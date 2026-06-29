The Invisible Architecture of Communication

Journalists are trained to pursue facts. Experience teaches something more uncomfortable: facts rarely travel alone. Before they reach another person's understanding, they pass through loyalties, fears, friendships, identity, expectations and emotion. By the time they emerge, they may still be true, but they are seldom unchanged.



A recent exchange within our small Assamese diaspora community reminded me of this in a way no psychology textbook could.

It began with a private message from a young student of mass communication and an accomplished Sattriya dancer after she had read my article examining the narrative surrounding the visit of the Satradhikar of Auniati Satra to Britain (Not validation, but truth).



"Read your article. Loved it... I agree. You definitely did not undermine the efforts... Can't say it in the group because people take it too personally."



I encouraged her not to fear expressing an honest opinion.

Minutes later she wrote publicly in the diaspora WhatsApp group. She defended the article but focused mainly on something else—unity, camps, relationships and the disappointment she felt at the community's inability to disagree without becoming divided.



Nothing she wrote contradicted her private message.

Yet something had unmistakably changed.

Not the facts.

The audience.



Another young Assamese woman from a remarkably similar background publicly defended the same article. She carefully distinguished between criticism and defamation, argued that facts should be answered with facts, and explained the difference between a public gathering within the Parliamentary estate and a speech in the main Parliamentary chamber. After I thanked her privately, she replied:

"I am so disappointed by our community... how majority can remain quiet despite knowing the truth."



By then I realised these were no longer isolated conversations. Together they had become a fascinating case study in how people think, communicate and belong.



Looking back, I found eight recurring psychological patterns quietly shaping the entire discussion: Audience Effect, Hidden Conversations, Multiple Identities, Different Questions, Psychological Safety, Blind Spots, Reason Masking Emotion, and Pluralistic Ignorance.



The first pattern was the Audience Effect.



We do not merely speak facts; we speak to audiences.

Privately, the first young woman spoke to the author of the article. Publicly, she addressed organisers, supporters, critics, elders and friends simultaneously. The facts remained the same, but the emphasis shifted. The audience quietly rewrote the message.



The second pattern was Hidden Conversations.



Soon another member responded, not with emotion but with factual questions. Why had publicity confidently announced a "full house" of Members of Parliament and Members of the House of Lords? What happened to the promised Nehru Centre programme? Why had the event been widely portrayed as a Parliamentary address when organisers later clarified it was privately sponsored? Was the Satradhikar himself informed of that distinction before speaking?



These were straightforward factual questions. Yet the young lady's reply revealed something unexpected.

"Whatever has been written by the writer is fully accurate and no mistake can be found there."

That sentence fascinated me.



Yet she only revealed it later.

Why?

Because the visible subject had never been the real subject.

The article discussed chronology.



She was discussing community culture, belonging, deleted messages, social divisions and the fear of expressing unpopular opinions. The article was merely the occasion. The real conversation lay beneath it.



The third pattern was Multiple Identities.



Neither young woman ever spoke with a single voice. One spoke privately as a reader, publicly as a concerned community member, later as a journalism student, and elsewhere as someone from the performing arts who understood the challenges of organising events. The other wrote publicly as a thoughtful cultural commentator but privately as someone emotionally disappointed with her community.



They were not being inconsistent.

They were simply allowing different identities to become dominant.

Human beings are rarely contradictory.

They are usually multi-layered.



The fourth pattern was Different Questions.



The factual questions remained simple: Were public claims accurate? Were corrections communicated? Were expectations properly managed?



But the first young woman answered a different question:

Why have we become unable to disagree without becoming enemies?

The second responder answered another:

Why should factual accountability be mistaken for hostility?

Both believed they were discussing the same issue.

Neither entirely was.

Many disagreements arise because people answer different questions while assuming everyone else is debating the same one.



The fifth pattern was Psychological Safety.



Her most memorable sentence was not about Parliament.

It was this:

"You fight when the fight is fair."

She was not objecting to criticism.

She was questioning whether everyone felt equally safe offering it. She referred to deleted messages and wondered why respected elders had remained silent. Before asking whether people should speak, she first asked whether the conditions for speaking were fair.

Modern organisational psychology calls this psychological safety.

Communities simply call it trust.



The sixth pattern was Reason Masking Emotion.



The second young woman's public statement was calm, measured and constitutional. She argued that disputed facts should be answered with facts.

Yet privately she wrote:

"I am so disappointed by our community..."

Behind the careful reasoning lay deep emotion.

This was not hypocrisy.

It was emotional maturity.



Reason had become the socially acceptable language through which disappointment entered public life.



The seventh pattern was Pluralistic Ignorance.



The two young women appeared to be saying different things, yet together they described the same phenomenon.

One said people were afraid to speak because others "take it too personally."

The other wondered why the majority remained silent despite "knowing the truth."

Social psychologists call this pluralistic ignorance.

Many people privately hold similar views.



Each believes they are alone because everyone else remains silent.

Silence itself becomes misleading evidence.

Fear masquerades as disagreement.

Communities become trapped in an illusion.

Finally came Blind Spots.



The first young woman assumed her tone would be obvious.

She knew she supported the article.

I knew she supported the article.

The group did not.

The responder viewed her remarks through the lens of accountability, while she was speaking about community culture.

The organisers probably had their own blind spots.

Their critics certainly had theirs.



And I discovered one of my own.

For years I quietly assumed that if chronology was carefully assembled and evidence meticulously presented, others would naturally arrive at the same understanding.

Life repeatedly demonstrates otherwise.

Facts enter minds already occupied.

Every reader reconstructs the story using different experiences, loyalties and expectations.

Shared facts never guarantee shared understanding.

Lowering that expectation is not surrender.

It may simply be intellectual maturity.



Looking back, what intrigued me most was not that two thoughtful young women agreed with my article. Agreement itself proves very little. What fascinated me was that their private and public messages were not identical, yet neither was dishonest. Each revealed a different layer of the same mind.



Between them, they quietly exposed the invisible architecture through which all human communication passes.

Truth does not travel directly from one mind to another. It first negotiates fear, loyalty, identity, friendship, fairness, belonging and expectation. By the time it reaches another person, it has already been translated several times.



I no longer see those WhatsApp exchanges as a debate about one article or one cultural event. I see them as a living demonstration of the eight invisible forces that accompany almost every human conversation. We adjust to audiences. We carry hidden conversations beneath visible ones. We speak through multiple identities. We answer different questions. We seek psychological safety before we speak. We disguise emotion in the language of reason. We overlook our own blind spots. And, all too often, we remain silent because we imagine we are alone.



Perhaps communities mature not when these patterns disappear—they never will—but when we become aware that they are shaping us.



The tragedy is not that we have blind spots. Every human being does.

The tragedy is that we are usually the last to recognise our own.

Genuine dialogue begins not when we become certain of our own truth, but when we become curious about the invisible processes through which others have arrived at theirs.

Perhaps that is the beginning of wisdom.



(Author’s Note: Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma writes on politics, institutions, and society through the lenses of history, philosophy, and systems thinking, drawing on both Indian and Western intellectual traditions. Artificial intelligence tools may be used in preparing this article as research and editorial aids. All arguments, interpretations, and final editorial judgement remain the author’s responsibility)

