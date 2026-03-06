The hidden cost of Healthcare: When healing becomes a financial burden
Indian hospitals have mastered the art of incomprehensible billing. A 2023 study by the Public Health Foundation of India found that 73% of patients could not understand their hospital bills, even after discharge. Terms like "consumables," "disposables," and "miscellaneous charges" obscure what patients are actually paying for.
The Transparency Crisis: Healthcare's Black Box
Indian hospitals have mastered the art of incomprehensible billing. A 2023 study by the Public
Health Foundation of India found that 73% of patients could not understand their hospital bills,
even after discharge. Terms like "consumables," "disposables," and "miscellaneous charges"
obscure what patients are actually paying for.
This opacity isn't accidental, it's a business model. Without transparent pricing, patients cannot
comparison shop, challenge unreasonable charges, or make informed decisions about their
care. The power imbalance is complete: hospitals have all the information, patients have none.
Hospital pharmacies represent perhaps the most egregious example of this opacity. Patients
requiring specific medications often find them available at the hospital pharmacy at full MRP
₹890 for a vial that costs ₹450 at a pharmacy two kilometers away. When patients offer to
purchase medications externally, they're frequently told hospital policy prohibits outside
medications "for safety reasons."
This captive pharmacy model eliminates any semblance of market competition. Patients have
no choice but to purchase from the hospital's in-house pharmacy, which stocks medicines at full
MRP despite purchasing them at significant bulk discounts often 40-60% below retail prices.
The perverse incentives are clear: hospitals know patients can't walk away. There's no price
elasticity when a family member is in the ICU. So they charge whatever the market will bear,
and in healthcare, the market will bear almost anything when life is on the line.
Many hospitals now advertise "package costs" for common procedures a knee replacement for
₹3.5 lakhs, a cardiac bypass for ₹5 lakhs. It sounds transparent until you read the fine print.
These packages typically exclude "consumables," ICU charges beyond a certain duration,
complications, specialist consultations, and often, the implant itself. A ₹3.5 lakh knee
replacement package can easily balloon to ₹6-7 lakhs after these exclusions.
The practice is widespread: hospitals quote package prices to attract patients, then add charges
systematically throughout treatment. Extra days in ICU? Not covered. The surgeon's assistant?
Additional fee. Post-operative medications? Not included. Each day brings new charges patients
weren't informed about initially. Perhaps most troubling is the complete lack of standardization.
The same appendectomy can cost ₹45,000 at one hospital and ₹2.5 lakhs at another in the
same city, with no correlation to outcomes or quality of care. A 2022 analysis by the Indian
Medical Association found price variations of up to 500% for identical procedures across private
hospitals in metro cities.
Patients have no way to comparison shop. Unlike buying a car or booking a hotel, where prices
are transparent and comparable, healthcare remains a black box. Most people don't even think
to ask about costs until they're already admitted, at which point they have virtually no bargaining
power. Even when patients do attempt to gather pricing information in advance, hospitals are
often deliberately vague. "It depends on the patient's response to treatment," they say, or "We
can't predict complications." While medical uncertainty is real, the cost of a hospital room, a
syringe, or a prescribed medication is entirely predictable, yet these basic prices are rarely
disclosed upfront.
Regulatory Gaps: The Absence of Oversight
Private hospitals in India operate with licenses from state health departments, registration with
medical councils, and accreditation from national healthcare quality bodies. Yet none of these
authorities regulate what hospitals can charge, how they must bill, or how transparent they must
be with patients.
The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act of 2010 was supposed to address
many of these issues. It requires hospitals to display rates for procedures and medicines,
maintain standardized records, and submit to periodic inspections. Fifteen years later,
implementation remains patchy at best. Several states haven't adopted the Act. In states that
have, enforcement is sporadic. Hospitals that do display rate cards often limit them to small
notice boards in registration areas, listing prices for only the most basic procedures rarely the
ones patients actually need.
The Act has no teeth. Hospitals that violate it face minimal penalties usually just a warning
letter. There's no mechanism for patients to seek redress, no consumer court with real authority
over medical billing disputes. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority controls prices for
essential drugs through the Drug Price Control Order. It's why a strip of paracetamol costs ₹2
instead of ₹20. But NPPA's mandate doesn't extend to how hospitals mark up these drugs or to
the broader category of medical consumables and equipment.
A vial of injection that NPPA regulates at ₹100 can be "administered" by a hospital at ₹500, with
the difference classified as a "service charge." Surgical consumables like gloves, sutures,
drapes, catheters fall entirely outside NPPA's purview, leaving hospitals free to charge whatever
they wish. NPPA regulates the ex-factory price and the retail price, but not what hospitals
charge for administration, storage, or services around medications. That's where the real
markup happens, in a space with no regulatory authority.
Some states have attempted their own regulations. Karnataka's 2017 order capped prices for
consumables and procedures at specific hospitals. Kerala has a reference pricing system for
private hospitals. Rajasthan mandates display of rate cards. But these interventions are
fragmented, inconsistent, and often lack enforcement mechanisms. Karnataka's order applied
only to hospitals with certain facilities, leaving most private hospitals exempt. Kerala's reference
prices are often ignored, with hospitals simply refusing to treat patients at those rates.
Rajasthan's rate cards are displayed but not binding. The fundamental problem: we treat private
hospitals as purely commercial entities subject to market forces, but we also want them to serve
the public good. Without clear regulations that balance these interests, we get the worst of both
worlds high prices without accountability.
Medical councils like the Medical Council of India (now National Medical Commission) and state
medical councils regulate medical practice and ethics but remain largely silent on billing
practices. The Indian Medical Association issues guidelines but has no enforcement power.
When unethical billing practices come to light, they're treated as isolated incidents rather than
systemic failures. A doctor might face consequences for medical negligence, but hospitals face
virtually no repercussions for financial exploitation.
Insurance Complications: The Illusion of Protection
Millions of Indian families believe health insurance protects them from catastrophic medical
expenses. The reality is far more complex and often disappointing. Insurance policies frequently
include room rent limits that trigger proportionate deductions across all expenses. A policy
covering room rent up to ₹5,000 per day becomes problematic when the actual room costs
₹12,000 per day. The shortfall isn't just ₹7,000 per day. Due to proportionate deduction clauses,
all other expenses are reduced proportionally. If a patient occupies a room that's 2.4 times the
coverage limit, the insurance company will only reimburse approximately 42% of all other costs.
A ₹5 lakh policy effectively becomes a ₹2.1 lakh policy because of this single clause.
"Proportionate deduction is standard across the industry," insurers explain. "It's to prevent moral
hazard people choosing expensive rooms beyond their coverage."
But this ignores a crucial reality: in emergency situations, patients take the room that's available.
They aren't presented with options; they're grateful there's space at all. The proportionate
deduction clause penalizes patients for emergency admissions they can't control. Even within
proportionately reduced coverage, exclusions riddle policies. Consumables are often "partially
covered" a vague term that means different things in practice. Medications may be classified as
"non-essential" and excluded entirely. Specialist consultation fees frequently exceed policy
limits. Post-discharge follow-ups often aren't covered at all.
A 2024 report by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) found
that claim rejection rates in health insurance average 26%, with "exclusions and sub-limits"
being the leading cause. Many policyholders don't discover these limitations until they're filing
claims when it's too late to make different choices. Cancer treatments reveal the gap most
starkly. Chemotherapy drugs may be classified as "take-home medications" and not covered.
Radiation therapy might be capped at ₹50,000 per year when patients need ₹3 lakhs worth of
treatment. Targeted therapies are often deemed "experimental" and excluded. Families with ₹10
lakh policies can find insurance covering less than 20% of actual treatment costs. Many
cashless insurance claims require pre-authorization the hospital must get approval from the
insurance company before proceeding with treatment. In theory, this ensures medical necessity.
In practice, it can delay critical care.
When a patient's condition deteriorates, requiring a shift to ICU and additional procedures, the
hospital needs fresh pre-authorization. Insurance companies can take 12-24 hours to approve.
During that time, families face an impossible choice: wait for approval and risk the patient's
health, or proceed and pay out of pocket if the claim is later denied. Families who choose their
loved one's health over bureaucratic processes often face partial claim denials for "proceeding
without adequate pre-authorization documentation." These denials can add lakhs to out-of
pocket expenses.
Insurance companies negotiate rates with network hospitals, theoretically to control costs. But a
2023 study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences found that network hospitals often
charge insurance patients more than they charge cash-paying patients for the same
procedures.The logic is perverse but predictable: hospitals know insurance will cover part of the
cost, so they inflate prices. They also know patients choosing network hospitals are price
sensitive and likely to go cashless, creating a captive market. Cash patients, conversely, might
negotiate or walk away, so they sometimes receive better rates.
Network hospitals also point to their costs: paperwork, audits, and delayed payments from
insurance companies. Those administrative costs get passed to patients through higher base
prices. Despite expanding insurance coverage over 50 crore Indians now have some form of
health insurance out-of-pocket expenditure still accounts for approximately 48% of total health
spending in India, according to the National Health Accounts 2019-20. This is one of the highest
rates globally.
The reason is clear: insurance covers only a fraction of actual costs, exclusions are extensive,
and claim settlement is complex and often inadequate. For most Indian families, health
insurance provides a buffer, not protection. When serious illness strikes, financial catastrophe
remains the norm, not the exception.
A 2018 study published in The Lancet found that healthcare costs push approximately 55 million
Indians into poverty annually. Medical expenses are the leading cause of household debt in
India. Families sell land, pull children out of school, and defer other essential expenses to pay
hospital bills.
Global Best Practices: What Works Elsewhere
If India's healthcare pricing seems chaotic and exploitative, it's worth examining how other
countries manage this challenge. While no system is perfect, several models offer valuable
lessons.
France operates on a "reference pricing" system called tarifs de responsabilité. Every medical
procedure, consultation, and hospitalization has an established reference price set by the
national health insurance system (Sécurité sociale). All healthcare providers must publish their
prices relative to these references. If a hospital charges more than the reference price, patients
can see exactly how much extra they're paying and why. The reference price portion is typically
covered 70-100% by social security, depending on the treatment type.
This system delivers two crucial benefits: price benchmarking (patients know if they're being
overcharged) and predictable out-of-pocket costs. A patient undergoing surgery knows in
advance that social security will cover €3,500 and they'll pay €500-1,000, depending on their
supplementary insurance. For India, establishing reference prices for the 50-100 most common
procedures would be relatively straightforward. State governments could set these based on
reasonable cost assessments, and hospitals would be required to display their prices relative to
these benchmarks.
The UK's National Health Service provides universal healthcare free at the point of service.
Private hospitals exist but compete with a well-functioning public system that keeps prices in
check. The NHS operates on a national tariff system fixed, transparent prices for procedures
based on diagnosis-related groups (DRGs). A hip replacement costs the NHS a set amount,
regardless of which hospital performs it. This eliminates arbitrary pricing and contains costs.
Private hospitals in the UK must compete with NHS quality and efficiency. If they charge
significantly more, they must justify it with demonstrably better outcomes or amenities. This
competitive pressure keeps private healthcare relatively affordable. The NHS model also
demonstrates the power of bulk purchasing. As a single, massive buyer, the NHS negotiates
drug and equipment prices that are often 40-70% lower than what Indian hospitals pay, despite
the UK's higher cost of living.
India's public healthcare system could learn from this. If government hospitals functioned
efficiently and transparently, they would create competitive pressure on private hospitals.
Currently, the poor quality of many public hospitals leaves private facilities facing virtually no
competition.
Germany's Diagnosis-Related Groups (DRG) system, introduced in 2003, transformed hospital
pricing. Every admission is classified into one of over 1,200 DRGs based on diagnosis,
procedures, and patient characteristics. Each DRG has a fixed reimbursement rate negotiated
annually between hospitals and insurance funds.If a patient is admitted for appendicitis, the
hospital receives a fixed amount roughly €2,500-3,500 depending on complexity regardless of
how long the patient stays or what specific consumables are used (within reason). This
incentivizes efficiency and eliminates itemized price gouging.
Hospitals can't charge patients beyond the DRG rate except for small co-payments and luxury
amenities like private rooms. This creates predictability for patients and removes the perverse
incentive to maximize billable items.
The DRG system changed everything. Before it, hospitals made money by keeping patients
longer and using more resources. Now, hospitals profit by treating patients efficiently and well,
so they don't return with complications.
India could implement a simplified DRG system for the most common conditions. Rather than
regulating every item, regulate total costs for standard treatment pathways. A dengue
hospitalization should cost within a defined range; how the hospital allocates that cost internally
becomes their problem, not the patient's.
Taiwan's National Health Insurance, launched in 1995, covers 99.9% of the population. It
operates as a single-payer system where the government negotiates prices directly with
hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.
The results are remarkable: Taiwan spends just 6.5% of GDP on healthcare (compared to
India's 3.2% and America's 17%), yet achieves health outcomes comparable to developed
nations. Out-of-pocket expenses are minimal typically under 10% of total healthcare costs. The
key is negotiating power. As the sole insurer, Taiwan's NHI can demand reasonable prices.
Hospitals that refuse to participate effectively exclude themselves from 99.9% of the market an
untenable business model.
Taiwan also uses a global budget system, capping total healthcare expenditure each year. This
forces prioritization and efficiency rather than unlimited price escalation. While India's federal
structure and private-sector dominance make a Taiwan-style single-payer system unlikely in the
short term, the principle holds: consolidated bargaining power controls prices. Even if India
moved to a model where multiple insurance companies negotiated collectively with hospitals
(like Germany), it would create downward price pressure.
The Netherlands offers an intriguing middle path: mandatory private insurance within a heavily
regulated market. Every citizen must purchase health insurance, but the government controls
what insurers must cover, how much they can charge, and prohibits them from denying
coverage. Insurers negotiate prices annually with hospitals not individual patients. This creates
managed competition: insurers compete on service and efficiency, hospitals compete on price
and quality, but patients are protected from being caught in the middle.
The Dutch system includes a "risk equalization fund" that redistributes money from insurers with
healthy clients to those with sicker clients, preventing cherry-picking. It also requires transparent
publication of negotiated prices and hospital quality metrics.
For India, which already has a mix of public and private insurance, the Dutch model offers a
roadmap: mandate comprehensive coverage, enable collective negotiation between insurers
and hospitals, require transparency, and create safety nets to prevent cream-skimming.
Australia combines a public Medicare system with a robust private sector. Like the UK, public
healthcare is free at the point of service, while private hospitals offer faster access and more
amenities at a price. What makes Australia's system instructive is its transparency
requirements. Hospitals must provide patients with a written estimate before planned
procedures, including all anticipated costs. Deviation from these estimates requires explanation
and often consent.
Australia's MyHospitals website allows direct comparison of costs, waiting times, complication
rates, and patient satisfaction across all hospitals. This data-driven transparency empowers
patients and creates accountability. The informed financial consent requirement is particularly
powerful. Except in emergencies, hospitals must give patients time to review costs, consider
alternatives, and make informed decisions. Proceeding without proper financial consent opens
hospitals to legal liability.
India could mandate similar informed financial consent for all non-emergency procedures.
Before admitting a patient for planned surgery, hospitals would be required to provide a written
estimate covering all anticipated costs, itemized clearly. Patients would have 24-48 hours to
review and consent. Significant deviations from estimates would require fresh consent.
Thailand's healthcare system benefits from an unusual competitive pressure: medical tourism.
Hospitals compete not just with each other domestically but with international standards. This
has forced price transparency, quality improvement, and cost control. Thai private hospitals
publish prices online in multiple languages, offer package deals with clear inclusions and
exclusions, and provide detailed cost breakdowns. They've learned that international patients
shop around and demand transparency. Interestingly, this transparency has benefited Thai
citizens too. When Bangkok Hospital publishes its knee replacement package at 650,000 baht
with itemized inclusions, other hospitals must match that transparency to remain competitive.
India, already a medical tourism destination, could leverage this further. Requiring hospitals that
market to international patients to offer the same transparency and package pricing to domestic
patients would create a transparency baseline.
A Path Forward: What India Needs
Drawing from these global examples, what could realistically work in India's complex healthcare
landscape?
1. Mandatory Price Transparency
Every registered hospital should be required to:
● Publish procedure costs for the 100 most common treatments on their website and at
reception
● Provide itemized cost estimates for planned procedures within 24 hours of admission
● Display markup percentages on pharmaceuticals and consumables
● Submit anonymized billing data quarterly to state health departments for public
aggregation
Technology makes this straightforward. A national healthcare pricing portal could aggregate this
data, allowing patients to compare costs across hospitals in their area.
2. Standardized Billing Format
Just as GST standardized invoicing across Indian businesses, healthcare billing needs
standardization. A National Medical Billing Standard could mandate:
● Uniform terminology (ending vague terms like "consumables")
● Detailed itemization (quantity, unit price, total for each item)
● Clear distinction between procedure costs, professional fees, and materials
● Separation of covered vs. non-covered items for insured patients
Hospitals failing to provide compliant bills would face penalties and potential license
suspension.
3. Bulk Purchase Disclosure
Hospitals purchasing consumables and medications in bulk should be required to disclose their
wholesale costs on bills. If a hospital purchases surgical gloves at ₹3 per pair and bills them at
₹75, patients should see both numbers. This wouldn't cap markups hospitals need to cover
storage, handling, and overhead but it would expose egregious profiteering to public scrutiny.
4. Reference Pricing for Common Procedures
State governments should establish reference prices for the 50-100 most common medical
procedures, updated annually. These wouldn't be price caps but benchmarks. Hospitals
charging significantly more would need to justify their premiums with demonstrable advantages
better outcomes, superior technology, specialized expertise.
Insurance companies would reimburse at or near reference prices. Patients choosing more
expensive hospitals would clearly understand their additional out-of-pocket costs upfront.
5. Insurance-Hospital Collective Negotiation
Rather than hospitals negotiating with individual patients a fundamentally unequal power
dynamic insurance companies should negotiate rates collectively with hospitals. The Insurance
Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) could facilitate industry-wide
negotiations similar to Germany's annual DRG negotiations.
This would shift bargaining power toward patients (represented by insurers) and create more
predictable costs. Hospitals benefit from volume and guaranteed payment; patients benefit from
contained costs and reduced claim rejections.
6. Strengthen the Clinical Establishments Act
The existing Act needs teeth:
● Empower state health departments with more inspectors and real enforcement
mechanisms
● Create meaningful penalties: repeated violations could result in temporary license
suspension or mandatory price rollbacks
● Establish fast-track consumer courts specifically for medical billing disputes
● Allow patients to file complaints online with time-bound resolution requirements
7. Captive Pharmacy Regulation
Hospitals with in-house pharmacies should be required to:
● Price medications at or below the average of nearby retail pharmacies
● Allow patients to bring prescribed medications from outside (with proper verification)
● Clearly display which medications are available externally and at what typical prices
This would introduce competition even within hospital settings.
8. Digital Health Stack Integration
India's digital infrastructure success with UPI and Aadhaar offers a template. A National Health
Stack could integrate:
● Electronic health records accessible to patients
● Real-time insurance claim processing (reducing rejection rates)
● Price comparison tools
● Quality metrics and patient satisfaction data
This transparency would empower patients with information and reduce the asymmetry that
currently favors hospitals.
9. Graduated Regulation
Different rules for different hospital tiers makes sense. A 1,000-bed corporate hospital has
different capabilities than a 50-bed community hospital. Regulations should be scaled:
● Tier 1 (large corporate hospitals): Full transparency, mandatory online portals, quarterly
reporting
● Tier 2 (mid-size hospitals): Basic price display, standardized billing, annual reporting
● Tier 3 (small community hospitals): Essential price display, simplified billing format
This ensures even small facilities can comply while holding larger, more profitable institutions to
higher standards.
10. Professional Accountability
Medical councils should develop and enforce billing ethics guidelines. Egregious billing fraud
like charging for procedures never performed or billing for expired medicines at full price should
be treated as professional misconduct, potentially affecting medical licenses, not just hospital
operations.
A Call for Change
Indian healthcare faces a transparency crisis that pushes approximately 55 million people into
poverty annually. Medical expenses are the leading cause of household debt, forcing families to
sell assets, pull children from school, and defer essential expenses.This isn't just an economic
issue it's a humanitarian crisis unfolding in hospital billing departments across the country. The
system has normalized financial exploitation in the name of healthcare.
The fundamental problem isn't that healthcare is expensive. Equipment is costly, skilled labor
demands fair compensation, and medical science is increasingly sophisticated. Hospitals need
to be financially sustainable.But sustainability doesn't require opacity. It doesn't require markups
of 1,000% on basic consumables. It doesn't require families to choose between their loved ones'
health and their financial futures.
Change requires action at three levels:
Patients and families, must demand transparency. Ask for itemized bills. Question unclear
charges. Compare prices before planned procedures. File complaints with consumer forums
when billing is fraudulent. The more we normalize these questions, the more pressure hospitals
face to justify their costs. Policymakers must act decisively. Strengthen the Clinical
Establishments Act. Mandate transparency. Create reference pricing. Empower insurance
regulators to negotiate collectively with hospitals. This isn't about destroying private healthcare;
it's about making it accountable.
Healthcare providers hospital administrators, medical councils, professional associations must
recognize that the current system is unsustainable. When families are driven to ruin by medical
bills, trust in healthcare erodes. When patients see hospitals as financial predators rather than
healing institutions, everyone loses. Countries like France, Germany, and the UK prove that
transparent, regulated healthcare pricing is possible without sacrificing quality or innovation.
India, with its technological prowess and administrative capacity, can do this too. But it requires
acknowledging the problemnot as isolated incidents of "bad apples" but as a systemic failure
that leaves millions of families vulnerable every single day.
Healthcare should heal, not harm. It's time India's healthcare system remembered that.
(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.)
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