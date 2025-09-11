Promoting Spring-shed Management for Water Security in the Eastern Himalaya

The Himalayan region, often termed as the "third pole" and the "water tower of South Asia," is one of the world's most critical resource zones. This youngest fold mountain range, characterized by active geomorphic processes, plays an indispensable role in providing geo-environmental, strategic, and human security to South Asia and beyond.

However, the Himalaya has faced significant environmental and resource degradation over the decades due to inadequate knowledge, faulty governance, unplanned urbanization, unsustainable tourism, ambitious development projects, and the growing impacts of climate change. Among the most pressing issues is the alarming decline of natural springs, the lifeline of Himalayan communities.

The innovative approach of spring-shed management, exemplified by initiatives like the Dhara Vikas program in Sikkim and the Jal Abhyaranya campaign in Darjeeling, offers a promising pathway to restore water security and ensure sustainable development in this fragile ecosystem.

Springs, locally known as dharas or jhoras, are the most prominent features of Himalayan geo-hydrology and the primary source of drinking and domestic water for millions of people. The Darjeeling-Sikkim Himalaya, part of the upper Teesta catchment within the larger Brahmaputra basin, relies heavily on these springs and streams to sustain its ecology, society, and economy. However, studies indicate that approximately 50% of the estimated three million springs across the Himalaya have either dried up or are in the process of drying, a crisis particularly acute in urban areas but increasingly evident in rural regions. The reasons are multifaceted: deforestation, destruction of ground vegetation, soil erosion, poor seepage of rainwater, and inadequate groundwater recharge. Unplanned development, population growth, and more recently, climate change, have exacerbated the problem, with changing climatic patterns linked to reduced water volumes in springs. The devastating Sikkim Himalayan earthquake of 2011 further compounded the issue, turning many perennial springs into seasonal ones or drying them completely.

The per capita water usage in rural Darjeeling (33.35 liters) and rural Sikkim (38.33 liters) falls significantly below the benchmarks set by India’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (135 liters per capita per day for urban areas) and the Jal Jeevan Mission (55 liters per capita per day for rural areas). This stark gap demands the urgency of addressing water security in the region. Springs and streams remain the primary water sources, with most villages reporting at least one perennial source within a 1-2-kilometer radius. However, seasonality is a growing concern, particularly during the dry spell from January to May, when water volumes dwindle, only to revive with the monsoon in mid-June.



Also Read: Shifting Geography of Drought and its impacts in North East India

Recognising the severity of this crisis, the Government of India launched the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS) under the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC). The NMHS, a critical component of the National Mission on Strategic Knowledge for Climate Change (NMSKCC), aims to address environmental challenges through adaptation and mitigation measures. In 2021, NITI Aayog commissioned a study under NMHS to examine water conservation and harvesting strategies across 12 Himalayan states, with Sikkim University tasked with studying the Darjeeling-Sikkim Himalaya. The study documented critical water security issues, highlighting the need for innovative solutions to rejuvenate drying springs and ensure sustainable water access.

Stakeholders’ Meeting at Kolbong Khasmal, Darjeeling, led by Prof Vimal Khawas

Photo Source: Kabindra Sharma

One such solution is the Dhara Vikas program, a pioneering spring-shed development initiative launched in 2010 by the Rural Management & Development Department of the Government of Sikkim. The program focuses on ensuring rural water security through resource mapping, spring-shed development, and community engagement, supported by the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MG-NREGA). Key activities include creating a Village Spring Atlas (VSA), capacity building, and implementing measures to enhance spring discharge. The results have been transformative: increased spring flow, improved irrigation for agriculture, enhanced forest cover, reduced landslides, and the resolution of water disputes. The program’s success has made it a model for other Himalayan states, demonstrating the power of community-driven, science-based interventions.

Community-led plantation initiative in Darjeeling Himalaya

Photo Source: Kabindra Sharma

In Darjeeling, the Jal Abhyaranya campaign, initiated under NMHS, has taken significant steps toward spring rejuvenation. A 2019 survey in the hilly areas of Darjeeling district inventoried 299 springs across 200 inhabited villages, identifying critical water sources and their socio-economic importance. Building on this, a three-year project (2020-23) titled "Spring Rejuvenation for Water Security in Himalaya" was launched, with Manay Dhara in the RangliRangliot Block (Darjeeling district) selected as a demonstration site. Led by the Professors of Sikkim University under the mentorship of Govind Ballabh Pant's National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Almora , the project adopted a participatory approach, engaging stakeholders through sensitization meetings, forming a Jal Sangrakshan Samiti (Water Security Committee), and implementing a range of activities. These included planting over 750 saplings , constructing more than 300 contour trenches and two large ponds, installing rainwater harvesting structures, and training over 250 youths as Jal Doots ( Water Ambassadors ) through para-geohydrologist workshops. The project also incorporated advanced monitoring, with soil moisture sensors, rain gauges, and regular water discharge measurements, ensuring data-driven outcomes.

De-siltation of Contour Trenches by the Communities

Photo Source: Kabindra Sharma

The results of the project are encouraging. Short-term outputs include improved water quality and discharge,increased soil moisture, and enhanced community awareness of environmental challenges. The revival of spring water during the lean season and an overall increase in water volume have bolstered local water security. The creation of a critical mass of water ambassadors has empowered communities to take ownership of their resources, fostering respect for common property resources (CPRs). The project’s gender- and caste-sensitive approach ensured inclusivity, making it a model for sustainable development. While long-term outcomes are yet to be fully assessed, the initiative has been rated "excellent" in project reviews, with hopes that it will be replicated across the region.

Students undergoing hands-on-training on understand critical parameters of water

Photo Source: Vimal Khawas

The success of spring-shed management in Sikkim and Darjeeling emphasizes the importance of integrating scientific knowledge, community participation, and policy support to address water security in the Himalaya. As climate change and environmental degradation continue to threaten this vital region, initiatives like Dhara Vikas and Jal Abhyaranya offer a blueprint for resilience. By restoring springs, enhancing groundwater recharge, and empowering local communities, these programs not only ensure water security but also safeguard the ecological and socio-economic fabric of the Himalaya. Policymakers, researchers, and communities across the region and beyond must take note and replicate these efforts to secure a sustainable future for the "water tower of South Asia."

Jubilant Para-hydrogeologists after successful completion of one day workshop on ‘Developing Cadre of para-hydrogeologists for Spring-shed Management’

Photo Source: By arrangement