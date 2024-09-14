They came, they saw, and they conquered. Shattering all barriers and defying all odds, the Indian Paralympians have redefined the possible at the grandest stage in Paris. With Preethi Pal starting India’s winning streak by securing a bronze in the Women’s 200m, India won 29 medals, including 7 golds, 9 silvers, and 13 bronzes at the mega event. Records crumbled, history was created, and legends were born. A notable example is 19-year-old foot archer Sheetal Devi, who won bronze in the team event with Rakesh Kumar. Avani Lekhara shot her way to gold in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle, winning India its first gold, while javelin giants Sumit and Naveen brought glory with their golden throws. Avani and Sumit successfully defended their Tokyo golds, and Harvinder Singh, who previously won bronze, made history by clinching India’s first-ever gold in archery. Para shuttler Nitish Kumar claimed his maiden gold, while Dharambir and Praveen Kumar shone with golds in the Men’s club throw and high jump, respectively. This is India’s best performance at the Paralympics in a single edition, surpassing the 19 medals won at Tokyo 2020.



With India achieving its best-ever haul in Paris and 80 percent of its medals coming from the last two editions, it becomes crucial to delve deeper into the factors driving India’s success at the Paralympics. The inquiry is significant, as this is India’s 13th appearance at the Summer Paralympics since 1968, and the country managed to win just 12 medals until 2016 — 12 medals in 48 years. However, the success achieved in the last eight years is a massive leap from the past, when even sending a contingent of 10 athletes was a struggle. While our heroes' individual efforts, passion, and indomitable spirit have earned India accolades, it is also a time to look beyond and examine how effective the policies and initiatives have been. A good starting point would be recognizing the efforts and commitment of our legends, who have been a source of inspiration and strength for the younger generation, both as athletes and administrators.



The leadership duo of Devendra and Deepa!



A key factor in the success of India’s Paralympic athletes has been the leadership of sporting icons Devendra Jhajharia and Deepa Malik. Jhajharia, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist in javelin, currently serves as the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). His promise to deliver over 25 medals in Paris has come true, with our athletes emerging victorious. As the PCI president, Jhajharia ensured better training facilities, coaching, and financial support. Deepa Malik, PCI president before Jhajharia and now a key advisor, played a vital role in ensuring smooth coordination between government agencies and athletes, facilitating better financial and logistical support. Deepa, as the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic medal, has been a strong advocate for inclusivity in sports and an example for many in the para-sports to follow.



Rio Olympics 2016 - A turning point



Though India managed to win only four medals at the Rio Paralympics 2016, a transformation began for the nation and its athletes. Deepa Malik, at the age of 46, became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic medal. At the same time, Devendra Jhajharia made a remarkable comeback after 12 years, winning his second gold and becoming the first Indian athlete to win two gold medals in the Paralympics. Mariyappan Thangavelu, hailing from a humble family in Chennai, brought further glory to India with another gold in the high jump. In contrast, Varun Singh Bhati, a para high jumper affected by poliomyelitis at a young age, secured a bronze, marking India's fourth medal. Their achievements broke long-standing stereotypes, showing that age or disability cannot limit one's potential. Many people with disabilities fear even stepping out of their homes, but their victories gave others like them a reason to believe in self-worth and capability. The stories were crucial in changing societal perceptions of people with disabilities, promoting inclusivity and confidence across India.



Khelo India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme

The budget earmarked a significant allocation of over Rs 900 crore for Khelo India, with a notable emphasis on the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). These initiatives have supported India's top athletes, providing them with world-class training and resources to enhance their medal prospects at the Olympics.



Launched in 2014, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has played a crucial role in preparing athletes for major events like the Olympics and Paralympics. For the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, around 50 para-athletes were included under the scheme, contributing to India’s best-ever Paralympic medal haul of 19 medals. Recently, on August 8, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya announced in Parliament that 1,050 athletes have been selected and trained under TOPS, with the Government of India bearing all expenses for their training and equipment for international competitions.



Players' emotional and mental well-being is also being taken care of, with athletes receiving training for injury management and customised support. For Paris 2024, proper assistive aids, wheelchairs, prosthetics, and support staff significantly reduced the mental strain on athletes. Additionally, allowing a family member to support athletes at major events is considered, which would be another progressive step toward strengthening the Indian contingent for future competitions.



A long road ahead



While we can indeed celebrate India’s success at the games, the nation still has a long way to go compared to countries like China, Great Britain, and the USA. Our immediate neighbour China topped the medal tally with 229 medals—almost eight times more than India—while Great Britain and the USA won 124 and 104 medals, respectively. We have every reason to celebrate our progress. We should also acknowledge the efforts of sports authorities, the government of India and their initiatives in contributing to the success of our athletes. However, in recent years, the nation has also witnessed several sports-related controversies, the biggest being the sexual harassment accusations against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. On a cautionary note, amid all the efforts made by sports authorities, keeping sports free from controversies, politics, and elections would undoubtedly be a crucial step in ensuring India’s continued success at the upcoming games. Good luck to Team India for the 2028 LA Olympics.