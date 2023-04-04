On any given day, people in public transport in Guwahati are most likely to face harassment from transgender groups who have taken the “art” of begging to a new level—bordering on daylight robbery. The nature of their harassment ranges from using foul language to pulling or pushing to inappropriately touching people, just to extort money.

For many, the daily commute in public transports in Guwahati has become a harrowing experience. The mere sound of a “clap” instills a sense of fear in most of the commuters. On any given day, people in public transport are most likely to face harassment from transgender groups who have taken the “art” of begging to a new level—bordering on daylight robbery.

Over the past few months, there has been a considerable rise in the number of transgender people in Guwahati. Be it near traffic signal points, markets, footpaths, and most importantly in buses, they have become ubiquitous. With their population growing, the majority of them have become aggressive in their behavior particularly toward those who decline to pay them any money.

The nature of their harassment ranges from using foul language to pulling or pushing to inappropriately touching people, just to extort money. Such acts have been normalized in society and people shy away from raising their voices for the fear of bringing “bad luck” or committing a “sin” or for the fear of hurting the sentiments of the community.

It’s commonly believed that the blessings of transgender people bring good luck to people. In return of their dua or blessings, they demand money. While this used to be a voluntary ritual, many transgenders have made this a commercial activity and source of their livelihood. They often move around in groups and target vulnerable people who are forced to pay them, irrespective of whether a person seeks their “blessings” or not. If someone declines to pay them, they get violent or try to snatch money.

Several instances of such violent behaviors have been reported to the police. Take the case of a 30-year-old woman in Guwahati. On September 16, 2021, when the woman was travelling from Guwahati to Goalpara in a bus, a transgender spit on her face because she had refused to give money as demanded. She filed a police complaint.

The accused Ashad Alia alias Rekha was later arrested by police and booked on charges of creating a public nuisance and extorting money. The officer-in-Charge of Dhupdhara police station recounts how the accused undressed at the police station to avoid getting detained.

It is important to realize that people who commute in city buses are mostly the people who belong to the lower- or middle-income group. It becomes a traumatic experience to be bullied and harassed by these people, every time they commute by city buses since every penny counts for them.

A case (No 823/2021) registered in Paltan Bazar Police station shows how a group of transgender people stormed into a hotel at night and attacked the guests with the intent to loot. They ran away with money, gold chains, and other valuable items. The same police station, located near Guwahati Railway Station, has another case registered against some other transgender people, who allegedly lured people on the street and snatched phones, money, ornaments, and other such valuable items.

While several NGOs have been working on mainstreaming and rehabilitating transgender groups, such criminal activities by a section of them bring disrepute to the entire community, apart from harassing commoners. Law enforcement agencies must take strict action against such criminal acts. At the same time, the government and civil society groups must act proactively to rehabilitate those transgenders who are resorting to such violent acts. At a time when transgenders have become equal participants in all professional activities, society also must collectively get rid of medieval beliefs and customs of seeking dua from these communities.

Also read: Assam: Man accused of selling drugs through fake transgender in Nagaon, arrested