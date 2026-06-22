Smart Money Starts Young

We all know the timeless tale of the ant and the grasshopper. While the ant worked diligently to gather and store food, the grasshopper spent its days singing and enjoying the summer. When winter arrived, the ant lived in comfort, but the unprepared grasshopper struggled to survive. A little foresight and saving could have entirely changed its fate.

This simple story mirrors real life. Many high earners still face financial stress during difficult times, while others with modest incomes lead stable and comfortable lives. The difference lies not in how much one earns but in how wisely one manages money.

The situation is further aggravated by the rapid rise in financial fraud worldwide, with India emerging as a major target. Alarmingly, reports reveal that educated, tech-savvy youth aged 18–30 suffer higher average losses (Rs. 22,000) compared to those above 50 (Rs. 12,000). This highlights a serious gap in financial awareness, even among the educated.

Financial well-being, therefore, depends not merely on income but on thoughtful planning, informed decisions, and disciplined money management. Yet, the unfortunate reality is that financial education has not received the attention it truly deserves. We teach children how to earn, but often neglect the equally important lesson—how to spend, save, and manage money wisely.

Global data from the OECD shows that only one in three adults is financially literate, and in India, the figure is even lower, at around 27%. This means a large section of the population struggles with everyday financial decisions. More importantly, research suggests that money habits begin forming as early as the age of seven, making childhood the most crucial stage for financial learning.

Education aims to develop not just intellectual abilities but also practical life skills. Money management is one such essential skill, relevant to every individual, regardless of profession or income. Despite academic excellence, many students lack basic financial skills such as saving, budgeting, and investing. Recognizing this gap, initiatives aligned with NEP 2020 and efforts by CBSE and other boards are gradually integrating financial literacy into the curriculum to prepare students for real-life financial challenges.

Experts strongly advocate for early financial education. A child who learns to manage small amounts responsibly is more likely to handle larger finances with confidence in adulthood. Scientific research supports this, highlighting that early learning benefits from brain development and neuroplasticity, helping children build lasting habits. Skills like saving, budgeting, self-control, and delayed gratification, when learned early, translate into better financial discipline and decision-making later in life.

However, building a financially aware generation requires a collective effort. Families and communities must encourage open conversations about money and responsible financial behavior. Schools should move beyond theory and adopt practical approaches such as budgeting exercises, simulations, and real-life scenarios. Higher educational institutions can further strengthen this foundation through specialized courses, workshops, and exposure to financial planning tools.

At the policy level, the government plays a pivotal role by promoting awareness campaigns, integrating financial education into formal learning systems, and ensuring strong regulatory measures to protect citizens from fraud.

Only through these combined efforts can we nurture financially literate individuals—capable of making informed decisions and building a secure, resilient future.

(Author is a PGT-Commerce, Modern English School, Kahilipara Guwahati)

