Scaling Up Community-Driven Sustainability: Lessons from Northeast India

Northeast India, nestled within the Eastern Himalayan and Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspots, stands as one of the world's most ecologically and culturally rich regions. Home to over 8,000 flowering plant species, 800 bird varieties, and iconic endemic mammals such as the clouded leopard and one-horned rhinoceros, the area maintains approximately 65 percent forest cover, encompassing ecosystems from subtropical rainforests to alpine meadows. Yet this natural wealth faces unprecedented threats. Aggressive infrastructure, industrial expansion, and climate change are eroding traditional lifeways, heightening vulnerability, and jeopardizing the very foundations of regional sustainability.



Against this backdrop, a national seminar on "Ecology, Sustainability and Community Practices in North East India," funded by the North Eastern Council, Government of India, was convened at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, on 27–28 November 2025. The event brought together young scholars, policymakers, civil society representatives, and community voices. The seminar dissected the interplay between ecology, sustainability, and indigenous practices, seeking to bridge policy gaps, highlight community-led successes, and co-create resilient strategies. A core motivation was integrating traditional knowledge with modern frameworks—ensuring that national development ambitions do not sideline local vulnerabilities or marginalize women, youth, and indigenous groups.



Signs of Ecological Risks



Discussions centred on the pressing ecological risks the region faces. At higher altitudes in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, limited livelihood diversification and reliance on subsistence agriculture and pastoralism leave communities exposed to climate variability, reduced crop yields, fodder scarcity, poverty, and out-migration. With approximately 50 percent of the estimated three million Himalayan springs already dried or drying due to deforestation, over-extraction, and glacial melt, it undermines water security for drinking, irrigation, and ecosystems. Glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), as witnessed in Sikkim, devastate downstream areas through sudden water surges amplified by retreating glaciers. Air pollution compounds these woes: Byrnihat, on the Assam-Meghalaya border, ranked as the world's most polluted city in the 2024 World Air Quality Report, with soaring PM2.5 levels from factories, vehicles, and unchecked industrial growth affecting health in nearby urban centres like Guwahati and Shillong. Additional pressures include deforestation from hydropower dams and roads, habitat fragmentation, biodiversity loss, erratic monsoons, resource conflicts, and rapid urbanization disrupting traditional land-use systems.



Gaps in Existing Policies



Historically, community involvement evolved globally from 1970s poverty alleviation to 1980s–1990s participatory development and, by 2010, co-creation of knowledge—aligned with the 2015 Sustainable Development Goals' recognition of local and indigenous knowledge for climate action, biodiversity, and poverty reduction. In India, roots trace to the 1952 Community Development Programme, regional planning in the 1960s–1970s, the 1971 establishment of the North Eastern Council, and later missions like NMSHE. Yet persistent top-down biases limit the integration of grassroots expertise.



Existing policies, though well-intentioned, reveal structural limitations. The Forest Rights Act (2006) and Biological Diversity Act (2002) seek to empower communities with legal rights over forests and resources. Yet, inconsistent enforcement, bureaucratic delays, and conflicts with forest departments hinder claims for over 200 ethnic groups. The National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission promote water conservation and organic farming—exemplified by Sikkim's 100% organic status since 2016—but often adopt uniform approaches that overlook Himalayan geology and community involvement, resulting in unsustainable infrastructure. The National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE) emphasizes traditional knowledge and capacity building, but its top-down design limits grassroots coordination. Industrial pollution controls under the Environment Protection Act falter in export promotion zones like Byrnihat, where economic priorities override safeguards. Overall, these interventions suffer from elite capture, insufficient stakeholder engagement, and failure to diversify livelihoods beyond agriculture, perpetuating inequality and regional disconnects.



From the ground up, communities reveal a stark contrast between policy design and lived realities. Drawing on centuries-old ecological wisdom, local voices advocate bottom-up strategies that prioritize cultural practices and place-based needs. Villagers highlight how livelihood schemes ignore transhumance herding, calling for tailored diversification via eco-tourism or handicraft training. On drying springs, communities stress afforestation and traditional harvesting over large dams. GLOF risks are better managed by blending indigenous early-warning systems with modern technology. Byrnihat residents decry the impacts of industrial waste on health and fisheries, demanding community-led monitoring absent from current frameworks. These perspectives reveal how top-down policies bypass local expertise, underscoring the need for a shift to participatory governance.



Community practices that work



At the core of viable solutions lie proven community practices that foster resilience and merit scaling. A few such practices that work on the ground are as follows. The Khasi and Jaintia sacred groves in Meghalaya serve as biodiversity sanctuaries and carbon sinks, protected through cultural reverence and collective governance—integrating spirituality with ecology in ways that modern conservation could emulate. Nagaland's Community Conserved Areas, such as the Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary, balance wildlife protection with eco-tourism revenues managed by village councils, sustaining economies while preserving endangered species. Shifting cultivation (jhum), when practiced with appropriate rotation, enhances soil fertility and agrobiodiversity across hill landscapes, challenging deforestation narratives and offering principles for climate-smart agriculture.



Mizoram's bamboo-based circular economy—spanning handicrafts, construction, and bioenergy—demonstrates resource efficiency and waste minimization, with clear replicability for reducing pollution in industrial hubs. Women-led seed conservation and afforestation in Manipur underscore gender-inclusive models that empower marginalized groups. In Arunachal and Assam, the Mising people's adaptive flood strategies—vernacular stilt houses (chang ghar), mixed cropping, crop diversification, traditional food storage, wetland livelihoods, local navigation, and early-warning systems—treat recurring floods as integral to the environment rather than mere disasters. Nagaland's Zabo (Ruza) farming integrates a three-tier landscape: forests atop hills for catchment protection, mid-slope residential areas with water-harvesting ponds and cattle yards, and lower paddy fields with fisheries—ensuring water security in fragile terrains. Communities in Darjeeling and Sikkim creatively repurpose state programs like Dhara Vikas, Jal Abhyaranya, and Biodiversity Management Committees to rejuvenate springs, secure water access, and conserve biodiversity.



These models succeed because they are adaptive, cost-effective, culturally embedded, and empowering. They address livelihood diversification, water security, biodiversity, and pollution more effectively than imposed schemes, often complementing or surpassing top-down efforts. Communities must therefore be understood and supported on their own terms—as knowledge partners, not mere beneficiaries. Scaling successful practices through national programs, integrating them into Viksit Bharat, and fostering genuine co-creation can safeguard ecological integrity, reduce vulnerabilities, and position Northeast India's heritage as a national and global blueprint for sustainability.



By promoting and amplifying community-driven models, we can transform ecological precarity into resilience and ensure that development uplifts rather than erodes the region's irreplaceable diversity.







(Prof. Khawas and Dr. Sharma teach Political Ecology, Environmental Studies, and Disaster Justice in the Special Centre for the Study of North East India, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi)