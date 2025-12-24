Strategic Imperative: Assam's Airport Network Must Expand Now

The recent inauguration of Guwahati's upgraded international airport by Prime Minister Modi marks a pivotal moment for Assam. While this ₹5,000 crore investment positions the state as Northeast India's premier aviation gateway, it simultaneously exposes a critical vulnerability: overdependence on a single hub in an era of heightened border tensions and untapped economic potential.

Current Airport Infrastructure in Assam has 7 operational airports: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati), the main hub, Dibrugarh Airport (Mohanbari) serving Upper Assam, Jorhat Airport (Rowriah) joint civil-military airport, Silchar Airport, second busiest in the state, Lilabari Airport (North Lakhimpur) serving northern Assam, Tezpur Airport (Salonibari) primarily IAF-maintained, Rupsi Airport (Dhubri) revived under UDAN scheme.

Several of these already serve dual civil-military purposes, particularly Jorhat and Tezpur.

Guwahati's expanded capacity to handle 13.1 million passengers annually by 2032 is impressive, but it cannot single-handedly unlock Assam's distributed economic assets. The state's tea estates in Upper Assam, Kaziranga's wildlife tourism, Majuli's cultural heritage, and the Barak Valley's commercial centers remain inadequately connected to both domestic and international markets.

Regional airports aren't auxiliary, they're essential multipliers. Consider Dibrugarh, serving Upper Assam's tea heartland, or Silchar, the second-busiest airport handling southern Assam. These facilities demonstrate proven demand, yet remain underdeveloped. Meanwhile, tourist destinations like Kaziranga rely on lengthy road journeys that limit visitor numbers and economic impact.

The UDAN scheme has operationalized 80 helicopter routes across the Northeast, proving the viability of distributed connectivity. What Assam needs now is a strategic expansion: 4-5 additional small airports or Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) in economically significant but underserved districts. Potential high-value locations include areas bordering Arunachal Pradesh for tourism access, western districts connecting to Meghalaya, and expanded facilities in central Assam's tourism corridor.

The economic multiplier effects are well-documented. Regional airports catalyze real estate development, attract manufacturing and service sector investment, enable just-in-time logistics for perishable goods like tea, create direct aviation and hospitality employment, and transform remote areas into accessible investment destinations.

The Defense Imperative: China's Infrastructure Offensive

The economic argument alone would justify airport expansion. But the security dimension makes it urgent.

Since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, China has aggressively expanded border infrastructure, new airports, helipads, all-weather roads, and railway extensions bringing military equipment closer to disputed territories. China now operates multiple dual-use civilian-military airports within striking distance of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

India's response has been inadequate by comparison. While the Indian Air Force has refurbished some old ALGs and deployed Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft to eastern bases, the gap remains substantial. The absence of roads to forward posts means supplies must be airlifted, leaving personnel vulnerable to weather disruptions and enemy interdiction.

Assam's strategic airports Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and others, already serve dual civil-military purposes, demonstrating the model's effectiveness. But distributed airfields offer critical military advantages that a single large hub cannot provide. Multiple airports enable rapid force deployment across the front, reduce vulnerability to preemptive strikes on concentrated assets, provide operational redundancy during adverse weather, support logistics for forward positions without road access, and allow civilian evacuation during crises without compromising military operations.

The Northeast's challenging terrain and monsoon weather make this dispersal even more critical. A network of smaller airfields with basic military-grade runways would dramatically enhance India's rapid reaction capability along the China border.

The Integrated Solution: Dual-Use Development

The answer isn't military bases disguised as civilian airports, it's genuinely dual-use infrastructure that serves both economic and defense needs seamlessly. The joint development by AAI and IAF at locations like Rupsi Airport demonstrates the dual-use model can work effectively



Model 1: Civil airports with military standby capacity operate commercially under Airport Authority of India management with runways and aprons designed to military specifications, fuel storage and maintenance facilities suitable for military aircraft, and provisions for rapid military activation during emergencies.



Model 2: Military bases with civilian terminals keep primary operations under IAF control with dedicated civilian terminals and scheduled commercial services, generating revenue while maintaining defense readiness.

Jorhat and Tezpur already demonstrate this model's viability. The key is intentional design from inception, not retrofitting.

Implementation Roadmap

Phase 1 (2025-2027): Immediate expansion should upgrade Dibrugarh and Silchar to full international capability, develop two new ALGs in Upper Assam near Arunachal border, and establish a heliport network connecting major tourist destinations.

Phase 2 (2028-2030): Strategic infill woulf include new airports in western Assam, central Assam tourism corridor development, and expansion of existing military bases with civilian terminals.

Phase 3 (2031-2035): Network optimization should integrate all facilities into a unified air traffic management system, develop Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities at secondary airports, and establish dedicated cargo facilities for agricultural exports.

Funding should blend central government defense budgets, AAI commercial investment, UDAN scheme Viability Gap Funding, state government land and local infrastructure, and private sector participation for terminal operations.

Addressing the Challenges

Critics will raise legitimate concerns about environmental impact in ecologically sensitive Assam, commercial viability of small airports, maintenance costs and operational sustainability, and potential militarization affecting civilian use.

These concerns demand serious attention, not dismissal. Environmental clearances must be rigorous, with genuine impact assessments. Projects should avoid critical wildlife corridors and pristine habitats. Commercial viability can be ensured through UDAN subsidies, tourism-linked traffic, and agricultural cargo focus. Maintenance costs can be shared between civil and defense budgets with pooled technical resources.

The alternative of maintaining the status quo carries greater risks. China isn't waiting for India to achieve environmental perfection or commercial viability. Every delayed airport project is a strategic advantage gifted to an adversary actively building its infrastructure edge.

Conclusion: The Cost of Inaction

Guwahati's upgraded airport is a magnificent achievement, but it's insufficient for Assam's needs in 2025 and beyond. The state faces simultaneous imperatives: unlocking economic potential across its diverse geography and strengthening defense posture against an aggressive neighbor.

Regional airports aren't luxury items, they're strategic necessities. The question isn't whether Assam can afford to build them. It's whether India can afford not to.

The time for studies and deliberation has passed. China's infrastructure buildup near Indian borders accelerates monthly. Assam's tea estates, tourist destinations, and forward military positions need connectivity now.

Prime Minister Modi's government has demonstrated commitment to Northeast development. The next logical step is clear: announce a comprehensive Assam Regional Airport Development Plan with concrete timelines, committed funding, and integrated civil-defense planning.

Assam stands ready to become not just Northeast India's gateway, but a model for how strategic infrastructure can simultaneously serve economic development and national security. The blueprint exists. The need is urgent. Only political will remains to be demonstrated.

The upgraded Guwahati airport proves India can build world-class aviation infrastructure. Now it must prove it can think strategically about where to build next.

