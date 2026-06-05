Planting Tomorrow: Miyawaki Forests for a Greener Northeast

The Northeast region of India, known for its rich biodiversity and unique ecological heritage, has witnessed unprecedented environmental challenges arising from rapid industrialization, urban expansion, land degradation, biodiversity loss and climate change. Industrial activities, infrastructure development, open case coal and limestone mining, oil and gas operations, shifting cultivation and urban growth have resulted in the degradation of many landscapes across the region. Restoring these lands is not merely an environmental necessity but a critical step toward preserving biodiversity, improving ecosystem services, enhancing climate resilience, and ensuring sustainable development.

Among the most successful ecological restoration approaches is the Miyawaki method of afforestation, developed by the renowned Japanese botanist Prof. Emeritus Akira Miyawaki (1928 -2021). The Miyawaki method offers a powerful opportunity to address these challenges. While conventional plantations that often rely on a limited number of species, the Miyawaki approach emphasizes the use of diverse native species planted densely to mimic natural forest ecosystems. The resulting forests grow rapidly, require minimal maintenance after establishment, sequester significant amounts of carbon, improve soil health, moderate local temperatures, and provide habitat for birds, insects, and other wildlife. More importantly, they demonstrate how ecological restoration can be achieved even in highly degraded industrial and urban environments.

The story of Miyawaki plantations in Northeast India is also a story of vision, perseverance and community participation. Inspired by first-hand training under Prof. Akira Miyawaki in Japan in 2011, Dr. Shantanu Kumar Dutta has been at the forefront of introducing and adapting the principles of dense native afforestation to the ecological conditions of the region. Dr Dutta underwent a prestigious JICA-sponsored international training programme on “Rehabilitation of Degraded Lands in Asia and Africa” in Japan during October 26, 2011 to December 16, 2011. The programme was conducted under the guidance of the late Prof. Emeritus Akira Miyawaki, the globally renowned botanist and pioneer of the Miyawaki method of afforestation. Inspired by firsthand observations of successfully restored forests across Japan using the Miyawaki technique of dense plantation of native species, the author has been actively promoting ecological restoration initiatives in India. Over the past fourteen years since 2012, large-scale plantation initiatives across industrial premises, oil-field restoration sites, refinery complexes and degraded lands in Assam and Meghalaya have demonstrated the remarkable potential of this approach. Nearly one million native saplings planted across more than fifty sites are gradually transforming degraded landscapes into vibrant green ecosystems enhancing biodiversity and contributing to climate resilience in Northeast India.

This article chronicles the journey of the Miyawaki movement in Northeast India—from its origins in Japan to the successful restoration of environmentally affected sites across Assam and Meghalaya. Through photographs, field experiences and documented ecological outcomes, it highlights how the dense planting of native trees today is helping create healthier, greener, and more resilient landscapes for tomorrow.

Plantation of a Forest : Environmental Protection Forest

The Miyawaki method is a scientifically designed afforestation technique that aims to recreate self-sustaining quasi natural native forests within a short period. The process begins with a detailed ecological survey to identify the Potential Natural Vegetation (PNV) of the site and the native tree species that would naturally occur in the region. Preparation of soil bed for plantation together with soil improvement through the addition of organic biomass, compost, rice husk, cocopeat, or other locally available materials to enhance aeration, moisture retention, and microbial activity is carried out. Native saplings representing different forest strata—canopy, sub-canopy, shrub, and ground layers—are planted densely, typically at a density of 3-4 saplings per square metre . The plantation area is subsequently mulched to conserve moisture and suppress weeds. During the first two to three years, regular watering and maintenance are undertaken until the forest becomes self-sustaining. Thereafter, the dense vegetation grows rapidly through natural competition and ecological succession, eventually developing into a mature forest ecosystem. Restoration based on PNV ensures that planted forests possess greater ecological stability, biodiversity, resilience to climate variability, and long-term sustainability. Unlike conventional plantations dominated by a few commercial species, PNV-based forests replicate the structure and composition of natural ecosystems and support a wide range of flora and fauna.

The concept of planting an Environmental Protection Forest (EPF), established primarily for ecological and environmental functions rather than for timber production, was extensively promoted by Prof. Akira Miyawaki to restore degraded landscapes and safeguard human settlements from environmental hazards. Such forests serve as green barriers against air pollution, dust, noise, strong winds, floods, soil erosion and other environmental stresses. They also contribute significantly to carbon sequestration, groundwater recharge, temperature moderation and biodiversity conservation. In industrial areas, an EPF act as ecological buffers that improve environmental quality and create healthier surroundings for nearby communities. The Miyawaki method has proven particularly effective in creating these forests within limited land areas and in a relatively short time frame.

Native Saplings

Native saplings are young plants of tree and shrub species that naturally occur within a specific ecological region and have evolved over centuries in harmony with local soil, climate, wildlife, and microbial communities. The use of native species is a fundamental principle of the Miyawaki method because they exhibit higher survival rates, require less maintenance, and support local biodiversity more effectively than exotic species. Native saplings provide food, shelter and breeding habitats for indigenous birds, insects, mammals, and microorganisms, thereby restoring ecological interactions within the ecosystem. When planted in a dense and diverse mixture, native species grow synergistically, resulting in rapid forest development and enhanced ecosystem resilience.

A defining moment in Dr. Shantanu Kumar Dutta’s professional journey in ecological restoration occurred during the JICA-sponsored training program. As part of the hands-on training, Dr. Dutta had the unique opportunity to participate directly in a plantation programme led by the late Prof. Emeritus Akira Miyawaki himself. Working alongside Prof. Miyawaki in the field provided invaluable first-hand exposure to the scientific principles and practical techniques underlying the creation of dense native forests. A photograph taken during the plantation activity in 2011, featuring Dr. Dutta with Prof. Miyawaki at the restoration site, serves as a lasting testament to this rare learning experience. The interaction not only deepened his understanding of ecological restoration but also inspired his subsequent efforts to promote Miyawaki plantations across Northeast India, contributing to large-scale environmental restoration and biodiversity conservation initiatives.





One of the major challenges in implementing the Miyawaki method in India is the absence of detailed phyto-sociological maps and comprehensive PNV databases, which are widely available and extensively utilized in Japan for scientific forest restoration planning. Consequently, the selection of native species in Assam relies largely on local ecological knowledge, field observations, remnant natural forests and the expertise of forestry and environmental professionals. To address the growing demand for native planting material, a vibrant nursery sector has emerged in the Udali–Lanka region of Assam. Today, significant numbers of private nurseries operate in and around these areas, producing a diverse range of indigenous tree species suitable for afforestation and ecological restoration projects. Nursery development has evolved into an important livelihood activity, with a significant number of village households actively engaged in raising and supplying saplings. This unique community-based nursery network has become the backbone of large-scale plantation programmes in the region, ensuring the availability of native planting stock while simultaneously generating rural employment and supporting the local economy. The success of Miyawaki-inspired plantations in Assam is therefore closely linked to the entrepreneurial efforts of these nursery growers, who play a crucial role in advancing ecological restoration across Northeast India.

In 2014, Dr. Shantanu Kumar Dutta undertook a pioneering ecological restoration initiative at the premises of Topcem India Limited, Assam, a leading cement manufacturing company. More than 15,000 native saplings were planted along the steep slopes flanking the cement clinker haul road, an area that had been significantly disturbed by industrial activities and was vulnerable to soil erosion. Adopting the principles of dense native plantation inspired by the Miyawaki method, the project focused on restoring ecological stability and enhancing green cover in a challenging terrain. The accompanying photographs document the entire restoration journey—from site preparation and soil improvement to dense plantation and the successive stages of sapling growth. Over the years, the planted area transformed into a thriving and self-sustaining forest ecosystem, demonstrating the effectiveness of native species-based ecological restoration. Time-series Google Earth imagery provides independent visual evidence of this remarkable transformation, clearly capturing the emergence and maturation of a dense forest where previously degraded land existed. The project stands as an early and compelling example of Miyawaki-inspired afforestation in industrial landscapes of Northeast India.





The successful establishment of the environmental protection forest at Topcem India Limited was made possible through the active support and commitment of Mr. Mukti Sharma, a senior executive of the company. Recognizing the ecological significance of the initiative, Mr. Sharma extended invaluable assistance to Dr. Shantanu Kumar Dutta throughout the planning and implementation stages of the project. His support in mobilizing resources, facilitating site preparation, coordinating field activities, and encouraging institutional participation played a crucial role in the successful execution of the plantation programme. The collaborative efforts between the industry and environmental professionals exemplify how corporate leadership can contribute meaningfully to ecological restoration and sustainable environmental stewardship. The thriving forest that has emerged from the plantation stands as a testament to this shared vision and commitment to environmental conservation.

Continuing his long-standing commitment to the rehabilitation of degraded and environmentally damaged lands, Dr. Shantanu Kumar Dutta undertook a major ecological restoration initiative at the site of the infamous Baghjan Well No. 5 blowout in Assam. In August 2022, approximately 35,000 native tree saplings were planted in and around the plinth area of Well No. 5 with the objective of restoring ecological functions, enhancing biodiversity, and accelerating natural recovery of the landscape impacted by the oil well disaster. The plantation programme demonstrated how native-species-based afforestation can contribute to the regeneration of environmentally stressed ecosystems.



Building upon this success, Dr. Dutta expanded the application of the Miyawaki-inspired dense plantation approach to degraded lands belonging to Digboi Refinery, one of India's oldest petroleum refining complexes. In a remarkable environmental initiative undertaken on 09 June 2024, an inspiring total of 1,11,111 native saplings were planted in a single day. The programme witnessed the participation of more than 800 tea garden workers from neighbouring tea estates, transforming the plantation drive into a significant community-led environmental movement. The large-scale afforestation effort not only enhanced green cover but also generated local awareness about ecological restoration and climate resilience. The photographs accompanying this article capture various stages of the plantation activities, community participation, and the subsequent growth of the native saplings, illustrating the scale and impact of this landmark environmental restoration initiative.



The environmental restoration initiatives spearheaded by Dr. Shantanu Kumar Dutta, who received direct training under Prof. Emeritus Akira Miyawaki in Japan, continue to expand across Northeast India. Guided by the vision of creating Environmental Protection Forests on degraded and environmentally affected lands, Dr. Dutta has so far facilitated the planting of nearly one million native saplings across more than fifty sites in Assam and Meghalaya. These plantations are gradually evolving into self-sustaining quasi-natural forests, restoring ecological functions, enhancing biodiversity, and improving environmental quality in industrial and disturbed landscapes.



Recognizing the distinct climatic, ecological, and socio-economic conditions of Northeast India, Dr. Dutta has suitably adapted and refined the Miyawaki method while retaining its core principles of native species selection, dense plantation, and ecological succession. Such adaptation was consistent with the philosophy advocated by Prof. Miyawaki himself, who believed that ecological restoration methodologies should be tailored to local conditions. Following the successful completion of the training programme in Japan in 2011, Prof. Miyawaki encouraged the participants to take forward the mission of rehabilitating degraded lands through native forests. In a memorable interaction, he asked Dr Dutta, “You can modify my method and give it another name, such as the Miyawaki–Dutta method, but continue planting more and more trees.” This inspiring message has remained a guiding force behind Dr. Dutta's efforts to establish dense native forests and promote ecological restoration across the Northeast. The growing network of quasi-natural forests created under his guidance stands as a living tribute to Prof. Miyawaki's vision of restoring harmony between human society and nature through the planting of native trees.