If we stop for a moment and look around, we might think that certain things are still. A tree, a building, a rock resting under the sun. But nothing, in truth, is truly motionless. Our planet spins around its axis and moves around the sun. The sun itself travels around the center of our galaxy, and the galaxy drifts through the vastness of space in a greater cosmic rhythm. Even the most solid stone, when looked at deeply, is buzzing with life. Inside it, electrons are circling around nuclei in silent patterns. Molecules vibrate and shift. What appears still is only an illusion created by our limited perception, unless we awaken to it through spiritual understanding.





This truth is not limited to the physical world. It applies equally to time, to life, to thought, and even to the tools we build with our minds, especially technology. We are all part of a journey that never stops. From the moment we are born, we begin moving through time. We grow, we change, we suffer, and through that, we learn. Everything around us also changes with us, including our beliefs, our relationships, our understanding, and our inventions.

In the early 19th century, Charles Babbage envisioned a machine that could carry out mathematical calculations automatically. He named it the Analytical Engine. Unlike today’s computers, it was not powered by electricity. Instead, it was designed to run through a combination of hand-cranking and steam power. The machine was made entirely of mechanical components such as gears, rods, wheels, and levers, and it relied on physical movement to follow instructions. It was neither digital nor analog. It was a mechanical invention that marked a bold step forward in human thinking.





Ada Lovelace, a gifted mathematician, worked closely with Babbage. She is often remembered as the world’s first computer programmer. While translating an article about the Analytical Engine, she added detailed notes, including the first algorithm ever written for a machine. But her imagination went even further. Ada believed that such a machine could someday compose music, create art, and even reflect human thinking, which we now refer to as artificial intelligence. To her, it was not just a calculating device but a meeting ground where science and creativity could come together.





This imagination closely mirrors the spirit behind the traditional Assamese weaving machine (তাঁতশাল), where the weaver transforms thread into meaning. On a simple handloom, different designs of Assamese mekhela sador, gamucha, or other clothing items are woven not by rigid formulas but through the creativity and emotion of the artisan. Each motif tells a story. Each pattern reflects a thought. Just like Ada’s vision, it shows how even mechanical systems can become a canvas for human expression.

That machine was only the beginning of a long story.

As time moved on, human needs grew more complex, and so did our inventions. The next step was analog technology. Unlike Babbage’s machines, analog devices used continuous signals to carry information. These signals could represent movement, sound, temperature, and many other natural variations. An analog system could have many possible values at any moment. It wasn’t just on or off. It included all the states in between. This made it feel closer to how the world actually works.





Early radios, televisions, and telephones were all analog. They didn’t operate on strict decisions but on smooth waves. They could carry the warmth of a voice or the texture of music in a way that felt real. But analog systems had their limitations. They were easily disturbed. A little noise or interference could change the message. Over time, they could fade or distort. They weren’t immune to age or error.





That’s when the digital shift began. In digital technology, everything was broken down into just two options such as 1 or 0, yes or no, on or off, high or low. There were no states in between. It either worked or it didn’t. That simplicity brought great strength. Digital systems could store, calculate, and manage information with incredible accuracy and speed. Unlike analog, they didn’t blur or weaken with time. They were clean, consistent, and powerful.

Digital technology changed everything. It gave us the internet, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the ability to keep entire libraries inside tiny chips. It revolutionized communication, education, healthcare, transportation, and even warfare. Today, a soldier may not need to step into the battlefield. A drone strike or cyber operation might achieve what once required risking human life. In moments, decisions can be carried out that affect entire nations. As we saw in recent conflicts, the fate of a terrorist-sponsoring country was sealed not with boots on the ground but with technology that reached them from a distance.





Our smartphones now carry more computing power than what was available during the Apollo mission that took humans to the moon. But even this digital world is not the final stage. It too is changing.

Today, we stand at the crossroads of science, technology, and deep thought. We are stepping into what is known as quantum computing. In this new approach, the basic unit of data is no longer the bit but the qubit. Unlike a regular bit that is either 0 or 1, a qubit can represent both values at the same time, thanks to a principle called superposition. There is also something called entanglement, where two qubits become connected in such a way that the state of one affects the other instantly, regardless of the distance between them.





This concept of entanglement resonates deeply with ancient spiritual beliefs. In Hinduism, for instance, the chanting of mantras is believed to carry subtle vibrations that never fade. These sacred sounds, once released, are thought to travel across dimensions, touching energies or spaces far beyond physical reach. Much like how entangled qubits influence each other across space without a visible path, these mantras are believed to reach divine forces or specific locations in the universe, places the human body may never reach but consciousness and intention can. Other religions also carry similar beliefs, where prayer, sound, or thought travels and connects with a higher level of existence. In both science and spirituality, we find a shared understanding that connection does not always depend on physical presence. Sometimes, the deepest impact happens across unseen distances.





This may seem like science fiction, but it’s real. Quantum computing is not just faster. It operates in a completely different way. It resembles the nature of light, thought, and even some aspects of spirituality. These machines don’t just handle more data. They work in new dimensions of possibility. They could help us design life-saving medicines, break complex encryption systems, decode blockchain technology, or understand the very structure of reality itself. With this, mysteries we once thought impossible to solve may begin to unfold.

And yet, this way of computing reminds us of something very old. It reflects the ancient understanding that truth is not always fixed and certainty is not always the goal. It tells us that life is not made of black and white but is full of shades that are constantly changing.





In a strange way, the evolution of technology reflects our own journey, not just as physical beings but as conscious souls. Long ago, our ancestors followed stars and instincts to survive. Later, we built instruments like GPS and maps to make sense of the world. Today, we build machines that observe us, understand our habits, and sometimes predict our choices better than we can.





And yet, there is something machines cannot touch. Something they cannot measure. That is the world inside us. The world of conscience, duty, and silence. A world without weight or volume, but one that shapes how we live, forgive, and love. Sanatan Dharma, for example, speaks of truths that exist beyond what we can see or touch. It says that we are not just our bodies but the awareness within. We are not the act of movement but the one who watches the movement happen.





As technology becomes more advanced, it begins to reflect not only our thoughts but also the contradictions of human awareness. Like a river seeking the ocean, it flows outward in search of something complete.

It is essential to remember that even the world we live in now, with data flying through the air and machines answering questions, will not last forever. Every invention has its time. Every kingdom has its decline. The pyramids of Egypt once served a great purpose. Now they stand as quiet mysteries. The Indian universities like Nalanda once glowed with brilliance. Today, they are dust and memory.



Technology too will fade. Digital systems will become obsolete. Quantum computers will one day be replaced. AI will give way to something new, perhaps something that feels more alive or something we cannot yet imagine.

And we, who built all of this, will also move on. One day, we will leave behind our bodies and pass into a space that cannot be measured, where no one can follow with their eyes or instruments. Those who remain will light candles, perform rituals, and perform prayers, hoping to stay close to those who have stepped beyond.

Just as the stone is never truly still, we too are never truly at rest. We are all passing through, changing, understanding, and sometimes misunderstanding.





We live in a moving universe, inside a body that changes, surrounded by thoughts that never stand still. The growth of technology is just another form of our journey to see more, to act better, to live more deeply. From Babbage’s moving gears to today’s invisible qubits, we have come far. But this too shall pass.

Just as our bodies grow old and return to dust, even our proudest inventions will become obsolete. This is the nature of time. This is the rhythm of life.





So let us not be too proud of our progress or too fixed in our present. Just as we once emerged from the silence of the womb of our mothers into this world, we will someday leave it again. And all we created will dissolve, only to return in another form, with a new name, a new voice, and a new path.

Because the truth remains. Nothing is still. Nothing is final. And nothing lasts forever.

