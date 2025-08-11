Sustainable Competitiveness for MSMEs in the era of Digital Marketing

Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are essential to every nation's economic growth. MSMEs make a substantial contribution to India's GDP, industrial output, exports, and employment creation. They are frequently more inventive and nimble than larger companies, despite their size.





However, in order to stay competitive, MSMEs are being forced to implement new strategies due to the quickly evolving business climate, which is being fueled by technological improvements and shifting customer behavior. Digital marketing is among the most effective of these tactics. Digital marketing provides MSMEs with quantifiable and affordable means of reaching clients locally, nationally, and even internationally. Digital marketing, in contrast to traditional marketing, enables companies to precisely target particular client categories, monitor campaign results in real time, and modify plans in response to data. Digital adoption across industries was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.





MSMEs increasingly relied on internet advertising, social media, and e-commerce to maintain operations as physical markets became more constrained. This change made it clear how crucial having a strong internet presence is to one's survival and development.Despite the enormous benefits that digital marketing offers, MSMEs encounter several adoption barriers.Common obstacles include a lack of technical expertise, a shortage of qualified personnel, financial limitations, and poor infrastructure.Many entrepreneurs lack experience with digital tools or are reluctant to make investments that don't promise results.Rural MSMEs may also have trouble accessing reasonably priced gadgets and internet connectivity.





Acknowledging the significance of digital transformation, the Indian government has started a number of programs to assist MSMEs, including training programs run by the Ministry of Skill Development and the Digital MSME Scheme, which encourages the use of ICT tools. Collaborations with private digital marketing companies and ecommerce platforms are also aiding in closing the knowledge gap.Digital marketing is now necessary for MSMEs to remain competitive in the modern economy; it is no longer an option.These businesses may boost their reach, improve their relationships with customers, and boost profitability by establishing an online presence, investing in digital skills, and utilizing reasonably priced marketing tools.





To guarantee that even the tiniest businesses can take advantage of digital marketing, cooperation between the government, trade associations, and technology companies will be essential.To sum up, in an increasingly digital economy, digital marketing provides MSMEs with a route to innovation, market expansion, and resilience.These businesses may not only endure but also prosper in the ever-chaArnging business environment by proactively embracing it.









The author, Archana Barman is an Assistant Professor at Assam Down Town University