The issue of illegal immigration has long been a sensitive topic in India, especially in states bordering neighbouring countries.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently reignited this debate by highlighting a “massive increase” in attempts at illegal immigration into Assam following significant political changes in Bangladesh. Sarma’s observations provide a complex picture of migration, economic disruption, and national security concerns.

According to Sarma, the political landscape in Bangladesh shifted dramatically with the removal of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, leading to economic upheavals. A particularly severe blow was dealt to the country’s textile industry, an economic backbone for millions of workers. The collapse of this sector has triggered a surge in illegal immigration, as Bangladeshi labourers seek better opportunities across the border in India. However, Sarma emphasized that these infiltrators are overwhelmingly from the Muslim majority in Bangladesh, with no detected cases of Hindu immigrants. This raises pressing questions about the socio-political dynamics in the region and India’s approach to migration management.

Sarma explained that the influx is largely driven by economic desperation. Many Bangladeshi labourers, displaced from their livelihoods due to the textile industry’s collapse, are incentivized to cross into India by local textile manufacturers seeking low-cost labour. This situation underscores the intersection of economic vulnerability and opportunistic exploitation. While the economic factors driving migration are evident, the religious composition of the migrants adds another layer of complexity. Sarma’s claim that all intercepted individuals at the border are Muslims highlights the differential impact of Bangladesh's economic and political crises on its majority and minority populations.



Also Read: Economic crisis in Bangladesh fueling infiltration attempts in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Chief Minister’s remarks also touched on the historical and emotional ties that minority Hindus in Bangladesh feel toward their homeland. Despite facing reported atrocities and insecurity, many choose to remain in Bangladesh, driven by a sense of belonging to the land of their ancestors. Sarma suggested that such individuals display a form of patriotism and resilience, opting to stay rather than seeking refuge in India. He further emphasized that India should not encourage migration from Bangladesh but instead support efforts to create security and stability within the neighbouring country.

India’s approach to cross-border migration is shaped by its geopolitical and domestic considerations. Assam, being one of the primary entry points for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, faces significant challenges in managing the situation. Sarma highlighted that Assam police detect and intercept 20 to 30 infiltrators daily, a figure that reflects the scale of the issue. Similar numbers are being reported in other northeastern states like Tripura. These cases, Sarma noted, are diligently handled, with the individuals being detained and sent back to Bangladesh. The data from 2024 alone, showing approximately 1,000 individuals detained and pushed back, illustrates the proactive measures being taken by state authorities.

The political shift in Bangladesh has also fueled concerns about the targeting of minorities, particularly Hindus, following Sheikh Hasina’s removal. However, Sarma’s assertion that no Hindu Bangladeshi immigrants have been detected in Assam over the past five months challenges some conventional narratives. He attributed this trend to the stability efforts of the Indian government and the mature response of Bangladeshi Hindus, who have chosen to remain in their homeland despite adversities. This underscores the need for India to strike a balance between addressing legitimate security concerns and fostering regional stability.



The rise in illegal immigration has not gone unnoticed at the central level. Sarma revealed that the issue was discussed at the North East Council plenary in Tripura in December 2024 and has been escalated to the Union Home Ministry. This highlights the broader implications of the situation, which extend beyond Assam and impact the entire northeastern region and national security. A coordinated response involving multiple states and the central government is crucial to address the root causes and mitigate the impact of illegal immigration.

Sarma’s remarks also shed light on the ethical dilemmas surrounding cross-border migration. While economic necessity drives individuals to seek better opportunities, their illegal entry poses challenges for host states like Assam, which must manage limited resources and maintain social harmony. The involvement of Indian textile manufacturers in allegedly incentivizing illegal immigration further complicates the issue, as it blurs the lines between economic pragmatism and the exploitation of vulnerable populations.

The Assam Chief Minister’s proactive stance on the matter reflects his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the state’s borders and ensuring the rule of law. Sarma has frequently shared updates on individual cases of infiltration via social media, underscoring the vigilance of Assam police in intercepting and returning infiltrators. These efforts not only demonstrate the state government’s resolve but also serve to raise public awareness about the complexities of illegal immigration.

Sarma’s emphasis on preventing illegal immigration from Bangladesh aligns with broader national priorities. India has consistently sought to strengthen its border infrastructure and enhance surveillance to curb unauthorized crossings. The Indo-Bangladesh border, despite being one of the longest international borders in the world, has often been porous, making it a hotspot for illegal immigration, smuggling, and other transnational crimes. Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach that combines border management, diplomatic engagement, and socio-economic development.

While the immediate focus remains on intercepting and returning infiltrators, long-term solutions are essential to address the root causes of illegal immigration. Strengthening economic ties and promoting stability in Bangladesh can help mitigate the push factors driving migration. India’s support for Bangladesh’s development, particularly in sectors like infrastructure and security, can play a pivotal role in creating conditions that reduce economic disparities and foster regional stability.

Sarma’s remarks also highlight the need for a nuanced understanding of migration dynamics. The religious composition of migrants, as observed by Sarma, underscores the differential impact of economic and political crises on majority and minority communities. While Muslims form the majority of illegal immigrants, their migration is primarily driven by economic desperation rather than ideological or political motives. Recognizing this distinction is crucial to developing effective and humane migration policies.

The Chief Minister’s assertion that India should not encourage the migration of Bangladeshi Hindus also warrants reflection. While India has historically provided refuge to persecuted minorities, Sarma’s emphasis on supporting stability in Bangladesh reflects a shift toward addressing the root causes of migration rather than relying on reactive measures. This approach aligns with India’s broader commitment to fostering regional stability and underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing shared challenges.

In conclusion, the issue of illegal immigration into Assam highlights the complex interplay of economic, political, and social factors shaping migration dynamics in South Asia. Sarma’s observations provide valuable insights into the challenges faced by border states like Assam and the broader implications for India’s national security and regional stability. Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive and coordinated response that balances immediate security concerns with long-term solutions. By fostering stability and development in neighbouring countries, India can not only mitigate the push factors driving migration but also strengthen its position as a regional leader committed to peace and prosperity.

