life.

The rapid growth of social media has also transformed the lives of young people. While digital platforms provide opportunities to learn, connect and express themselves, excessive use often leads to unhealthy comparisons, unrealistic beauty standards, cyberbullying, fear of missing out (FOMO) and low self-esteem. For many, the pressure to present a perfect life online has become emotionally draining.

To understand how young people themselves perceive mental health, I spoke to several students and young adults. Almost all agreed that mental health is just as important as physical health. They described it as emotional, psychological and social well-being that helps people manage emotions, cope with stress, build healthy relationships and make good decisions. Many respondents believed that social media has both positive and negative effects. While it helps people stay connected and find supportive communities, excessive use and constant comparison with others often contribute to stress, anxiety and low self-esteem. Several also said that despite growing awareness, many people still hesitate to speak openly about their mental health because they fear being judged or misunderstood.

When asked how they cope with stress, the responses varied. Some preferred exercising, meditation, listening to music, journaling or spending time with family and friends. Others believed that taking breaks from routine, travelling or going on long drives helped them relax and improve their mood. Most respondents agreed that if emotional difficulties continue for weeks or begin affecting daily life, seeking professional help is important. One participant summed it up by saying, “Asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

To gain an expert perspective, I spoke with Dr. Loya Agarwala, Psychological Counsellor, who explained that mental health concerns among young people are increasing rapidly. According to her, adolescents and young adults between the ages of 15 and 29 years are currently the most affected age group. Referring to research by the Indian Psychiatric Society, she noted that nearly 60 per cent of mental health disorders are now diagnosed in people below the age of 35, showing that these problems are appearing much earlier than in previous generations. She said anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, academic stress, family conflicts and excessive dependence on social media are among the most common concerns affecting young people today.

She urged parents and teachers to recognise the early warning signs of mental health problems, including withdrawal from friends and family, declining academic performance, changes in sleep and appetite, anger, sadness and feelings of hopelessness. She stressed that suicidal thoughts should never be ignored and that immediate professional support can save lives.

Dr. Loya Agarwala also pointed out that boys and girls often express emotional distress differently. While girls are more likely to internalise stress through anxiety, sadness and depression, boys may display externalising behaviours such as anger, aggression, risk-taking and substance abuse.

Speaking about the role of parents, Dr. Loya Agarwala said many families still hesitate to seek counselling because they wrongly believe therapy is only for people with severe mental illness.

“Seeking therapy is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of strength and self-awareness,” she said. She encouraged parents to maintain open and non-judgmental communication with their children, spend quality time with them and lead by example. According to her, children learn more from their parents’ actions than from lectures.

For young people struggling with emotional challenges, Dr. Loya Agarwala had a simple but powerful message: “A problem shared is a problem halved. Don’t suffer in silence. Seek help early because prevention is always better than cure.”

Mental health is not a sign of weakness, nor is seeking help something to be ashamed of. The conversations with young people and the insights shared by Dr. Loya Agarwala highlight the urgent need to treat mental well-being with the same importance as physical health. Families, schools, communities and policymakers must work together to create an environment where young people feel safe to express their emotions without fear of judgment. By encouraging open conversations, reducing stigma and ensuring timely access to professional support, we can help build a generation that is not only successful but also emotionally healthy, resilient and hopeful about the future. Sometimes, simply listening without judgment can make all the difference.