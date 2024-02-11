The announcement of the National Creators Award by the Government of India on February 10 marks a significant step in recognizing the transformative power of digital creators. This initiative resonates deeply with Sikkim's "Creatorpreneur" scheme launched in December 2023, creating a unique ecosystem for young minds to become state ambassadors and potentially national award winners.

Both initiatives share a common goal: empowering young creators to leverage their talents for positive impact. The "Creatorpreneur" scheme specifically targets Sikkimese youth, providing them with a platform to promote government initiatives and showcase their state's rich culture and heritage. This aligns perfectly with the National Creators Award categories like "Best Travel Creator" and "Cultural Ambassador of the Year," offering Sikkim's young ambassadors a chance to compete on a national level.

The "Creatorpreneur" scheme acts as a springboard for talented individuals. By honing their skills and building a local following, young creators can gain the confidence and experience necessary to compete for the National Creators Award. The award's diverse categories, ranging from "Tech Creator" to "Most Impactful Agri Creator," offer a multitude of opportunities for Sikkim's youth to showcase their expertise and contribute to various national narratives.

Both initiatives go beyond mere recognition. The "Creatorpreneur" scheme fosters a sense of community among young creators encouraging collaboration and knowledge sharing. Similarly, the National Creators Award aims to build a network of creators across the country, promoting collaboration and innovation. This synergy can lead to even more impactful projects and initiatives benefiting both Sikkim and India at large.

The "Creatorpreneur" scheme presents a unique opportunity for Sikkim's youth to become not just state ambassadors but also national contenders. By participating in both initiatives, young creators can amplify their voices, contribute to national conversations, and potentially bring home prestigious awards.

So, young creators of Sikkim, seize this opportunity! Hone your skills, tell your stories, and showcase your talent. The "Creatorpreneur" scheme and the National Creators Award await.

For feedback pls contact seujalpradhan@gmail.com

Or WhatsApp : 9593887691