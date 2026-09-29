RO-KO RETURNS TO GUWAHATI: Will Barsapara Witness The Last Dance Before 2027 Dream?

After eight years, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the city where they scripted one of India's most iconic chases — and for Guwahati, it could be the last time it sees them together in India blues.

India will take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series tomorrow, September 30, at 2 PM at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium (Dr Bhupen Hazarika Stadium). India leads the series 1-0 after Virat Kohli's unbeaten 139 powered an eight-wicket win in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27. The team arrived in Guwahati late on September 28 night, triggering Ro-Ko fever across the city with over 20,000 tickets already sold.

This is no ordinary fixture.

Déjà vu from 2018:This is the same fixture at the same venue where Barsapara hosted its first-ever men's ODI on October 21, 2018.

West Indies scored 322/8, riding on Shimron Hetmyer's 106. India lost Shikhar Dhawan early for 4.

What followed was carnage.

Virat Kohli: 140 off 107 balls (21x4, 2x6) — his 36th ODI ton.

Rohit Sharma: 152_ off 117 balls (15x4, 8x6) — his 20th, finishing the game with a six.

The duo added 246 runs for the second wicket, then the highest partnership for India while chasing in ODIs. India won in just 42.1 overs.

Tomorrow, eight years later, history repeats itself — same opponent, same ground.

Is This The Last Time In Guwahati?

Sources indicate this is likely the last international appearance for the Ro-Ko duo in Guwahati.

Rohit (39) and Kohli (37) have now retired from Tests and T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados. They are now ODI-only cricketers, chasing one final mission — the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

With only around 25 ODIs scheduled for India before the World Cup, and Barsapara not a regular ODI venue, tomorrow could be a farewell.

Legacy and Contribution: The numbers are staggering. Kohli — 14,941 ODI runs, 54 centuries (most in ODI history), top scorer of the 2023 World Cup with 765 runs. Rohit — 11,895 runs, 34 centuries, three double centuries including 264, and a record 7 centuries in ODI World Cups, the most ever.

More than numbers, they changed modern cricket. Kohli brought the fitness revolution and made chasing 350 normal. Rohit made ODI opening an art of buying time and then exploding.

The Road to 2027: The Unfinished Dream of 2023: The heartbreak of Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023 still lingers — 10 consecutive wins, the top two run-getters of the tournament, and a loss in the final to Australia.

Both have made their intention clear.

Kohli told JioStar ahead of this series: “For me, it’s the last World Cup I’m going to play for India. The goal is absolutely to win the World Cup, and whatever it takes, I’m absolutely ready.”

Rohit, who shut down retirement talks with a 138 at Lord's against England two months ago, is on the same path.

The BCCI has asked both to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to prove match fitness for 2027, as the team management transitions under captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain KL Rahul.

Can They Fulfil the Dream Together?

In South African conditions, where bounce and pace will suit both Rohit's pull and Kohli's punch, they still have a real shot — if fitness holds. As backed by legends like Sanath Jayasuriya, their experience is vital for youngsters.

For now, Guwahati waits. If this is indeed the last time, fans at Barsapara will hope for a repeat of 2018 — two hundreds, one big partnership, and a city chanting Ro-Ko one more time.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates)