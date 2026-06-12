Plug-and-Play Modernity and the Toilet Seat

Why one essay explains the other



In an earlier essay, I tried to understand a strange pattern visible across healthcare, development, technology, and public institutions in India and much of the postcolonial world: individual components often work better than systems.

A portable diagnostic machine works. A digital payment app works. A vaccination campaign works. A telemedicine consultation works. A solar kit works. A well-run private clinic works. A single school under an inspired headteacher works. A small NGO project works. A charitable intervention works. A vertical government programme sometimes works.

But the moment we ask for integration, things begin to falter.



Referral pathways break. Data does not travel. Records remain incomplete. Patients carry files from one counter to another. Departments do not coordinate. Maintenance is neglected. Budgets disappear into categories. Committees meet, dashboards appear, guidelines are issued, but the human journey remains fractured.

That earlier argument was practical and institutional. It said, in effect: when coordination is fragile, plug-and-play beats integration. Modular solutions succeed because they do not depend too much on the surrounding system. They bypass weak interfaces. They localise responsibility. They produce visible results. They are easier to fund, easier to measure, easier to control, and easier to defend.



But I now see that the argument was incomplete.

It described the institutional symptom. It did not fully describe the civilisational condition underneath.

My later reflection, prompted by repeated visits to Beamish Museum in North East England, helped me see the deeper layer. Beamish is powerful because it displays continuity. The old bank, the shop, the school, the dentist’s surgery, the tramline, the street, the lavatory, these are not merely museum objects. They are ancestors of modern forms still recognisable in British life.



A bank then became a bank now. A school then became a school now. A dentist then became a dentist now. A toilet then became a toilet now. The forms changed, but they evolved through a traceable sequence.

In India, by contrast, modernity often appears as a series of arrivals.

The colonial state arrived with its courts, railways, universities, police, bureaucracy, census categories, and administrative logic.

Independent India arrived with planning, public-sector institutions, dams, scientific temper, state-led development, and constitutional citizenship.



Liberalised India arrived with markets, private enterprise, English-language aspiration, consumer culture, and global capital.

Digital India arrived with platforms, dashboards, apps, online identity, artificial intelligence, and start-up vocabulary.

Each brought real gains. But each also behaved, at least partly, like a restart. Instead of one layer growing organically into the next, the layers often sit awkwardly on top of one another.

That is why the toilet became such a useful metaphor for me.

The Western-style toilet in India is not merely a bathroom fixture. It is a small civilisational parable.



A sitting toilet assumes a whole ecology: plumbing, drainage, bathroom design, cleaning norms, water pressure, tissue paper or an alternative cleansing system, maintenance routines, user behaviour, and public hygiene discipline. When it travels to India, the ceramic seat may arrive, but the system around it does not always arrive with equal coherence.



Tissue paper does not become universal. Water remains central. The bucket and mug remain. The floor becomes wet. The seat may become wet. Some users squat on the seat because the body remembers another system. Others sit but do not know how to use it hygienically in a public setting. The Western toilet becomes common, but the surrounding culture of use remains improvised.



This is not an argument against the Western toilet. For elderly people, postoperative patients, people with knee disease, disabled users, pregnant women, and many others, it may be more practical and humane. Nor is it a romantic argument for the squat toilet in every situation.



The point is different.

The object arrived without the system.

Once seen this way, the toilet explains the plug-and-play essay.

Plug-and-play works in India because much of Indian modernity itself has been plug-and-play. We have imported components, technologies, buildings, forms, titles, formats, and vocabulary. But we have not always built the deep interfaces that allow them to function as systems.



We install the equipment but not the maintenance culture.

We create the hospital but not the patient pathway.

We launch the university but not the scholarly discipline.

We build the school but not the culture of curiosity.

We create the municipality but not civic responsibility.

We draft the policy but not the implementation loop.

We build the dashboard but not the accountability behind the data.

We install the toilet seat but not the design ecology around it.

This is why the earlier institutional observation and the later civilisational reflection belong together.



The plug-and-play essay asked: why do modular interventions succeed where integrated systems fail?

The toilet essay answers: because we have repeatedly adopted the visible object of modernity without digesting the invisible system that makes it work.

The deeper issue is not just administrative weakness. It is interrupted continuity.



A society with deep continuity does not merely copy an object. It grows into it, modifies it, domesticates it, criticises it, repairs it, and embeds it within habits. The object becomes part of a living sequence.

In India, many modern objects have arrived with weak ancestry. They were not always born from our own institutional evolution. They were introduced by colonial governance, postcolonial planning, donor models, global markets, private aspiration, or technological enthusiasm. Society then adjusted around them, often brilliantly, sometimes chaotically.



This produces the Indian genius for improvisation.

It also produces the Indian weakness for systems.

Improvisation is not trivial. It is a survival skill. It allows people to get things done despite broken interfaces. It allows a family to navigate hospitals, a student to navigate examinations, a migrant to navigate bureaucracy, a patient to navigate referrals, and a small entrepreneur to navigate regulation.



But improvisation is also exhausting. It places the burden of coordination on individuals and families rather than institutions.

In healthcare, this is painfully visible. A good doctor may exist. A good scanner may exist. A good laboratory may exist. A good surgeon may exist. A good hospital may exist. Yet the patient journey may still be chaotic because the system does not hold the parts together.



The family becomes the referral pathway.

The patient becomes the medical record.

The relative becomes the care coordinator.

The cash counter becomes the triage point.

The consultant becomes a micro-enterprise.

The hospital becomes an island.



This is why plug-and-play technologies flourish. They succeed not because they are always better, but because they require less trust from the surrounding environment. They carry their own little world with them. A machine, an app, a camp, a vertical programme, a self-contained service — each reduces dependence on fragile handoffs.



In a high-trust system, integration is strength.

In a low-trust system, integration becomes risk.

That is the practical reason modularity wins.

But the civilisational reason is older: India has not fully learned how to convert borrowed forms into lived systems while maintaining continuity with its own knowledge and habits.

This is why the current enthusiasm for Indian Knowledge Systems is both necessary and fraught.



It is necessary because India cannot think clearly if it treats its own civilisational inheritance as superstition, embarrassment, or museum material. There is knowledge in traditional architecture, water systems, diet, agriculture, medicine, pedagogy, craft, language, philosophy, ecology, and social practice. Not all of it is science in the modern experimental sense. But much of it is accumulated experience, classification, observation, embodied intelligence, and environmental adaptation.



But retrieval itself is complicated. Often we retrieve Indian knowledge through Western institutional grammar: modules, credits, outcomes, frameworks, evidence, rankings, research outputs, policy templates, and bureaucratic categories. These tools may be necessary. But they can also flatten what they claim to rescue.

A living practice becomes a seminar topic.

A civilisation becomes a curriculum unit.

A discipline becomes a slogan.

A subtle knowledge tradition becomes a political claim.

A way of life becomes content.

The irony is obvious. We use imported institutional forms to recover what was damaged by imported institutional forms.

That does not mean we should abandon the effort. It means we must approach it with humility.



The answer is not to reject Western knowledge. That would be foolish. Modern science, medicine, engineering, constitutionalism, public health, universities, and systems of accountability have transformed human life. India must learn from them seriously.



But serious learning is not mimicry.

To import a hospital is not to import a health system. To import a university is not to import scholarship. To import a toilet is not to import sanitation. To import a digital platform is not to import governance. To import a quality framework is not to import quality.

The object is only the beginning.

The real work lies in interfaces.



Who maintains it?

Who is accountable?

Who trains users?

Who repairs failure?

Who records outcomes?

Who learns from mistakes?

Who carries responsibility across boundaries?

Who pays for invisible work?

Who protects continuity when leadership changes?



These are boring questions. But systems are made of boring questions answered consistently over time.

This is where my earlier argument about staged systems building still matters.

We should not romanticise integration. In low-coordination environments, trying to impose a grand integrated system can fail spectacularly. It may produce paperwork, meetings, and dashboards without actual reliability.

So plug-and-play should not be despised. It can be a starting point.

A diagnostic machine can be a seed of a laboratory network.

A telemedicine service can become the beginning of referral discipline.

A solar kit can become a step toward decentralised energy governance.

A vaccination campaign can build public health logistics.

A digital payment system can build habits of formal transaction.

A well-run clinic can become an anchor for quality pathways.

But only if we treat plug-and-play as a stepping stone, not an endpoint.



This is where India often stops too early. We celebrate the component. We inaugurate the building. We buy the machine. We launch the app. We announce the mission. We publish the dashboard. We install the seat.

Then we move on.

What remains unresolved is the ecology.

The ecology is where civilisation lives.



The ecology includes maintenance, trust, habit, language, training, social legitimacy, incentives, feedback, memory, and continuity. Without it, modernity becomes hardware without operating culture.



This is why Beamish matters. Its lesson is not that Britain is superior, or that India should imitate Britain. The lesson is that a society must be able to see how its institutions evolved. It must know how yesterday became today. It must possess memory not merely as pride, but as design intelligence.



India has memory, but it is unevenly connected to modern design. We invoke civilisation in speeches, but build institutions as if history began with the file note, the scheme, the tender, the app, or the imported model. We praise tradition emotionally and copy modernity mechanically. We need to do almost the reverse: examine tradition critically and adopt modernity deeply.



The toilet gives us a way to say this without abstraction.

A mature society would not ask whether the squat toilet or Western toilet is superior as a matter of prestige. It would ask: for whom, in what setting, with what water system, what cleaning practice, what maintenance capacity, what disability need, what user habit, what architecture, and what public-health logic?



That is system thinking.

Similarly, in healthcare, the question is not whether to buy another scanner or build another hospital. It is: how does the patient move, how does information travel, who owns the handoff, who follows up, who measures outcomes, who learns from failure?



In education, the question is not whether to install smart boards. It is: how does a child learn, how does a teacher improve, how does language shape understanding, how does assessment affect curiosity?



In governance, the question is not whether to launch a portal. It is: who acts on the information, who is accountable for delays, who updates records, who protects the citizen from being sent from desk to desk?



In Indian Knowledge Systems, the question is not whether to celebrate ancient wisdom. It is: what exactly is the claim, what is the method, what is the context, what can be tested, what must be preserved as philosophy or practice, and what should be allowed to evolve?

This is the bridge between the two essays.

The plug-and-play essay diagnosed system failure.

The toilet essay diagnosed civilisational discontinuity.

Together, they suggest that India’s development problem is not simply lack of money, corruption, or administrative weakness. Those are real, but they are not the whole story.



The deeper problem is that India has repeatedly adopted parts without patiently building wholes.

It has imported objects without ecosystems.

It has borrowed forms without functions.

It has celebrated scale without reliability.

It has pursued progress without continuity.

Yet the solution is not despair. Nor is it nostalgia.

The solution is patient institutional digestion.



Digestion is different from adoption. To digest something is to break it down, absorb what nourishes, reject what harms, and transform it into one’s own body. India has historically been good at this. Over centuries, it absorbed and transformed influences from many directions. But colonial modernity weakened that confidence. It made us suspicious of our own stomach.



We must recover that capacity.

This means building small islands of reliability and connecting them gradually. It means using modular success to create trust. It means making maintenance visible. It means rewarding coordination, not just inauguration. It means treating data as a learning tool, not a display board. It means designing for actual users, not imagined beneficiaries. It means respecting local habits without being imprisoned by them. It means learning from the West without surrendering judgement. It means recovering Indian knowledge without turning it into propaganda.



Above all, it means moving from plug-and-play to plug-and-grow.

A plug-and-play device works because it carries its own operating assumptions. A plug-and-grow institution works differently. It begins small, adapts to local soil, develops roots, creates interfaces, learns from failure, and slowly becomes part of a larger system.



That is the developmental challenge before India.

We need fewer orphaned objects and more living systems.

Fewer imported seats without sanitation ecology.

Fewer hospitals without patient pathways.

Fewer universities without scholarship.

Fewer dashboards without accountability.

Fewer schemes without institutional memory.

Fewer slogans about civilisation without the discipline of civilisational work.



The Western toilet in an Indian bathroom and the portable machine in a fragile health system are part of the same story. Both show that the component can arrive before the system. Sometimes that is useful. Sometimes it is necessary. But if the system never follows, the component becomes a symbol of incompleteness.



India’s next stage of progress will not be achieved by rejecting plug-and-play. Nor will it come by celebrating it endlessly.

It will come when plug-and-play becomes the first step in system-building.

It will come when imported forms are digested into local intelligence.

It will come when continuity is not confused with nostalgia, and modernity is not confused with mimicry.

It will come when we stop asking only whether something has arrived, and start asking whether it has taken root.

The seat has arrived.

The question is whether the system will.





(Author’s Note: Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma writes on politics, institutions, and society through the lenses of history, philosophy, and systems thinking, drawing on both Indian and Western intellectual traditions. Artificial intelligence tools may be used in preparing this article as research and editorial aids. All arguments, interpretations, and final editorial judgement remain the author’s responsibility)