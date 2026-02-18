The Gradual Decline of Cognitive Ability and Moral Integrity: An Analysis on Cheating Patterns in Exams

The alarming rate of cheating in exams in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) worldwide has generated a conundrum of battle-between cognitive ability and technology; between marks driven society and moral integrity of larger human civilization.



The opinion has not been articulated on the basis of any specific regional or demographical outline; rather it has been designed keeping the decline of cognitive ability and moral integrity of the larger society into consideration. As an academic dishonesty, cheating has been rampant in the milieus of schools, colleges and universities globally.



The opinion has not been dealing with factors and causes responsible for such alarming rate of cheating patterns at exams. Furthermore, it is also not committed to provide any policy requirements to tackle this social malady. The opinion aims to demonstrate how the avenues of knowledge are being attacked by the nasty habit of cheating on exams from generations to generations.





In a hyper competitive world of current times, it is equally significant to comprehend the strength of knowledge and wisdom that have been nurtured by human civilization from time immemorial, because only knowledge and wisdom can promote cooperation and empathy against the backdrop of intense pressure of a society driven by marks in exams. In contrast to information in bullet points provided by AI, it is only possible to free ourselves from labels with the enlightenment of wisdom and create a society that foster an openness to new perspectives and lifelong learnings.





The entire idea of education as emancipation rather than training has been declined gradually as a result of growing cheating culture in exams throughout the world. The cheating behaviours in exams shape an individual as ungrateful towards his/her surroundings- be it a tree, bird, fellow mates, river, mountain and so on and so forth. Thus, the growing cheating culture shall eventually generate a society without sense of gratitude.





The growing rate of cheating in exams shall stop producing human brains as seekers or wanders. Apparently, the essence of human civilization, e.g., questioning, enquiring, exploring and evolving have been categorized as futile (knowingly or unknowingly) by cheating behaviours in exam halls. The quantification of success in terms of 99.99% in board examinations and obsessive preoccupation with certain selective carriers have been generating consumerism of knowledge on the one hand and high rates of cheating behaviours in exams-from peripheries to

metropolis.



It shall further invariably stop to ignite endless possibilities of young minds. Hence, a strong resistance towards the cheating behaviours on exams has to be generated from all stakeholders of society in order to create a new sensitivity to education, knowledge and wisdom.