Revolt, Return, or Reset?

In a recent column on Bangladesh, I argued that crises do not always produce new political orders. Instead, they often bend back toward familiar structures, what might be called institutional gravity. Bangladesh, after upheaval, returned to a recognisable party formation, restoring continuity even if under altered circumstances.



Nepal, at least for the moment, appeared to defy that pattern.



Here, revolt did not merely displace a government. It displaced the credibility of the entire political class. And in the election of March 2026, the electorate chose not to rotate power, but to replace the vehicle of power itself, bringing Balendra Shah and the Rastriya Swatantra Party to office with a commanding mandate.



Now, a third development adds a new dimension to this emerging pattern.



In Hungary, Viktor Orbán—after more than a decade of dominant rule, has been decisively voted out, with the opposition securing a strong mandate. At first glance, this appears to be a routine democratic alternation. But placed alongside Nepal and Bangladesh, it reveals something deeper about how political systems behave when legitimacy erodes.



Three Outcomes, One Underlying Question



Across these three cases, we see three distinct responses to crisis. In Bangladesh, the system reverts to a traditional party formation; in Nepal, a new political vehicle emerges; while in Hungary, an entrenched leader is removed from within the existing system. These trajectories are clearly different, reflecting the deeper contrast between Europe’s institutional depth and socio-economic structure and those of South Asia.



And yet, beneath these differences lies a shared question:

How do systems correct themselves when legitimacy begins to fail?



Hungary: Correction Without Replacement



Hungary represents a third pathway: systemic correction without systemic replacement.

The electorate did not abandon the party system. It used it.

It did not dismantle institutions. It recalibrated them.

This suggests resilience—but also accumulated tension.

Long periods of political dominance tend to produce a centralisation of authority, a weakening of institutional checks, and a growing fatigue within the electorate. Hungary’s outcome shows that even seemingly stable systems can drift into a condition where equilibrium holds—until it doesn’t.



Nepal: The Harder Experiment



Against this backdrop, Nepal’s path appears more ambitious, and more fragile.

It is not merely changing leadership.

It is attempting to reconstitute the political order itself.

Such efforts carry inherent risks: the collapse of old legitimacy often outpaces the construction of new legitimacy; moral clarity in opposition can give way to ambiguity in governance; and institutional resistance frequently persists beneath political change. Nepal has crossed the threshold of disruption, but it has not yet secured a stable footing.



Bangladesh: Stability as Strategy



Bangladesh, in contrast, has chosen continuity.

Its return to a traditional formation may seem uninspiring, but it reflects a deeper societal instinct:

to prioritise predictability over experimentation

This choice avoids volatility, but at the cost of limiting structural transformation.



A Shared Pattern Across Regions



Despite differences in context, a common pattern emerges: systems accumulate stress, legitimacy gradually erodes, and a phase of correction eventually follows—though it takes different forms in different settings. Broadly, three modes of correction become visible. In Bangladesh, we see restoration, a return to familiar political structures. In Nepal, there is a transformation, marked by the creation of new political vehicles. In Hungary, the process reflects correction, a recalibration within the existing system.



Each pathway carries its own risks. Restoration can slip into stagnation, transformation may generate instability, and correction often remains incomplete, addressing symptoms without fully resolving underlying structural tensions.



The Delhi Reminder and Global Echoes



The experience of the Aam Aadmi Party under Arvind Kejriwal offers a useful parallel. Born out of an anti-corruption movement, it too promised systemic rupture. Yet, once in office, governance realities reshaped its trajectory toward service delivery and administrative pragmatism.



This is not unique. Globally, the Five Star Movement struggled to maintain its outsider identity, Syriza moved from rupture to accommodation, and National People's Power adapted rapidly to economic constraints. The pattern is consistent: systems do not yield easily to disruption; they reshape it.



Metastability: A System in Transition



All three cases can be understood through a single lens.

They represent systems in or emerging from a metastable state, a condition that appears stable but is not yet secure.

Hungary was stable—until a threshold was crossed.



Bangladesh has regained stability, but within familiar limits.



Nepal is currently balanced, but only lightly, as it attempts to move from disruption to order.

Such moments are deceptively calm.



But they remain sensitive to disturbance.



Small shocks—political missteps, economic strain, institutional friction—can have outsized effects.

The challenge is not merely to hold the balance, but to deepen it into durability.



A Deeper Reflection: Dharma and Order



In Vedantic thought, decline begins when dharma, the underlying order of a system, weakens.

In systems theory, this is entropy.



Correction, when it comes, does not always follow a single path. It may take the form of restoration, replacement, or recalibration.



Hungary represents recalibration.



Bangladesh, restoration.



Nepal, replacement.



But in all three, the deeper task remains the same: not merely to remove disorder, but to establish a sustainable order. This demands discipline, not just disruption. While disorder can be swept away quickly, the construction of order is necessarily slow.



Conclusion: Three Paths, One Uncertainty



Across continents, political systems are being tested, not just by crisis, but by the expectations that follow it. Hungary shows that systems can correct themselves, Bangladesh shows that systems can return to the familiar, and Nepal poses the deeper question of whether systems can truly transform.



Of these, Nepal’s path is the most uncertain, and the most consequential, for it attempts what is rarely achieved: the conversion of revolt into a new equilibrium. Between stability and change lies a narrow passage, and while different societies take different routes through it, none pass through without risk.





(Author’s Note: Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma writes on politics, institutions, and society through the lenses of history, philosophy, and systems thinking, drawing on both Indian and Western intellectual traditions. Artificial intelligence tools may be used in preparing this article as research and editorial aids. All arguments, interpretations, and final editorial judgement remain the author’s responsibility)