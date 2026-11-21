In the early hours of today, Savitra Devi, the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, breathed her last at the age of 91. An ordinary woman from a modest middle-class family, she lived a simple life despite being the mother of one of India’s most influential leaders.

The Sacred Offering That Changed Everything

In the quiet villages of Uttarakhand, where daily life often revolves around simple routines and unspoken hopes, one mother’s quiet strength shaped a path that would touch millions in future. Savitra Devi, an ordinary homemaker from a modest middle-class family, raised her son Ajay with the usual dreams a parent holds: education, stability, a secure future. He completed his BSc in Mathematics, and like any mother, she must have pictured the possibilities ahead. Yet when he was just 21, she performed an act of profound courage and faith: she offered him bhiksha, the traditional alms that marked his formal entry into the Nath Panth monastic order. In that moment, young Ajay became Yogi Adityanath, and Savitra Devi released her son not merely from home, but into a life dedicated to something larger than family. In Indian spiritual tradition, a sanyasi stands apart. By taking diksha, he vows that the entire world becomes his family. Personal ambition and narrow attachments dissolve; every capacity is offered for the greater good. The ritual of receiving the first bhiksha from one’s mother is especially powerful.

It dissolves ego, honors the mother as the first guru, and transforms private love into a recognition of the Divine Mother in every woman. For the mother herself, placing that food in her son’s hands is one of the highest expressions of dharma. She willingly loosens the ties of attachment, blesses his renunciation, and in doing so purifies her own heart. Savitradevi completed that sacred exchange. For a woman of limited means who had invested years of care and quiet aspiration in her son, it was both a pious duty and a deeply personal sacrifice.

The Highest Honour of Motherhood

Motherhood itself holds an exalted place in Indian thought. Ancient epics remember great figures through their mothers’ names: Gangaputra Bhishma, Kaunteya Arjuna, Devakinandana Krishna, Anjani’s son Hanuman. Yet to be the mother of a sanyasi is regarded as a still higher spiritual honor. Scriptural tradition holds that a son cannot formally enter the ascetic path without his mother’s explicit permission.

Figure 1: Yogi Adityanath is taking blessings from his mother

Once he does, he is considered greater even than his father; he is no longer allowed to bow to his father or other elders of the family, but he is allowed to prostrate only before his mother and his Guru. As per Sanatan philosophy, giving birth to a soul oriented toward liberation is believed to rest on immense accumulated merit from previous births. The mother’s womb is seen as sacred ground that brought forth a guide for humanity. By consenting to her son’s renunciation, Savitradevi embodied selfless love and detachment of the purest kind.

A Legacy That Reached Far Beyond Home

That quiet decision decades ago continues to ripple outward. Yogi Adityanath has governed India’s most populous state, guided by the timeless principle of the Bhagavad Gita: protecting the good and restraining the wicked. Under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh has recorded sharper declines in robbery, dacoity, murder, and kidnapping, along with the absence of major communal conflict. Improvements have reached law and order, road and air connectivity, education, health infrastructure, electricity, and industrial growth. Remarkably, even while holding one of the most powerful positions in the country, he has remained faithful to the rigorous yogic discipline of the Nath tradition and has never used office to favour family members. He is the reflection of the ancient concept of “Rajarshi”, a combination of King and Sage Together.

Figure 2: Yogi Adityanath is taking part in his mother Savitri Devi’s final journey

For someone living far away in Mumbai, these changes might seem distant, until a personal experience makes them real. In February 2025, unable to secure a direct flight to Kumbh Mela in Prayag amid heavy rush, this author flew to Lucknow and arrived late at night. From there, a shared taxi carried three male passengers and a male driver through the dark hours toward Prayag. At a tea stop, the fellow passengers offered quiet reassurance:

“ Madam, tension mat lijiye, Yogi Baba Hote hoye, koi apko aaakhuthake nehi dekhsokte: (“Madam, don’t worry about your safety. When Yogiji is in power, no one will dare to look at you the wrong way.”)

In that ordinary moment on a night road, the distant effects of one mother’s long-ago choice became suddenly close and protective.

Savitra Devi was an ordinary woman tending an ordinary home. Yet by raising her son with care and then releasing him with blessing, she set in motion a life that has transformed the everyday security and opportunities of countless people she will never meet. In the end, the measure of her contribution is not measured in public titles but in the quiet courage with which she placed alms in her son’s hands and, in doing so, offered something far greater than herself to the world.