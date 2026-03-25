​​​​​​​She came back, and I completely lost It

I was not going to cry. That was the deal I made with myself before I pressed play on the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, "the Hannahversary", as Miley Cyrus, with characteristic audacity, decided to call it. I am an adult. I have bills and responsibilities and opinions about geopolitics. I was simply going to watch this as a culturally aware person who grew up on Disney Channel, enjoy the nostalgia, and move on with my evening.

That plan lasted approximately four minutes, until Miley walked out on that stage with blonde bangs and launched into "The Best of Both Worlds" — and then I was gone. Just absolutely gone. The pillow knew. The neighbours probably knew.

What I didn't expect was how much it would feel like something being returned to me. Not a TV show. Not a pop star. Something more personal than that. A version of the world where everything felt a little more possible, a little more colourful, and a little more fun than it had any right to be.

The show that got away with everything

For anyone who somehow missed it — and how? — Hannah Montana was the story of Miley Stewart, a completely ordinary girl from Tennessee living in a beach house in Malibu with her widowed dad, Robby Ray and her goofy brother Jackson. The catch: when she slipped on a blonde wig, she became Hannah Montana, the biggest pop star in the world. Her best friends, Lilly and Oliver, knew. The rest of the world didn't. And somehow, impossibly, hilariously, neither did anyone else she ever met.

It ran from March 24, 2006, to January 16, 2011. Four seasons, a hundred and one episodes, a concert film, a full feature movie, multiple albums, and a cultural footprint so large that twenty years later, Chappell Roan, one of the biggest pop stars of her generation, showed up at the anniversary special to say, genuinely and without irony, "You literally walked so I could run."

The premise was pure fantasy. Nobody buys a wig and becomes unrecognisable. Nobody leads that double life without catastrophic collapse. But that was exactly the point. The show wasn't trying to be realistic — it was trying to give you something to dream about at thirteen. The idea that your ordinary, awkward self might secretly be magnificent. That nobody, not even the most famous girl in the world, actually had it all figured out. That the best of both worlds was worth chasing.

The show wasn't just entertainment. It was permission — permission to be a little silly, a little ambitious, a little contradictory. Permission to be a regular kid and an extraordinary one at the very same time.

What the Hannahversary actually revealed

The special, which premiered on Disney+ exactly twenty years to the day from the show's original debut, was an hour of interviews, performances, reunions, and, for this writer at least, sustained emotional damage. But beyond the nostalgia, there were genuine revelations tucked inside it. Things nobody fully knew.

Miley almost didn't get the part. After eleven months of casting, it came down to two girls. In a room full of Disney executives, the vote was far from unanimous. Former Disney Channel president Gary Marsh made the final call himself, writing in an email that he was willing to take a risk on this twelve-year-old from Tennessee — raw, real, and not everyone's first choice.

Then there's Billy Ray, who apparently tried to give the dad role away. He was so convinced the actor auditioning before him was perfect that he walked into the room and told the producers to hire the other guy. His daughter's response, twenty years later, was essentially: "We told you to shut up."

Miley also cheerfully admitted her first crush on set was Mitchel Musso, and that she left her hometown boyfriend, Jeff, behind in Nashville the moment she was cast. "I was like, 'OK, bye, Jeff.'" But before Mitchel, before Nick — there was Dylan Sprouse.

"Dylan Sprouse was my boyfriend," she told Alex Cooper, with the casual confidence of someone unburdening themselves of a two-decade secret. "I think he was the cutest. It's true, confirmed." Their fathers-take-them-to-sushi, twin-brother-comes-along courtship was the kind of Disney Channel romance the fan forums of 2006 could only dream about. Dylan, for his part, had apparently already spilled the beans years ago on Jimmy Kimmel Live — explaining that they dated when they were about twelve, until, as he put it, "Nick Jonas walked by, and then it was over." The Jonas Brothers, it turns out, then toured with Hannah Montana because Nick was Miley's next boyfriend, and she didn't want to leave him. So she brought him along. The rest is music history.

And Taylor Swift was in the Hannah Montana movie — because, in Miley's words, she could "authentically perform in a barn." Swift also wrote "You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home," the movie's closing song. "Credit where credit's due. She ate with that one," Miley said, without a trace of irony.

But the revelation that quietly undid everyone was Billy Ray and Miley themselves. The two had been estranged in real life. Watching them rebuild that father-daughter handshake on the reconstructed Stewart family set, reading lines together from the show's final season — it was the kind of thing that reminded you this was never just a television programme. It was a family. Real and fictional, both at once. "You were always Miley to me," Billy Ray said. That was it for me. Whatever composure I had left, gone.

What Disney Channel actually was

Here is something worth saying out loud, clearly, without hedging: the Disney Channel from roughly 2001 to 2012 was a genuinely special cultural institution. Not special in the way people use the word when they can't think of anything better. Actually special. The kind of special that takes a generation of kids and shapes them in ways they won't fully understand for another decade.

There was something in the water over at those studios. Raven-Symoné was doing physical comedy and emotional storytelling in That's So Raven that would hold up in any era. Lizzie McGuire gave us an animated inner voice for all the things we were too awkward to say out loud. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody turned a hotel into an entire universe. Even Stevens gave Shia LaBeouf a platform before everything got complicated. Kim Possible was saving the world every week and making it look effortless. Wizards of Waverly Place launched Selena Gomez — who showed up at the Hannahversary in Mikayla's red fedora, laughing about once calling Hannah a "bra-stuffer," and proved she has never stopped being exactly herself.

And then there was Hannah Montana. Which didn't just fit into that constellation, it expanded it. When the show premiered in 2006, it landed with a force the network hadn't fully anticipated. Miley Cyrus went from a no-name twelve-year-old from Tennessee to a phenomenon so large that she sold out stadiums playing a fictional character who didn't technically exist.

The shows of that era had something that seems almost quaint now: they were actually made for teenagers. The characters looked like teenagers. They had bad haircuts and genuinely embarrassing moments. They made mistakes that didn't require adult supervision to resolve. They were allowed to be dorky and uncertain and figuring it out in real time — because that is what being fifteen actually is.

The long, slow loss of actual teenagers

You notice it first as a vague unease. You're watching one of the current crop of "teen" shows and something feels subtly off — the proportions are wrong, the ease is wrong, the whole texture of it is wrong. Then it clicks: nobody in this show actually looks like a teenager. They look like twenty-six-year-olds who have been handed a mood board of teenage-ness and told to reference it loosely (No Euphoria was hurt in this statement).

The contoured cheekbones. The full lashes. The bodies that suggest a serious and dedicated relationship with a personal trainer. The dialogue that swings between therapy-speak and extremely online irony without ever landing anywhere a real sixteen-year-old would recognisably live. The dramatic storylines that would make a psychiatrist reach for a notepad. The complete, total absence of anything resembling the gentle, goofball, laugh-tracked warmth of a show like Hannah Montana.

Somewhere along the way, the industry decided that teenagers needed to be aspirational rather than relatable. That they needed to see versions of themselves that were older, more polished, more dramatic, more knowing. And the result is a genre of content that speaks to no one in particular and reflects no lived adolescent experience that anyone has actually had.

Hannah Montana was never aspirational in that way. Miley Stewart tripped over things. She schemed. She got caught. She wore outfits that were genuinely, of-their-moment terrible, and the show thought that was funny. The fantasy was not that she was perfect; it was that she was magnificent despite being completely imperfect. That is a meaningfully different message, and its disappearance from teen television has left a gap that no amount of prestige drama can fill.

Those shows trusted teenagers to recognise themselves on screen. Messy, funny, embarrassing, hopeful — actually themselves. That kind of trust has gotten very rare.

"Younger You"

She wrote it specifically for this moment. A new song, not an old one — performed at the very end of the special, sitting with her band as clips of Miley Stewart and Hannah Montana played behind her. Her voice, that voice, now carrying the full weight of everything the years between fourteen and thirty-two actually contain, singing over soft chords and harp notes to the girl she used to be. The girl who didn't know yet. The girl who was just happy because.

Hey you, it's younger you / I'm just checking in to see / if you still remember me… / Somewhere along the way we lost touch / We used to be happy just because.

I was not going to cry. I cried. I cried a lot. And sitting there, wrecked in the best possible way, I thought: this is exactly what she meant by the best of both worlds. The person you were and the person you became, standing in the same room at last, not as opposites, but as the same continuous, improbable, magnificent thing.

Hannah Montana taught a generation of kids that you could be ordinary and extraordinary at once. Twenty years later, in a song she wrote to her younger self, Miley Cyrus proved it was still true.

You'll always find your way back home.