The Congress Crisis: Can a Fragmented Opposition Challenge the ‘Himanta Factor’ in 2026?

The political landscape of Assam is poised for a high-stakes transformation as it approaches the 2026 Assembly elections. To understand the trajectory of the upcoming polls, it is essential to reflect on the 2021 results, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mitrajot (National Democratic Alliance) secured a decisive victory over the Congress-led Mahajot. Today, Assam’s political environment is defined by a dominant BJP, a fragmented opposition facing high-profile exits, and a state government leveraging aggressive socio-economic development to solidify its position.



Reflecting on 2021: The Foundation of Power



The 2021 Assembly elections marked a pivotal moment for Assam, occurring amid the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic and the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) debates. The BJP and its allies—the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)—secured 75 out of 126 seats. The BJP alone won 60 seats with a vote share of 33.21%.

In contrast, the Mahajot, which included the Indian National Congress (INC) and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), managed 50 seats. Despite the formation of a "Grand Alliance," the opposition failed to displace the incumbent government. Analysis from 2021 suggests the BJP’s success was rooted in "manufacturing social perceptions," implementing competitive populist schemes, and successfully bringing mainstream tribal ethnic outfits into its fold. Furthermore, the leadership of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, then a key minister and now Chief Minister, was central to the BJP's strategy. He capitalized on his image as a "man of development," a reputation built during his tenure in both Congress and BJP governments.

The Current Political Scenario: A Shift in the Opposition

Leading into 2026, the political dynamics have shifted significantly. The most notable development is the erosion of the Congress party's organizational strength. Following the 2021 elections, several high-profile Congress leaders resigned to join the BJP, citing a lack of clear leadership and the BJP's effective governance model. This trend has continued, with recent desertions of veteran legislators and office-bearers. These exits have not only weakened the Congress's grassroots presence but have also allowed the BJP to expand into former opposition strongholds.

The 2024 Lok Sabha results further underscored this dominance, as the NDA secured 11 out of 14 seats in Assam, a significant jump from previous years. This performance has set a daunting benchmark for the opposition in 2026. While regional parties like the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal emerged from the anti-CAA movement, their 2021 performance was minimal, with only Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal) winning a seat. Their ability to form a cohesive alternative to the BJP remains a critical uncertainty for the next election cycle.

Socio-Economic Development: Assam vs. Other States

A cornerstone of the current government's 2026 strategy is its focus on socio-economic development. Assam has witnessed substantial infrastructure growth, particularly in the health and education sectors.

• Healthcare Infrastructure: Under recent administrations, the number of medical colleges has expanded significantly, with institutions in Jorhat, Barpeta, and Tezpur completed, and others in Nagaon, Dhubri, and Kokrajhar in various stages.

• Employment and Education: The introduction of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and transparent recruitment for thousands of government jobs has been a key pillar of "hope" for the state's youth.

• Economic Growth: As of the 2021 analysis, Assam's GDP stood at approximately INR 4.09 trillion ($57 billion). Recent data indicate that Assam's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has been growing at a rate often exceeding the national average, narrowing the development gap with historically more industrialised states like Maharashtra or Tamil Nadu.

Comparing Assam to other states —such as West Bengal and Kerala—Assam has prioritized a unique blend of "sub-nationalism" and "politics of development". While West Bengal's politics often centre on a strong regional identity under the TMC, and Kerala remains a contest between the LDF and UDF, Assam’s BJP has successfully integrated Assamese identity (Jati, Mati, Bheti) with the national development narrative.

Key Issues for 2026

As April 2026 approaches, several issues will define the electoral battle:

1. Constituency Delimitation: The recent delimitation of constituencies, which reshaped several seats, is expected to benefit the ruling alliance by consolidating indigenous votes.

2. The NRC and CAA Legacy: While the immediate protests have subsided, the sub-judiced status of the NRC and the implementation of CAA rules remain underlying factors for the electorate.

3. Welfare Schemes: The "Orunodoi" scheme, providing direct cash transfers to women, and other "populist schemes" will likely be expanded to maintain the "pro-poor" image of the government.

The 2026 Assam Assembly elections will likely be a referendum on the "Himanta Biswa Sarma model" of governance—a mix of aggressive development, ethnic consolidation, and political pragmatism. With the Congress facing an existential crisis due to high-profile resignations and the BJP's superior organizational machinery, the upcoming polls present a steep challenge for the opposition. If the current trajectory of socio-economic growth continues to resonate with the voters, the 2026 results may solidify a new era of political hegemony in the gateway to Northeast India.