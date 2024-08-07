In the wake of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and subsequent departure from Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, a wave of brutal attacks on the Hindu minority community has engulfed the country. Islamists have unleashed a spree of violence, resulting in the deaths of Hindu leaders, the abduction of women, and widespread destruction of Hindu homes, temples, and businesses across 39 districts.

In the past week, at least four Hindu individuals—Haradhan Roy, Kajal Roy, Mrinal Kanti Chaterjee, and one unidentified person—have been killed. Three Hindu girls have been kidnapped. More than 50 Hindu temples have been vandalized, looted, and burned, and over 240 Hindu houses and 136 Hindu-owned businesses have faced similar fates. Hindu political leaders are now in hiding, fearing for their lives as the intensity of the attacks escalates. The estimated 25 million Hindus in Bangladesh are living in a state of heightened insecurity.

As per regional reports of atrocities, Haradhan Roy, a councillor with the Parshuram Thana Awami League, was shot dead, and another councillor, Kajal Roy, was also killed.

The home of the president of the Sribardi Upazila Youth Unity Council and three other Hindu homes were attacked, along with the vandalism and looting of a Kali temple and a Durga temple.

The homes of Shyamal Kumar Das and Swajan Kumar Das in Highgate village were attacked, resulting in the death of an unidentified 50-year-old Hindu man. Prominent community leaders, including Biman Bihari Amit and Animesh Sarkar Rinku, also had their homes attacked, along with several others in the region. Two Durga temples were looted and vandalized.

The Bashpara Durga Temple was looted and burned, and several Hindu shops were targeted.

The Fulthala cremation ground was seized, with five temples, including the Kali Mandir, being vandalized. Numerous Hindu homes were attacked and looted.

Businessman Deepak Saha's property and multiple other Hindu homes were attacked, leading to extensive vandalism and looting.

A severe onslaught saw ten homes burned in Dhopaidi Palpara village, and numerous shops vandalized and looted across different areas. Temples, including the Raksha Kali Temple, were set ablaze.

The home of Biswajit Sadhu, president of the District Unity Council, was attacked and looted, with several other properties and temples facing similar destruction.

The ISKCON temple and several other temples were attacked, with multiple Hindu homes and shops looted and burned. Two Hindu girls were kidnapped.

Multiple incidents of violence included attacks on homes, shops, and temples, resulting in extensive property damage and the kidnapping of a Hindu woman.

Several Hindu temples, homes, and shops in the capital faced attacks and looting, with the Khilgaon Nandipara Kali Temple being a significant target.

Violence was reported in numerous other regions, including Patuakhali, Thakurgaon, Jhenaidah, Pabna, Nilphamari, Bagerhat, Shariatpur, Lalmonirhat, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Munshiganj, Pirojpur, Jhalokathi, Chandpur, Narayanganj, and Chittagong, involving similar patterns of attacks, vandalism, and looting.

The World Hindu Federation (WHF) has appealed the global leaders to take strong measures to halt these atrocities and ensure the safety and protection of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.