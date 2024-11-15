Politics is the mechanism through which societies govern themselves and make collective decisions. It holds immense potential to improve the lives of people and shape a better future. However, in recent times, politics has often been characterized by a degradation of human values. The erosion of these values has detrimental consequences for both the political process and the well-being of individuals and communities. I myself being a politician can sense and witness the conscious attempt to brush off values from political process. In this article, I will try to give an insight, which is solely my own views on how the absence of human values in politics is leading to its decay .

One of the key aspects contributing to the degradation of politics is the erosion of integrity and ethics. When politicians prioritize personal gains over the welfare of the public, corruption and unethical behaviour become pervasive. Lack of integrity erodes the very foundation of politics and weakens the democratic process.

Politics now a days has become increasingly entrenched in self-interest and partisan divisions, with politicians prioritizing follower’s loyalty over ideology driven common good. The unbalanced pursuit of power and the desire to maintain political dominance often take precedence over serving the needs and aspirations of the people. This hyper-partisanship obstructs collaboration and hampers effective governance, ultimately leading to the degradation of the political system.

The absence of accountability in present day politics is another menace , when politicians are not held responsible for their actions, it breeds a culture of impunity and enables corruption and abuse of power resulting in receding of public trust and reinforces the perception that politicians are disconnected from the needs of the people they are meant to serve.

We have witnessed Politics plagued by short-term thinking that exacerbates the degradation of human values, interpersonal trust and sense of camaraderie .The pressure to secure immediate electoral gains often results in policies that prioritize short-term benefits over long-term sustainability. This approach neglects the broader interests of future generations, the environment, and societal well-being, leading to the erosion of important values such as intergenerational equity and environmental stewardship.

To restore politics to its rightful place as a force for positive change, it is imperative to re-establish and reinforce human values within political systems. By placing human values at the forefront of political decision-making, we can foster a more inclusive, just, and sustainable society for the betterment of all.