PM Modi’s recent visit to Manipur - A constructive analysis

North-East Bharat was generally being neglected, exploited and received unfairness by the British during colonial period. Unfortunately, this continued even after Independence. Consequently, it was once looked upon as an underdeveloped tribal area, but not anymore now! The region has witnessed unprecedented progress and development during last 11 years, be it in the field of multidimensional infrastructure and human resource development, improvement in quality of life or bridging the cultural, physical and emotional gaps with other parts of Bharat. It has proved to be a growth engine of Bharat. Being the gateway to south-east Asia, the region has experienced privileged attention of the Central Government, as a part of Act East Policy. Because unless development reaches each and every corner of the country, we cannot succeed in achieving our aim of “Viksit Bharat”.



Honourable Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi Ji recently visited three states of North-East Bharat during September 13-14, 2025 - Mizoram, Manipur and Assam. Though the Prime Minister frequently travels across the country, his recent visit to Manipur carried a unique weight and profound significance, as it was his first visit to Manipur since the devastating Meiti-Kuki ethnic conflict erupted there over two years ago. People had been waiting for their Prime Minister to come to them, to listen to their stories of pain, to offer comfort, to reassure them that he cares for their plight. This violent conflict has robbed the people of Manipur of endless nights of sleep, has claimed more than 250 lives and forcibly displaced approximately 60,000 individuals from their homes, has been responsible for rapes of numerous Manipuri women, and has severely disrupted the education of countless students. Furthermore, it has crippled business and shattered the livelihoods of innumerable Manipuris including agriculture. This enduring agony has inflicted immense sufferings upon innocent citizens who, like all others in the country, deserve a decent life defined by peace, prosperity, progress, and development. The pain, even now continues to smoulder. These deep and lasting inflictions desperately needed a healing touch. People's hearts are truly wounded, and it is imperative for the government to reach into the very core of those hearts to facilitate healing. This must be done passionately, sensitively, devoting time and attention to people and their sufferings.



Despite heavy rains and water-logging in parts of the state capital Imphal, Prime Minister Modi's visit to Manipur proceeded with a significant commitment to engagement, on September 13, 2025. His first stop was the Kuki-Zo dominated district of Churachandpur, the epicentre of the conflict. Demonstrating his determination to connect with the people, the PM opted to travel to the rally venue by road - a journey of about 1.5 hours from Imphal, using the time to interact with citizens along the way. At Churachandpur's Peace Ground, he laid foundation stones for projects worth over ₹7,300 crore and emphasized that a strong bridge of ‘trust’ must be built between people of Hills and Valley. He also met with IDPs at a relief camp, listening to their concerns, and shared a poignant moment with children who narrated their stories of aspirations and despair.



Following his engagement in Churachandpur, the PM travelled to Imphal, where thousands of people from the Imphal valley braved the inclement weather to attend his public address at the historical Kangla Fort. From Imphal, he inaugurated 17 projects worth approximately ₹1,200 crore and assured the public that his government was working relentlessly for reconciliation and development. In a separate interaction with displaced families in the

capital, he listened to their concerns, assured them of the Centre's commitment to restoring peace and normalcy, adding that any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate.



Constructive Analysis

Manipur shares a large 398 kilometer long international border with Myanmar, and hence problem of illegal immigration poses a serious threat to Manipur. Earlier, Meiteis (dominantly Imphal valley, followers of Sanamahism and Vaishnavism) and Kukis (mainly hill-tribes, followers of Christianity) had been living in harmony, but external forces and Kuki-Zo illegal immigrants from Myanmar have been the root cause of current Meiti-Kuki conflict, which has proved to be the worst hit violence of the last decade in Manipur. Manipur has been inflicted by such violences since years and to solve these problems, the root cause has to be understood. For that, one has to understand the complex and rich socio-ethnic-political tapestry of Manipur. The progress and development in areas of Myanmar, that form border with Manipur hold key to tackling critical issue of illegal immigration to Churachandpur.



I had an opportunity to interact with some people from Manipur over phone, and they opined that - “People in general are happy that finally PM visited them, which shows that PM loves and cares for Manipur. They are happy with several development plans that he has laid foundation stones of. Meeting displaced people, visiting relief camps and acknowledging their sufferings etc. is seen as healing steps towards maintaining peace within the state. Despite all the good things looking forward to, still there are many questions in their hearts and minds - why the Hon’ble PM had taken such a long time to visit us, and the delay is seen as symbol of neglect and lack of urgency. Though thousands of people are displaced, hundreds of lives lost, but no significant development for their rehabilitation and upliftment programs is seen so far. In fact, people are of the view that instead of addressing two concerned communities (Meitei and Kuki) separately, PM should have done it together to let everyone unite once again - may be it could have acted as the first step towards building of trust and peace between the two communities! People were expecting PM to spend more time with them in Manipur, then he could have experienced and acknowledged the hard-ground-realities. The underlying grievances still remain unaddressed. PM didn’t meet any civil body, didn’t mention anything explicitly about ethnic violence or what concrete steps Govt. would be taking to handle it. People expect roadmap for peace, justice and rehabilitation at the earliest possible time, and are eagerly waiting for peace, better services, and real change in Manipur.”



True - its not so easy to understand and solve the problems faced by enigmatic Manipur so soon. People of Manipur need to realise that the Prime Minister needs time to do so. At least the ice has been broken, and let’s be little more patient before the peace-initiatives start to bear desirable fruits. Though illegal immigration at international border with Myanmar has to be dealt with tactfully by Governments, some initiatives are desirable on the part of people as well. It is true that progress and development at the grass-root level can tackle the problem of illegal immigration, but Governments alone cannot do everything. People will have to raise voice against foreigners encroaching our lands and ecosystems. Running a State or Nation is a participatory process in a democratic society. For example, policy making and necessary measure to implement them have to be done by the Governments, at the same time cooperation, awareness and alertness on the part of people is equally important ingredient for the same to become fruitful. People get the Government they deserve, as leaders get elected from the people itself. However, sometimes, some systems which are victims of corrosive activities, need special corrective measures, care and attention to bring them out of that dark-

whirlpool. If components of the system themselves seem to lack genuine intentions to correct the disease, that has to be pinpointed and taken care of from the top-level in the system.



The Roadmap

Talking to people at the ground level, and looking at things from their perspective is must to understand and solve any problem. Dialogue in conducive environment of mutual trust with Meiti and Kuki-Zo communities, compassionately, and making them understand the threats posed to security, peace and progress of the State and Nation by illegal immigration, may help the situation. Serious and immediate actions need to be taken for rehabilitation of the IDPs. Quick aid-package to rebuild the businesses of small scale entrepreneurs and farmers must be disbursed to usher in trust of people upon Government. Additional security personnel will further bolster safety and stability, and strengthening the autonomous local bodies are need of hour. It appears that a section of people with sinister designs purposefully exploit the situation for their vested interest, that hamper trust-building and peace process - this needs to be identified and taken care of.



Manipuris are talented, hard working, strong people. They deserve better life, and for that authorities need to reach out to them, with faith, rebuilding trust and bridging the gaps - for making Manipur a real growth engine of Bharat. For making it a real Gem of Bharat, as its name implies. Manipuris are waiting for the PM to visit again, and frequently, so that they can also show how much they love him.