The hidden cost of Healthcare: When healing becomes a financial burden

The Transparency Crisis: Healthcare's Black Box



Indian hospitals have mastered the art of incomprehensible billing. A 2023 study by the Public

Health Foundation of India found that 73% of patients could not understand their hospital bills,

even after discharge. Terms like "consumables," "disposables," and "miscellaneous charges"

obscure what patients are actually paying for.



This opacity isn't accidental, it's a business model. Without transparent pricing, patients cannot

comparison shop, challenge unreasonable charges, or make informed decisions about their

care. The power imbalance is complete: hospitals have all the information, patients have none.

Hospital pharmacies represent perhaps the most egregious example of this opacity. Patients

requiring specific medications often find them available at the hospital pharmacy at full MRP

₹890 for a vial that costs ₹450 at a pharmacy two kilometers away. When patients offer to

purchase medications externally, they're frequently told hospital policy prohibits outside

medications "for safety reasons."



This captive pharmacy model eliminates any semblance of market competition. Patients have

no choice but to purchase from the hospital's in-house pharmacy, which stocks medicines at full

MRP despite purchasing them at significant bulk discounts often 40-60% below retail prices.



The perverse incentives are clear: hospitals know patients can't walk away. There's no price

elasticity when a family member is in the ICU. So they charge whatever the market will bear,

and in healthcare, the market will bear almost anything when life is on the line.



Many hospitals now advertise "package costs" for common procedures a knee replacement for

₹3.5 lakhs, a cardiac bypass for ₹5 lakhs. It sounds transparent until you read the fine print.

These packages typically exclude "consumables," ICU charges beyond a certain duration,

complications, specialist consultations, and often, the implant itself. A ₹3.5 lakh knee

replacement package can easily balloon to ₹6-7 lakhs after these exclusions.



The practice is widespread: hospitals quote package prices to attract patients, then add charges

systematically throughout treatment. Extra days in ICU? Not covered. The surgeon's assistant?

Additional fee. Post-operative medications? Not included. Each day brings new charges patients

weren't informed about initially. Perhaps most troubling is the complete lack of standardization.



The same appendectomy can cost ₹45,000 at one hospital and ₹2.5 lakhs at another in the

same city, with no correlation to outcomes or quality of care. A 2022 analysis by the Indian

Medical Association found price variations of up to 500% for identical procedures across private

hospitals in metro cities.



Patients have no way to comparison shop. Unlike buying a car or booking a hotel, where prices

are transparent and comparable, healthcare remains a black box. Most people don't even think

to ask about costs until they're already admitted, at which point they have virtually no bargaining

power. Even when patients do attempt to gather pricing information in advance, hospitals are

often deliberately vague. "It depends on the patient's response to treatment," they say, or "We

can't predict complications." While medical uncertainty is real, the cost of a hospital room, a

syringe, or a prescribed medication is entirely predictable, yet these basic prices are rarely

disclosed upfront.



Regulatory Gaps: The Absence of Oversight



Private hospitals in India operate with licenses from state health departments, registration with

medical councils, and accreditation from national healthcare quality bodies. Yet none of these

authorities regulate what hospitals can charge, how they must bill, or how transparent they must

be with patients.



The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act of 2010 was supposed to address

many of these issues. It requires hospitals to display rates for procedures and medicines,

maintain standardized records, and submit to periodic inspections. Fifteen years later,

implementation remains patchy at best. Several states haven't adopted the Act. In states that

have, enforcement is sporadic. Hospitals that do display rate cards often limit them to small

notice boards in registration areas, listing prices for only the most basic procedures rarely the

ones patients actually need.



The Act has no teeth. Hospitals that violate it face minimal penalties usually just a warning

letter. There's no mechanism for patients to seek redress, no consumer court with real authority

over medical billing disputes. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority controls prices for

essential drugs through the Drug Price Control Order. It's why a strip of paracetamol costs ₹2

instead of ₹20. But NPPA's mandate doesn't extend to how hospitals mark up these drugs or to

the broader category of medical consumables and equipment.



A vial of injection that NPPA regulates at ₹100 can be "administered" by a hospital at ₹500, with

the difference classified as a "service charge." Surgical consumables like gloves, sutures,

drapes, catheters fall entirely outside NPPA's purview, leaving hospitals free to charge whatever

they wish. NPPA regulates the ex-factory price and the retail price, but not what hospitals

charge for administration, storage, or services around medications. That's where the real

markup happens, in a space with no regulatory authority.



Some states have attempted their own regulations. Karnataka's 2017 order capped prices for

consumables and procedures at specific hospitals. Kerala has a reference pricing system for

private hospitals. Rajasthan mandates display of rate cards. But these interventions are

fragmented, inconsistent, and often lack enforcement mechanisms. Karnataka's order applied

only to hospitals with certain facilities, leaving most private hospitals exempt. Kerala's reference

prices are often ignored, with hospitals simply refusing to treat patients at those rates.



Rajasthan's rate cards are displayed but not binding. The fundamental problem: we treat private

hospitals as purely commercial entities subject to market forces, but we also want them to serve

the public good. Without clear regulations that balance these interests, we get the worst of both

worlds high prices without accountability.



Medical councils like the Medical Council of India (now National Medical Commission) and state

medical councils regulate medical practice and ethics but remain largely silent on billing

practices. The Indian Medical Association issues guidelines but has no enforcement power.

When unethical billing practices come to light, they're treated as isolated incidents rather than

systemic failures. A doctor might face consequences for medical negligence, but hospitals face

virtually no repercussions for financial exploitation.



Insurance Complications: The Illusion of Protection



Millions of Indian families believe health insurance protects them from catastrophic medical

expenses. The reality is far more complex and often disappointing. Insurance policies frequently

include room rent limits that trigger proportionate deductions across all expenses. A policy

covering room rent up to ₹5,000 per day becomes problematic when the actual room costs

₹12,000 per day. The shortfall isn't just ₹7,000 per day. Due to proportionate deduction clauses,

all other expenses are reduced proportionally. If a patient occupies a room that's 2.4 times the

coverage limit, the insurance company will only reimburse approximately 42% of all other costs.

A ₹5 lakh policy effectively becomes a ₹2.1 lakh policy because of this single clause.



"Proportionate deduction is standard across the industry," insurers explain. "It's to prevent moral

hazard people choosing expensive rooms beyond their coverage."



But this ignores a crucial reality: in emergency situations, patients take the room that's available.

They aren't presented with options; they're grateful there's space at all. The proportionate

deduction clause penalizes patients for emergency admissions they can't control. Even within

proportionately reduced coverage, exclusions riddle policies. Consumables are often "partially

covered" a vague term that means different things in practice. Medications may be classified as

"non-essential" and excluded entirely. Specialist consultation fees frequently exceed policy

limits. Post-discharge follow-ups often aren't covered at all.



A 2024 report by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) found

that claim rejection rates in health insurance average 26%, with "exclusions and sub-limits"

being the leading cause. Many policyholders don't discover these limitations until they're filing

claims when it's too late to make different choices. Cancer treatments reveal the gap most

starkly. Chemotherapy drugs may be classified as "take-home medications" and not covered.

Radiation therapy might be capped at ₹50,000 per year when patients need ₹3 lakhs worth of

treatment. Targeted therapies are often deemed "experimental" and excluded. Families with ₹10

lakh policies can find insurance covering less than 20% of actual treatment costs. Many

cashless insurance claims require pre-authorization the hospital must get approval from the

insurance company before proceeding with treatment. In theory, this ensures medical necessity.

In practice, it can delay critical care.



When a patient's condition deteriorates, requiring a shift to ICU and additional procedures, the

hospital needs fresh pre-authorization. Insurance companies can take 12-24 hours to approve.

During that time, families face an impossible choice: wait for approval and risk the patient's

health, or proceed and pay out of pocket if the claim is later denied. Families who choose their

loved one's health over bureaucratic processes often face partial claim denials for "proceeding

without adequate pre-authorization documentation." These denials can add lakhs to out-of

pocket expenses.



Insurance companies negotiate rates with network hospitals, theoretically to control costs. But a

2023 study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences found that network hospitals often

charge insurance patients more than they charge cash-paying patients for the same

procedures.The logic is perverse but predictable: hospitals know insurance will cover part of the

cost, so they inflate prices. They also know patients choosing network hospitals are price

sensitive and likely to go cashless, creating a captive market. Cash patients, conversely, might

negotiate or walk away, so they sometimes receive better rates.



Network hospitals also point to their costs: paperwork, audits, and delayed payments from

insurance companies. Those administrative costs get passed to patients through higher base

prices. Despite expanding insurance coverage over 50 crore Indians now have some form of

health insurance out-of-pocket expenditure still accounts for approximately 48% of total health

spending in India, according to the National Health Accounts 2019-20. This is one of the highest

rates globally.



The reason is clear: insurance covers only a fraction of actual costs, exclusions are extensive,

and claim settlement is complex and often inadequate. For most Indian families, health

insurance provides a buffer, not protection. When serious illness strikes, financial catastrophe

remains the norm, not the exception.



A 2018 study published in The Lancet found that healthcare costs push approximately 55 million

Indians into poverty annually. Medical expenses are the leading cause of household debt in

India. Families sell land, pull children out of school, and defer other essential expenses to pay

hospital bills.



Global Best Practices: What Works Elsewhere



If India's healthcare pricing seems chaotic and exploitative, it's worth examining how other

countries manage this challenge. While no system is perfect, several models offer valuable

lessons.



France operates on a "reference pricing" system called tarifs de responsabilité. Every medical

procedure, consultation, and hospitalization has an established reference price set by the

national health insurance system (Sécurité sociale). All healthcare providers must publish their

prices relative to these references. If a hospital charges more than the reference price, patients

can see exactly how much extra they're paying and why. The reference price portion is typically

covered 70-100% by social security, depending on the treatment type.



This system delivers two crucial benefits: price benchmarking (patients know if they're being

overcharged) and predictable out-of-pocket costs. A patient undergoing surgery knows in

advance that social security will cover €3,500 and they'll pay €500-1,000, depending on their

supplementary insurance. For India, establishing reference prices for the 50-100 most common

procedures would be relatively straightforward. State governments could set these based on

reasonable cost assessments, and hospitals would be required to display their prices relative to

these benchmarks.



The UK's National Health Service provides universal healthcare free at the point of service.

Private hospitals exist but compete with a well-functioning public system that keeps prices in

check. The NHS operates on a national tariff system fixed, transparent prices for procedures

based on diagnosis-related groups (DRGs). A hip replacement costs the NHS a set amount,

regardless of which hospital performs it. This eliminates arbitrary pricing and contains costs.

Private hospitals in the UK must compete with NHS quality and efficiency. If they charge

significantly more, they must justify it with demonstrably better outcomes or amenities. This

competitive pressure keeps private healthcare relatively affordable. The NHS model also

demonstrates the power of bulk purchasing. As a single, massive buyer, the NHS negotiates

drug and equipment prices that are often 40-70% lower than what Indian hospitals pay, despite

the UK's higher cost of living.



India's public healthcare system could learn from this. If government hospitals functioned

efficiently and transparently, they would create competitive pressure on private hospitals.

Currently, the poor quality of many public hospitals leaves private facilities facing virtually no

competition.



Germany's Diagnosis-Related Groups (DRG) system, introduced in 2003, transformed hospital

pricing. Every admission is classified into one of over 1,200 DRGs based on diagnosis,

procedures, and patient characteristics. Each DRG has a fixed reimbursement rate negotiated

annually between hospitals and insurance funds.If a patient is admitted for appendicitis, the

hospital receives a fixed amount roughly €2,500-3,500 depending on complexity regardless of

how long the patient stays or what specific consumables are used (within reason). This

incentivizes efficiency and eliminates itemized price gouging.



Hospitals can't charge patients beyond the DRG rate except for small co-payments and luxury

amenities like private rooms. This creates predictability for patients and removes the perverse

incentive to maximize billable items.



The DRG system changed everything. Before it, hospitals made money by keeping patients

longer and using more resources. Now, hospitals profit by treating patients efficiently and well,

so they don't return with complications.



India could implement a simplified DRG system for the most common conditions. Rather than

regulating every item, regulate total costs for standard treatment pathways. A dengue

hospitalization should cost within a defined range; how the hospital allocates that cost internally

becomes their problem, not the patient's.



Taiwan's National Health Insurance, launched in 1995, covers 99.9% of the population. It

operates as a single-payer system where the government negotiates prices directly with

hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.



The results are remarkable: Taiwan spends just 6.5% of GDP on healthcare (compared to

India's 3.2% and America's 17%), yet achieves health outcomes comparable to developed

nations. Out-of-pocket expenses are minimal typically under 10% of total healthcare costs. The

key is negotiating power. As the sole insurer, Taiwan's NHI can demand reasonable prices.

Hospitals that refuse to participate effectively exclude themselves from 99.9% of the market an

untenable business model.



Taiwan also uses a global budget system, capping total healthcare expenditure each year. This

forces prioritization and efficiency rather than unlimited price escalation. While India's federal

structure and private-sector dominance make a Taiwan-style single-payer system unlikely in the

short term, the principle holds: consolidated bargaining power controls prices. Even if India

moved to a model where multiple insurance companies negotiated collectively with hospitals

(like Germany), it would create downward price pressure.



The Netherlands offers an intriguing middle path: mandatory private insurance within a heavily

regulated market. Every citizen must purchase health insurance, but the government controls

what insurers must cover, how much they can charge, and prohibits them from denying

coverage. Insurers negotiate prices annually with hospitals not individual patients. This creates

managed competition: insurers compete on service and efficiency, hospitals compete on price

and quality, but patients are protected from being caught in the middle.



The Dutch system includes a "risk equalization fund" that redistributes money from insurers with

healthy clients to those with sicker clients, preventing cherry-picking. It also requires transparent

publication of negotiated prices and hospital quality metrics.



For India, which already has a mix of public and private insurance, the Dutch model offers a

roadmap: mandate comprehensive coverage, enable collective negotiation between insurers

and hospitals, require transparency, and create safety nets to prevent cream-skimming.



Australia combines a public Medicare system with a robust private sector. Like the UK, public

healthcare is free at the point of service, while private hospitals offer faster access and more

amenities at a price. What makes Australia's system instructive is its transparency

requirements. Hospitals must provide patients with a written estimate before planned

procedures, including all anticipated costs. Deviation from these estimates requires explanation

and often consent.



Australia's MyHospitals website allows direct comparison of costs, waiting times, complication

rates, and patient satisfaction across all hospitals. This data-driven transparency empowers

patients and creates accountability. The informed financial consent requirement is particularly

powerful. Except in emergencies, hospitals must give patients time to review costs, consider

alternatives, and make informed decisions. Proceeding without proper financial consent opens

hospitals to legal liability.



India could mandate similar informed financial consent for all non-emergency procedures.

Before admitting a patient for planned surgery, hospitals would be required to provide a written

estimate covering all anticipated costs, itemized clearly. Patients would have 24-48 hours to

review and consent. Significant deviations from estimates would require fresh consent.

Thailand's healthcare system benefits from an unusual competitive pressure: medical tourism.



Hospitals compete not just with each other domestically but with international standards. This

has forced price transparency, quality improvement, and cost control. Thai private hospitals

publish prices online in multiple languages, offer package deals with clear inclusions and

exclusions, and provide detailed cost breakdowns. They've learned that international patients

shop around and demand transparency. Interestingly, this transparency has benefited Thai

citizens too. When Bangkok Hospital publishes its knee replacement package at 650,000 baht

with itemized inclusions, other hospitals must match that transparency to remain competitive.

India, already a medical tourism destination, could leverage this further. Requiring hospitals that

market to international patients to offer the same transparency and package pricing to domestic

patients would create a transparency baseline.



A Path Forward: What India Needs



Drawing from these global examples, what could realistically work in India's complex healthcare

landscape?



1. Mandatory Price Transparency

Every registered hospital should be required to:

● Publish procedure costs for the 100 most common treatments on their website and at

reception

● Provide itemized cost estimates for planned procedures within 24 hours of admission

● Display markup percentages on pharmaceuticals and consumables

● Submit anonymized billing data quarterly to state health departments for public

aggregation

Technology makes this straightforward. A national healthcare pricing portal could aggregate this

data, allowing patients to compare costs across hospitals in their area.



2. Standardized Billing Format

Just as GST standardized invoicing across Indian businesses, healthcare billing needs

standardization. A National Medical Billing Standard could mandate:

● Uniform terminology (ending vague terms like "consumables")

● Detailed itemization (quantity, unit price, total for each item)

● Clear distinction between procedure costs, professional fees, and materials

● Separation of covered vs. non-covered items for insured patients

Hospitals failing to provide compliant bills would face penalties and potential license

suspension.



3. Bulk Purchase Disclosure

Hospitals purchasing consumables and medications in bulk should be required to disclose their

wholesale costs on bills. If a hospital purchases surgical gloves at ₹3 per pair and bills them at

₹75, patients should see both numbers. This wouldn't cap markups hospitals need to cover

storage, handling, and overhead but it would expose egregious profiteering to public scrutiny.



4. Reference Pricing for Common Procedures

State governments should establish reference prices for the 50-100 most common medical

procedures, updated annually. These wouldn't be price caps but benchmarks. Hospitals

charging significantly more would need to justify their premiums with demonstrable advantages

better outcomes, superior technology, specialized expertise.

Insurance companies would reimburse at or near reference prices. Patients choosing more

expensive hospitals would clearly understand their additional out-of-pocket costs upfront.



5. Insurance-Hospital Collective Negotiation

Rather than hospitals negotiating with individual patients a fundamentally unequal power

dynamic insurance companies should negotiate rates collectively with hospitals. The Insurance

Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) could facilitate industry-wide

negotiations similar to Germany's annual DRG negotiations.

This would shift bargaining power toward patients (represented by insurers) and create more

predictable costs. Hospitals benefit from volume and guaranteed payment; patients benefit from

contained costs and reduced claim rejections.



6. Strengthen the Clinical Establishments Act

The existing Act needs teeth:

● Empower state health departments with more inspectors and real enforcement

mechanisms

● Create meaningful penalties: repeated violations could result in temporary license

suspension or mandatory price rollbacks

● Establish fast-track consumer courts specifically for medical billing disputes

● Allow patients to file complaints online with time-bound resolution requirements



7. Captive Pharmacy Regulation

Hospitals with in-house pharmacies should be required to:

● Price medications at or below the average of nearby retail pharmacies

● Allow patients to bring prescribed medications from outside (with proper verification)

● Clearly display which medications are available externally and at what typical prices

This would introduce competition even within hospital settings.



8. Digital Health Stack Integration

India's digital infrastructure success with UPI and Aadhaar offers a template. A National Health

Stack could integrate:

● Electronic health records accessible to patients

● Real-time insurance claim processing (reducing rejection rates)

● Price comparison tools

● Quality metrics and patient satisfaction data

This transparency would empower patients with information and reduce the asymmetry that

currently favors hospitals.



9. Graduated Regulation

Different rules for different hospital tiers makes sense. A 1,000-bed corporate hospital has

different capabilities than a 50-bed community hospital. Regulations should be scaled:

● Tier 1 (large corporate hospitals): Full transparency, mandatory online portals, quarterly

reporting

● Tier 2 (mid-size hospitals): Basic price display, standardized billing, annual reporting

● Tier 3 (small community hospitals): Essential price display, simplified billing format

This ensures even small facilities can comply while holding larger, more profitable institutions to

higher standards.



10. Professional Accountability

Medical councils should develop and enforce billing ethics guidelines. Egregious billing fraud

like charging for procedures never performed or billing for expired medicines at full price should

be treated as professional misconduct, potentially affecting medical licenses, not just hospital

operations.



A Call for Change

Indian healthcare faces a transparency crisis that pushes approximately 55 million people into

poverty annually. Medical expenses are the leading cause of household debt, forcing families to

sell assets, pull children from school, and defer essential expenses.This isn't just an economic

issue it's a humanitarian crisis unfolding in hospital billing departments across the country. The

system has normalized financial exploitation in the name of healthcare.

The fundamental problem isn't that healthcare is expensive. Equipment is costly, skilled labor

demands fair compensation, and medical science is increasingly sophisticated. Hospitals need

to be financially sustainable.But sustainability doesn't require opacity. It doesn't require markups

of 1,000% on basic consumables. It doesn't require families to choose between their loved ones'

health and their financial futures.



Change requires action at three levels:



Patients and families, must demand transparency. Ask for itemized bills. Question unclear

charges. Compare prices before planned procedures. File complaints with consumer forums

when billing is fraudulent. The more we normalize these questions, the more pressure hospitals

face to justify their costs. Policymakers must act decisively. Strengthen the Clinical

Establishments Act. Mandate transparency. Create reference pricing. Empower insurance

regulators to negotiate collectively with hospitals. This isn't about destroying private healthcare;

it's about making it accountable.



Healthcare providers hospital administrators, medical councils, professional associations must

recognize that the current system is unsustainable. When families are driven to ruin by medical

bills, trust in healthcare erodes. When patients see hospitals as financial predators rather than

healing institutions, everyone loses. Countries like France, Germany, and the UK prove that

transparent, regulated healthcare pricing is possible without sacrificing quality or innovation.

India, with its technological prowess and administrative capacity, can do this too. But it requires

acknowledging the problemnot as isolated incidents of "bad apples" but as a systemic failure

that leaves millions of families vulnerable every single day.



Healthcare should heal, not harm. It's time India's healthcare system remembered that.



(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.)