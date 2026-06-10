The Human Capital Deficit: India’s Greatest Risk

India and China started their modern journeys from similar points: ancient civilizations, vast populations, and the challenge of rapid modernization within two years of each other; India in 1947, China in 1949. Today China is the world’s second-largest economy and India the fifth.



That gap is not merely economic; it signals a structural risk India must confront honestly and urgently. That risk has a name: human capital deficit.



The China lesson: foundational investments first



China’s economic ascent is often framed around market reforms and export-led growth. Lessexamined are the foundational human-capital investments that preceded and amplified those reforms. Despite immense suffering under Mao during the time of “The Great Leap Forward” and “The Cultural Revolution”, several systemic changes took root: mass literacy campaignsreached rural areas, public health expanded and reduced infant mortality, and women were integrated into economic activity at scale. By the 1980s, China had a literate, relatively healthy workforce with widespread female participation, attributes that made rapid industrialization feasible. Factories required workers who could read technical instructions, maintain quality, and adapt to process improvements. Those preconditions multiplied the payoff of later economic opening. India is still building that base. The longer foundational gaps remain, the greater the structural risk to sustained, inclusive growth.



Education: elite success, mass failure



India’s education narrative contains a troubling contradiction. Our premier institutions, an IIT or an IIM produce world-class graduates. But elite excellence is not a substitute for mass capability.



India’s literacy rate is about 77–78 percent (Census estimates, 2023) versus China’s roughly 97 percent (World Bank, 2023). That near-20 percentage point gap represents hundreds of millions who cannot fully participate in a modern manufacturing economy. Learning outcomes make the issue starker: ASER 2023 (Pratham) found roughly 40 percent of Grade Eight students in rural India cannot read a simple Grade Two level text, and nearly 50 percent cannot perform basic division. This is not only a problem of access; it is a problem of educational quality as well.



Public spending tells part of the story. India allocates about 4.6 percent of GDP to education (Union Budget 2023–24); the National Education Policy 2020 targets 6 percent, a goal not yet reached. Funding and policy attention remain skewed toward elite institutions while some 260 million government-school students receive inadequate resources (UDISE 2022–23). You cannot scale competitive manufacturing or high-productivity services on a foundation of functional illiteracy and poor numeracy. Each year this persists, and raises India’s exposure to

technological displacement and global shocks. Women’s participation: an economic catastrophe hiding in plain sight Of all human-capital risks, low female labour-force participation is both most consequential and most underestimated. India’s female labour-force participation rate is about 32.4 percent (World Bank, 2023) versus China’s 59.1 percent. This twenty-eight percentage-point gap equates to millions of untapped contributors and trillions of rupees in unrealized output.





Legal frameworks, maternity benefits, equal remuneration, workplace safety, they all matter; but deeper barriers are social norms, household decision-making, mobility constraints, and community practices that shape women’s education and employment trajectories. China increased female participation through state-directed mechanisms; India’s democratic, plural society must engender change through consent, not compulsion. That requires sustained policies that reshape incentives and infrastructure: affordable childcare, safe public transport, flexible work structures, community leadership programs for women, and long-term investments in girls’ education.





Every percentage point of female participation India fails to unlock is not merely a social shortcoming; it is a measurable economic loss.



Risk convergence: compounding and immediate



The risks do not act in isolation. Under-education limits workforce capability for advanced manufacturing and higher-productivity sectors. This has to an extent forced India’s overreliance on services that are vulnerable to global demand cycles and automation. A weak manufacturing ecosystem suppresses mass job creation, raising youth unemployment and social friction leading to lower economic productivity and frustration. Low female participation suppresses household incomes, dampening domestic demand that sustains consumption-led

growth, and most importantly an un-utilized workforce with no productivity.



These elements form a vicious, intergenerational cycle: poor learning outcomes limit women’s economic participation; constrained household incomes reduce investment in children’s education; the next generation remains underprepared. This is not a distant theoretical risk. It is present and compounding each year that foundational investments are postponed in favour of short-term political gains or incremental reforms.



A pragmatic call to action



India possesses every ingredient for economic greatness: democracy, entrepreneurial energy, a young population, diversity, and a growing middle class. Ingredients alone, however, do not guarantee outcomes. The task is political and programmatic: to prioritise foundational human capital investments that produce durable returns.



Policy priorities should include:



1) Rebalancing education spending toward universal quality improvements in primary and secondary schooling, measured by learning outcomes rather than enrollment alone.

2) Committing sustained funding across electoral cycles to meet NEP 2020 goals, with independent, transparent accountability metrics.

3) Making women’s participation an economic priority by investing in girls’ education, childcare, safe mobility, equal work exposure, and community programs that shift norms.

4) Strengthening primary healthcare and preventive systems to ensure healthy, employable cohorts.

5) Mobilising the private sector, NGOs, and communities into measurable public-private partnerships to scale proven interventions quickly and accountably.





These choices are politically demanding because returns arrive over the long term. That is precisely why leadership, both public and private must step forward.



Invest in people first



Investing in human capital is not charity; it is the highest-return investment a nation can make. A literate, healthy, and fully participating workforce accelerates technology adoption, enhances productivity, sustains domestic demand, and stabilises social and political life. China’s experience shows the payoff when human-capital foundations precede mass industrialisation. India’s path will differ because it requires consent and inclusion, but the principle remains: Build the foundation first.



Invest in your people first, because it is not only a compassionate choice, but also strategically

an intelligent one. With that foundation, every other ambition becomes attainable.