A promise. A prediction. A plan. A calendar full of deadlines. A notebook full of goals. A head full of worries. Or a wedding proposal, or a vision board.

It has no address. No photograph. No witness. It cannot be touched, visited, or verified. Yet entire economies rise and fall because of it. Careers are built around it. Elections are won with promises of it. Lives are spent chasing it.

Every single one of us is investing in it….

What is it, really?

Science would rather define “it” as a web of probabilities – an endless collection of possibilities waiting to collapse into reality. Now, one may wonder: how could infinite possibilities exist? And that is exactly why the answer to it itself is paradoxical, as by the time you are done reading this paragraph, thousands of possibilities that could have existed will have vanished forever.

In other words, the future is simultaneously a cemetery and a maternity ward for existence. Every second buries countless possibilities, but it also gives birth to one reality.

Perhaps the future is the greatest fiction ever written because it has never been written at all—yet it is being written every second. But fiction implies an author. And that raises a question both philosophers and scientists have wrestled with for centuries: who is writing the future? Is it causality? God? Human choice? Or is the future not being written at all, but merely revealed?

Notice how, as we progress, we keep circling back to questions without a definite answer?

The point is that, whether through science or philosophy, whether through some German theorist or some Greek philosopher, we all seem to agree on our disagreement. Yet what remains, remains: whatever the future is, its arrival is inevitable.

Take a moment before you read further.

How can something be inevitable when it does not even exist!?

The moment we arrive at it, it ceases to be the future and becomes the present. Every image we have of tomorrow is constructed from fragments of yesterday and assumptions about today.

The past leaves traces: photographs, ruins, scars, and memories. The present is unfolding. Perhaps the future is not a place we are travelling toward at all. Perhaps it is humanity's greatest act of imagination.

As absurd as it sounds, it’s fascinating considering how much of human civilisation has been built upon things that did not exist and continues to be. Because before anything exists in reality, it first exists as an idea, a thought that once existed nowhere at all.

The buildings we live in, the technology we depend on, even this article you are reading and the discoveries that changed the course of history—all of them were once impossible ideas living inside someone's imagination. Before every revolution, invention, and masterpiece, there was simply an idea waiting for reality to catch up.

Hence, we can say imagination is humanity’s greatest tool ever. And perhaps that is where the true power of the future lies. Not in the fact that it exists, but in the fact that we believe it will.

We are not merely creatures of the present. We are creatures of anticipation. We do not only experience life as it happens; we constantly project ourselves beyond the moment we inhabit.

In a strange way, we live twice. Once in the present, and once in the imagined world of what could be—a fiction that writes itself into reality.

But also, a tragedy, as every story we write about tomorrow carries the weight of being rewritten. Because what lies ahead of us is uncertainty. The child who dreams of becoming someone may grow into someone entirely different. The person planning their entire life around a certain path may find themselves before a fork in the road.

And yet, we continue imagining.

And therein lies the beautiful paradox of being human: we are constantly guided by something that may never exist in the form we imagined, yet without it, we would have no direction at all.

Curiously enough, speaking of direction, it only guides us back to where we started. The future, for all its influence, still does not exist.

Which raises yet another uncomfortable question:

If tomorrow is merely a possibility, why do we allow it to rob us of today?

Maybe the future was never meant to be lived in. Maybe it was only ever meant to be imagined, while life quietly unfolds in the present.

Strange, isn't it? To spend an entire lifetime moving toward something that disappears the moment you arrive.

The future may be the greatest fiction ever written. The question is whether we are its authors... or merely its characters.

Guess we'll never know.

Then again, perhaps we were never meant to.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.)