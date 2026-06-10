Rahul Gandhi, the No-Rahul Scenario, and the Opposition’s Democratic Duty

The latest quarrel around Rahul Gandhi, triggered by Ramachandra Guha’s criticism of him, is not merely another argument between Congress loyalists and Congress sceptics. It reveals something deeper about Indian democracy. The anti-BJP space has still not settled the most basic question before it: is it a moral resistance, an electoral alliance, or a government-in-waiting?



Guha’s criticism follows a familiar pattern. His broad argument is that the Congress remains trapped in dynastic dependence, that Rahul Gandhi is not the leader who can defeat Narendra Modi, and that the Gandhi family gives the BJP its most convenient political contrast: a self-made strongman versus an entitled inheritor. For many critics of the Congress, this is not a minor tactical issue. It is the central defect of the opposition.



The angry response from many in the anti-BJP camp is equally revealing. To them, Rahul Gandhi is one of the few national figures consistently speaking against majoritarianism, institutional capture, crony capitalism, unemployment, inequality, Manipur, and the erosion of constitutional norms. They see him as someone who has walked across India, taken political risks, and refused to normalise the new grammar of power. For them, attacking Rahul at this stage is not independent criticism; it is an unintended service to the BJP.



Both sides are partly right. That is why the debate matters.

Guha and other critics are right that the Congress has a leadership problem. It cannot expect voters to return to it merely because it was once the natural party of Indian nationalism. Historical memory, moral legitimacy, and anti-BJP sentiment are not substitutes for organisation. The BJP has built a formidable political machine: booth networks, ideological cadres, welfare narratives, media dominance, digital messaging, local caste calculations, centralised leadership projection, and relentless message discipline. Against this, the Congress often appears episodic: a yatra, a press conference, a slogan, an allegation, an appeal to constitutional conscience.



But Rahul’s defenders are also right that it is simplistic to reduce the BJP’s dominance to his personal limitations. The BJP’s rise is not simply a Congress failure. It is a major historical development: the convergence of Hindutva, nationalism, welfare delivery, Modi’s charisma, organisational discipline, money power, social media networks, and a changing imagination of India itself. Removing Rahul from the picture does not automatically dissolve this structure.



Nor should the BJP’s dominance be explained merely as manipulation or propaganda. Those are part of the story, but not the whole story. The BJP has built a real social coalition. It speaks to Hindu civilisational recognition, national pride, welfare expectations, resentment against old elites, aspiration among the poor and lower middle classes, desire for strong leadership, and a sense among many voters that India is finally being represented without apology. One may disagree with the consequences of this politics, but one cannot understand contemporary India without acknowledging its emotional and social force.



This is where much opposition discourse becomes inadequate. It often speaks as if voters are simply misled, polarised, or waiting to be rescued from false consciousness. That is too easy. The BJP has succeeded because it has addressed a complex India: religious yet aspirational, welfare-seeking yet status-conscious, impatient with corruption yet tolerant of centralised power, proud of civilisation yet hungry for jobs, anxious about identity yet eager for modernity. A serious opposition cannot defeat this coalition by caricaturing it.



The real problem, therefore, is not Rahul Gandhi alone. The problem is that Rahul has become the container into which both the hopes and frustrations of the opposition are poured. His supporters say he is the only one fighting. His critics say he is the reason the fight cannot be won. Both statements, in different ways, are confessions of organisational failure.



A 139-year-old party should not be structurally dependent on one individual. Nor should the entire anti-BJP space remain trapped in a referendum on whether Rahul is brave, flawed, sincere, entitled, misunderstood, or unelectable. The deeper question is: why has the Congress not produced a credible second line of national leadership? Why have regional leaders not been woven into a durable federal opposition architecture? Why does the opposition still look more like a protest platform than a possible governing formation?



This brings us to the thought experiment: what would a no-Rahul Gandhi scenario look like?



It is easier to imagine than to implement. In one version, Rahul steps back from being the presumed national face but remains a campaigner and ideological voice. He continues to speak on inequality, caste census, federalism, constitutional institutions, corporate-state proximity, and civil liberties, but he is no longer the single axis around which opposition politics rotates. This may be the most realistic version. It preserves his strengths while reducing the BJP’s ability to frame every election as Modi versus Rahul.



In a second version, Rahul withdraws more fully from national projection. But then the Congress must answer the unavoidable question: who replaces him? Mallikarjun Kharge has dignity and experience, but age and charisma limit his future-facing appeal. Priyanka Gandhi is a gifted communicator, but she does not solve the dynasty problem. Shashi Tharoor has urban and intellectual appeal but limited mass organisation. Sachin Pilot, D.K. Shivakumar, Revanth Reddy, Siddaramaiah, Bhupesh Baghel, and others have regional strengths, but none has yet been enabled to emerge as a national pole.



This is the Congress predicament in its starkest form: it has leaders, but not a leadership system. It has talent, but not succession. It has state-level figures, but not a national bench. A no-Rahul scenario may therefore expose not freedom, but vacuum.



In a third version, the opposition stops looking for one national face altogether. This may be the most intelligent option. India is not a presidential system, even if the BJP has successfully presidentialised parliamentary elections around Narendra Modi. The opposition could respond not by manufacturing a single counter-Modi figure, but by building a federal coalition of state-wise credibility. In Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav matters more than any Congress leader. In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee matters more. In Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin matters more. In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav matters. In Maharashtra, the alliance architecture matters more than a single face.



A serious opposition would accept this reality. It would not ask every state to fit into a Delhi-centred Congress imagination. It would build from the ground up: state by state, caste bloc by caste bloc, constituency by constituency, issue by issue. It would understand that the BJP’s national dominance is often assembled through local precision. To defeat it, opposition unity cannot merely be declared from a stage; it must be negotiated in every district.



But the no-Rahul scenario also teaches us something important: Rahul Gandhi is not the disease. He is a symptom. He is a symptom of Congress’s dependence on inheritance, but also of its inability to institutionalise alternatives. He is a symptom of the opposition’s search for moral clarity, but also of its failure to convert that clarity into a governing proposition.



Removing Rahul, or even de-centring him, will not by itself create booth workers, local credibility, media reach, funding networks, disciplined messaging, caste alliances, welfare credibility, organisational depth, or a coherent national programme. The BJP’s machine will remain. Modi’s appeal will remain. Hindutva’s emotional force will remain. The appeal of national strength, welfare delivery, and cultural recognition will remain. A no-Rahul opposition that does not solve these questions will merely look different, not stronger.



This is where the debate must move beyond personality and confront the democratic predicament.

If India is to remain a vibrant democracy, the present condition of the opposition is untenable. A democracy can survive a dominant party for some time. Voters are entitled to return the same party repeatedly. The BJP’s victories are not, by themselves, evidence of democratic failure. But democracy needs more than elections. It needs meaningful contestation, scrutiny, institutional restraint, alternative policy imagination, and the realistic possibility of alternation.



The crucial phrase is “realistic possibility”. A ruling party must know that it can lose. That fear is one of democracy’s great disciplining forces. It moderates arrogance, restrains excess, compels accountability, and keeps the state from merging too comfortably with the party. When one party begins to feel permanently entrenched, and the other side merely waits for dissatisfaction to accumulate, democracy becomes thinner even if elections remain noisy.



This is why the primary responsibility now falls on the opposition.

Not the whole responsibility. The ruling party must respect institutions. Courts must defend constitutional boundaries. The Election Commission must command public confidence. The media must scrutinise power rather than perform before it. Civil society must remain awake. Citizens must not surrender judgement to propaganda, identity passion, caste loyalty, leader worship, or the closed emotional universe of social media.



This last point matters. A vibrant democracy cannot be produced by opposition parties alone. Citizens, too, must resist becoming permanent spectators, devotees, or cynics. Democracy requires voters who can reward performance but still question power, take pride in identity but not surrender reason, support a party but not abandon institutional conscience. Without that civic maturity, even a better opposition will struggle to keep democracy healthy.



Yet in an electoral democracy, the opposition has the first political responsibility to convert public unease into a credible alternative. It cannot simply say: the BJP is majoritarian, centralising, authoritarian, crony-capitalist, divisive, or institutionally corrosive, and therefore people must reject it. That may be a moral argument. It is not yet a political offer.



The ordinary voter asks simpler and harder questions. Who will govern? Will prices come down? Will jobs improve? Will welfare continue? Will social peace be protected? Will the local candidate be accessible? Will the alliance survive after victory? Will the government be stable? Will this alternative understand aspiration, religion, caste, nation, dignity, and livelihood as they are lived on the ground?



The opposition has issues: unemployment, paper leaks, agrarian distress, inflation, polarisation, federal overreach, institutional fear, Manipur, caste census, and crony capitalism. But it has not consistently woven these into a simple, emotionally resonant national story. The BJP says: Modi, nation, Hindu pride, welfare, strength, stability. The opposition says many true things, but often in many voices.



This is not merely a communication problem. It is organisational, ideological, and sociological. The opposition has not fully answered how to speak to Hindu identity without sounding embarrassed by it, how to defend minorities without appearing trapped in old secular language, how to advance social justice without alarming aspirational groups, how to criticise crony capitalism without sounding anti-growth, and how to defend constitutionalism without making it sound like an elite lecture.



The opposition’s problem is not only that it lacks organisation; it is that it has not fully understood the India that the BJP has successfully addressed — an India that wants welfare but not dependency, Hindu recognition but not necessarily theocracy, national pride but also jobs, strong leadership but also local dignity, and aspiration without apology.



Complexity does not absolve the opposition of responsibility. It makes that responsibility heavier. A crude anti-BJP politics cannot defeat a sophisticated pro-BJP social coalition.



A serious opposition must therefore do five things. The Congress must democratise and decentralise, allowing Rahul Gandhi to remain a political voice without remaining the sole test of loyalty and imagination. The INDIA bloc must become genuinely federal, accepting state-wise realities and settling alliances early. The opposition must offer a governing programme that translates constitutional democracy into jobs, education, healthcare, policing, justice delivery, farmer security, and social peace. It must present a credible governing bench, even if it does not name one prime ministerial candidate. And it must stop treating politics as periodic mobilisation and start treating it as permanent organisation.



Is the opposition incompetent? The word is tempting, but too blunt. It has competent individuals, regional leaders of substance, intellectual arguments, social justice traditions, and moments of courage. But collectively, in relation to the scale of the democratic challenge, it has often been irresponsible.



In ordinary times, opposition weakness is merely an opposition problem. In a dominant-party era, opposition weakness becomes a democratic problem.



India does not need the BJP to lose every election in order to remain democratic. It does need the BJP to face a credible possibility of losing. Without that, electoral democracy remains alive but less self-correcting. Power becomes less anxious. Institutions become more pliable. Media becomes more deferential. Civil society becomes more cautious. Citizens become more fatalistic.



The Rahul Gandhi debate matters because it opens a larger question. Rahul is neither the sole obstacle nor the sole hope. The no-Rahul scenario is neither magic nor disaster. The real question is whether the opposition can mature from grievance to strategy, from personality to institution, from resistance to alternative.



India’s democracy deserves a government that is accountable. For that, it needs an opposition that is credible.

At present, the opposition has not fully become that. And because it has not, the responsibility rests heavily upon it. It cannot keep waiting for the people to become dissatisfied enough to throw the BJP out. Dissatisfaction does not automatically produce change. It must be organised, represented, narrated, and converted into trust.



That is the opposition’s primary democratic duty. Until it performs that duty, India may remain electoral, argumentative, and energetic, but not as vibrant, balanced, or self-correcting as a great democracy ought to be.







(Author’s Note: Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma writes on politics, institutions, and society through the lenses of history, philosophy, and systems thinking, drawing on both Indian and Western intellectual traditions. Artificial intelligence tools may be used in preparing this article as research and editorial aids. All arguments, interpretations, and final editorial judgement remain the author’s responsibility)