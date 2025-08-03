Reclaiming green: How Assam's fight against deforestation is turning the tide

Assam, a land of verdant landscapes and a cornerstone of India's biodiversity, is battling a two-front war. On one side, it confronts the insidious creep of deforestation and illegal encroachment, a crisis mirroring global environmental challenges. On the other, it faces the tangible and increasingly severe consequences of this degradation: a rapidly changing climate, marked by soaring temperatures and erratic weather patterns. The fate of cities like Guwahati, now a stark example of the "urban heat island" effect, hinges on the success of the state's bold efforts to reclaim its green heritage.

For years, vast swathes of its invaluable forest cover have been lost to agricultural expansion, infrastructure development, illicit logging, and the relentless march of illegal settlements. This crisis, a microcosm of global deforestation challenges, has pushed Assam's unique ecosystems to a critical tipping point, jeopardizing its wildlife, exacerbating climate change impacts, and threatening the very fabric of its natural heritage.

The statistics paint a grim picture: an incomprehensible 2,132.54 square kilometers of forest land is illegally occupied, and 86.66 square kilometers of forest cover lost between 2021 and 2023 alone. Such widespread degradation not only decimates crucial habitats for iconic species like the one-horned rhinoceros but also disrupts vital ecosystem services, from climate regulation to water security. The economic costs are equally profound, with lost ecosystem services, increased disaster management expenses, and a reduction in tourism potential.

For years, the statistics have painted a grim picture. A staggering 2,132.54 square kilometers of Assam's forest land lay illegally occupied, and a further 86.66 square kilometers vanished between 2021 and 2023 alone. This relentless assault, driven by agricultural expansion, infrastructure projects, and illicit logging, doesn't just decimate critical habitats for iconic species like the one-horned rhinoceros; it profoundly disrupts vital ecosystem services, from climate regulation to water security. The economic costs are equally profound, with lost ecological benefits, escalating disaster management expenses, and a diminishing tourism potential.

But the price of this environmental neglect is now being paid in the very air we breathe and the temperatures we endure.

Guwahati, once blessed with a relatively mild climate, is now sweltering under increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves. The city is transforming into a glaring example of the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect, where concrete jungles absorb and retain heat, making core urban areas noticeably warmer – by as much as 2-4°C – than their surrounding rural counterparts. This isn't just discomfort; it's a grave public health crisis, with heat stroke risks for all populations during peak summer months, and record-breaking temperatures reaching 40.1°C in May and a "feels like" temperature of 50°C in September in recent years.

The link is undeniable: Guwahati's escalating heat is a direct consequence of the aggressive loss of its green cover. Between 2001 and 2023, the city lost over 12 square kilometers of its tree cover. Thousands of trees, the natural air conditioners of our planet, have been sacrificed for flyovers and highway expansions. With fewer trees, the vital cooling process of evapotranspiration diminishes, and concrete and asphalt become heat traps.



Beyond the city, hill cutting and the degradation of surrounding natural ecosystems further exacerbate regional warming trends and contribute to the clogging of drainage systems, intensifying flood risks. This destructive cycle, where deforestation contributes to increased carbon emissions and reduced rainfall, is pushing Assam towards a climate catastrophe. Global Forest Watch data indicates that Assam has lost over 3,400 square kilometers of tree cover since 2001, equivalent to 174 Mt of carbon dioxide emissions.





A Renewed Resolve: The Government's Anti-Encroachment Offensive



Amidst this daunting scenario, a renewed sense of resolve is emerging. Since May 2021, the state has witnessed an unprecedented and systematic anti-encroachment campaign, demonstrating a strong political will to "liberate every inch of Assam's land from encroachment. Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam government has launched an unprecedented anti-encroachment campaign, demonstrating a strong political will to reclaim its lost green heritage. Significant operations, like the Gorukhuti Eviction Drive and the Lumding Reserve



Forest operations have seen thousands of illegal settlers removed and a remarkable 1.19 lakh bighas (approximately 159.29 square kilometers) of forest and government land cleared since May 2021. These operations, often backed by Gauhati High Court directives, involve multi-agency coordination, deploying district administrations, police, and forest departments, reflecting a systematic approach to land recovery



The benefits of these decisive steps are already becoming apparent, offering a beacon of hope for Assam's environmental future. Wildlife habitats are beginning to recover, with wild animals reclaiming lost territories and crucial elephant corridors being restored, thereby mitigating human-wildlife conflict. Cleared areas are witnessing natural regeneration, bolstering crucial ecosystem services like climate regulation, carbon sequestration, and water management. The integrity of protected areas is being strengthened, fostering biodiversity. Economically, the conversion of reclaimed land into agricultural projects, such as the Gorukhuti initiative, is generating employment and boosting productivity, while the restoration of forests enhances eco-tourism potential. Furthermore, improved land management and compliance with legal mandates are strengthening the rule of law.



The government's strategy is multi-pronged, combining stringent enforcement with a focus on post-eviction land utilization. Significant operations, such as the Gorukhuti Eviction Drive in September 2021 and the Lumding Reserve Forest operation in November 2021, have seen thousands of illegal settlers evicted and substantial areas of encroached land reclaimed.





The Green Dividends: Benefits of a Resolute Stand





The benefits of these decisive steps are already becoming apparent, offering a beacon of hope for Assam's environmental future:

● Wildlife Habitat Restoration: Perhaps the most significant outcome is the remarkable recovery of wildlife habitats. Wild animals are now reclaiming lost territories, with signs of recovery observed in areas like the Laokhowa Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, a former rhino habitat. This directly contributes to restoring crucial elephant corridors and mitigating human-wildlife conflict.

● Forest Regeneration and Ecosystem Services: Cleared areas are experiencing natural regeneration, leading to improved forest canopy coverage and the restoration of native plant species. This boosts essential ecosystem services like climate regulation, water cycle management (including groundwater recharge), carbon sequestration, and soil conservation.

● Protected Area Integrity: The eviction drives have bolstered the integrity of Assam's protected areas and reserve forests by reducing fragmentation and enhancing connectivity between forest patches. This is vital for the long-term survival of diverse species.

● Economic Opportunities: The transformation of cleared land into agricultural projects, such as the Gorukhuti initiative, not only boosts agricultural productivity but also generates employment opportunities for local youth. Furthermore, the restoration of forests enhances the potential for sustainable eco-tourism, providing alternative revenue streams.

● Improved Land Management: The operations have led to clearer demarcation of forest boundaries and updated land records, reducing land disputes and strengthening the overall governance of natural resources.

● Compliance with Legal Mandates: The systematic eviction drives demonstrate the government's commitment to complying with judicial directives, including High Court orders and provisions of the Forest Conservation Act.



While the anti-encroachment drives have faced criticism regarding human rights concerns and the displacement of families, the government's stated commitment to systematic and legally compliant operations, coupled with the long-term vision of integrating cleared land into productive use and undertaking afforestation, underscores a powerful shift towards prioritizing environmental protection.





A Model for the Future?





Assam's proactive approach could serve as a model for other biodiversity-rich regions grappling with similar challenges. The integration of technology for monitoring, multi-agency coordination, and the strong political will to enforce environmental laws are crucial components of this success story.



The battle against deforestation and illegal encroachment in Assam is far from over, but the resolute steps taken by the current government have undeniably shifted the momentum. By prioritizing the health of its forests, Assam is not only safeguarding its invaluable natural heritage but also contributing significantly to broader regional ecosystem health and global climate stability.



The success of these initiatives will ultimately hinge on sustained political commitment, coupled with effective rehabilitation strategies and continued community engagement, ensuring a greener, more breathable, and truly sustainable future for the "Land of the Red River and Blue Hills." The stark reality of Guwahati's sizzling summers is a powerful, undeniable testament to why this fight for green is a fight for our very survival.