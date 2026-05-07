Prioritizing North Bengal – Time for a Paradigm Shift in West Bengal

With the BJP’s historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections — securing a decisive mandate with over 200 seats and ending TMC’s 15-year rule — the state stands at a historic crossroads.

The people have voted overwhelmingly for change, good governance, transparency, and equitable development. This mandate must now translate into a bold paradigm shift: dismantling the decades-old Kolkata-centric model and placing North Bengal at the centre of the state’s development agenda.

Siliguri Corridor: India’s Strategic Lifeline Must Be Top Priority

The Siliguri Corridor, popularly known as the Chicken’s Neck, is the narrow strip of land (barely 20-40 km wide) that connects mainland India to the eight northeastern states. It is India’s most sensitive geopolitical chokepoint, handling critical road, rail, air, and trade links while bordering Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Any vulnerability here has serious national security implications. Developing Siliguri as a modern, secure, and vibrant growth hub equipped with world-class logistics, infrastructure, industrial parks, and economic corridors is a state requirement and a national imperative that aligns with India’s Act East Policy.



North Bengal as a whole (Darjeeling hills, Terai-Duars, and northern districts) possesses immense untapped potential in premium Darjeeling tea, eco-tourism, biodiversity, agro-horticulture, and cross-border trade. In sharp contrast, Greater Kolkata is already saturated, severely congested, polluted, and struggling with the limits of further expansion. Continuing to pour resources southward is neither equitable nor strategically sound. The BJP’s 2026 mandate provides the perfect opportunity to reorient priorities decisively towards the North, with the Siliguri Corridor as its absolute core.



The Historic Drain of North Bengal’s Wealth by Left Front and TMC

For nearly five decades, both the Left Front (1977–2011) and TMC (2011–2026) systematically extracted resources from North Bengal to subsidise South Bengal. The region’s iconic Darjeeling tea industry, Duars tourism, rich forests, and agricultural produce have consistently generated substantial revenue through exports, auctions, and taxes. Yet the bulk of this wealth was centralised in Kolkata. Premier institutions, industries, and modern infrastructure were overwhelmingly concentrated in the south, leaving the north underdeveloped despite its contributions.



The TMC era intensified this imbalance with highly skewed budgetary allocations, delayed or inadequate disaster relief during floods and landslides in northern districts, and tight centralised control over key revenue streams. The result was persistent backwardness, alarming youth out-migration, and growing regional discontent, including long-standing autonomy demands in the hills. The 2026 electoral verdict represents a powerful and clear rejection of this extractive model.



Permanent Political Solution (PPS) for Darjeeling-Duars: Highest Priority

A Permanent Political Solution for Darjeeling and the Duars must top the new government’s agenda. Decades of temporary administrative arrangements, political agitations, and half-hearted experiments have only perpetuated instability and mistrust. An honourable, constitutionally viable, and inclusive settlement reached through sincere, time-bound dialogue with all stakeholders is essential. Such a PPS would bring lasting peace, restore a sense of local ownership, and create the stable environment necessary for investment and genuine development. Without it, sustainable progress in the hills, foothills, and the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor will remain elusive.



Strengthening Disaster Risk Reduction in North Bengal

North Bengal is one of the most disaster-prone regions in India frequently battered by devastating floods, landslides, riverbank erosion, seismic risks and heavy monsoon dependence. Climate change has further intensified these threats, with increasing frequency and unpredictability of events that destroy lives, livelihoods, tea gardens, infrastructure, and tourism assets. Previous governments treated disaster management largely as post-event relief, which proved both inadequate and wasteful. The new government must strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) as a core development strategy. This involves building multi-hazard early warning systems, constructing climate-resilient infrastructure (especially roads, bridges, and embankments in the Siliguri Corridor and Duars), large-scale afforestation and watershed management in the hills, community-based preparedness programmes, and integration of DRR into all development projects. Close coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), deployment of advanced technology like AI-driven forecasting, and dedicated funding for risk mapping will be essential. Proactive DRR will build long-term resilience and turn vulnerability into a strength.

Teesta Water Treaty with Bangladesh: A Historic Opportunity

The long-pending Teesta water-sharing treaty with Bangladesh adds another critical dimension. The Teesta river originates in Sikkim, flows through North Bengal, and serves as a lifeline for millions on both sides of the border. In 2011, the then Central Government had reached an in-principle agreement on equitable sharing, but the deal collapsed due to strong opposition from Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government citing concerns over North Bengal’s water needs. This impasse has persisted for 15 years, affecting irrigation, ecology, and bilateral relations.



Also Read: Quest for Gorkhaland: A century-long struggle for identity and autonomy



Following the BJP’s decisive 2026 victory, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister has publicly urged India to reconsider the Teesta deal “under the current circumstances,” describing it as a matter of life and death for the people downstream while hinting at possible engagement with China if progress stalls. The new BJP-led government in West Bengal, working closely with the Centre, now has a historic window to resolve this sensitive transboundary issue. A fair and permanent treaty that safeguards North Bengal’s interests while strengthening ties with Bangladesh would enhance regional stability around the Siliguri Corridor and boost India’s diplomatic leverage.



Ending the Syndicate-Club-Dalal Culture: Non-Negotiable for Progress

No development vision for North Bengal can succeed without completely dismantling the toxic syndicate-club-dalal ecosystem that flourished under previous regimes.

· Syndicate culture (muscle-backed cartels controlling sand, materials, transport, and contracts) inflates costs and deters honest investors.

· Club culture (politically patronised local clubs functioning as extortion networks and enforcers) creates an atmosphere of fear and parallel authority.

· Dalal (middlemen) culture thrives on political connections, turning every government scheme, clearance, or tender into a rent-seeking opportunity.



This triad has particularly damaged North Bengal by scaring away private capital needed for tea modernisation, eco-tourism, and border trade around the Siliguri Corridor. The new government must act firmly: enforce transparent e-tendering, strict law enforcement against extortion, depoliticisation of local bodies, and time-bound single-window clearances. Only a clean, investor-friendly climate can attract quality investment and create real jobs.



Building World-Class Institutions in North Bengal

To anchor this paradigm shift, premier educational and research institutions must be established urgently in and around Siliguri. These should include, among others:

· AIIMS to address the acute healthcare needs of over 3 crore people across northern districts and neighbouring regions including Sikkim, Eastern Nepal and Bhutan.

· IIT, NIT, and IISER to create a robust ecosystem for technical education, research, and innovation.

· A Central University offering multidisciplinary programmes with special focus on Himalayan studies, Tribal studies, border trade, sustainable tourism, and Northeast connectivity.

· A National Law University specialising in border issues, federalism, and transboundary water law.



These institutions will stem the brain drain of talented youth, generate high-skill employment and position the region as a knowledge and innovation hub. They will also catalyse sustainable growth in tea processing, green tourism, agro-technology, and cross-border commerce.



A New North Bengal Renaissance

North Bengal’s development is not regional favouritism — it is pragmatic, balanced, and long-overdue statecraft that serves the larger interests of both West Bengal and the nation. The new government has the chance to correct decades of imbalance, unlock the immense potential of this strategically vital region, secure India’s eastern frontiers and lay the foundation for inclusive West Bengal. The mandate of 2026 is clear. The opportunity is truly historic. The paradigm shift towards a vibrant and empowered North Bengal must begin now.