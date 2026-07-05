The Last Encore: Remembering Sumon Kalyan Dutta

There are voices that never truly leave us. They simply find another stage beyond our hearing. On the morning of 26 June 2026, Guwahati awoke to one such silence. The news of Sumon Kalyan Dutta's sudden passing travelled with heartbreaking speed, leaving disbelief in its wake. Phones would not stop ringing. Timelines overflowed with memories, songs and tears. Friends, fellow musicians and admirers struggled to accept that the warm, familiar voice that had accompanied generations of listeners had gone quiet forever.

Ironically, only days earlier, on World Music Day, also known as Fête de la Musique, we had all gathered in Guwahati to celebrate the remarkable journey of Western music in Northeast India. On stage sat Lou Majaw, David Baker, Rabiul Islam, Hridoy Goswami, Mrinmoyee Goswami (Tuk Tuk), Sumon Kalyan Dutta and I. I had the privilege of moderating what turned out to be one of the most heartfelt conversations on the evolution of rock and popular music in our region. None of us realised that we were unknowingly witnessing Sumon's final appearance before an audience.

Across the fraternity, grief found different voices but carried the same weight. "Death, the ultimate freedom. God rest your soul, my friend," lamented Lou Majaw. In that single sentence, the legendary pioneer of rock music in the Northeast captured both sorrow and acceptance. It was not merely a farewell. It was one musician saluting another who had completed his performance. For many of us who grew up in Guwahati during the seventies, eighties and nineties, Sumon was never simply another vocalist. He was the sound of an era.

Dcom Keith Wallang SKD Noboni

Long before playlists, streaming platforms and algorithms decided what we should hear, audiences discovered music by walking into venues that promised unforgettable evenings. Hotel Bellevue was one such destination. The Crystal Palace Band had already become a phenomenon, and at its centre stood a dynamic singer with extraordinary control over every note. Sumon's voice possessed both muscle and melody. Few entertainers could travel so effortlessly between power and tenderness. People do not merely remember songs; they remember how a performer made them feel.

As the years unfolded, Sumon continued to evolve. Moonwind emerged with an exceptional line-up featuring Rakesh Barua on bass, Rajib Hazarika on lead guitar, Gaurav Bania, our beloved Pom Pom on drums, Tuk Tuk lending her beautiful vocals and, whenever required, Bhadra joining on keyboards. Together, they produced a refreshing sound that comfortably balanced international influences with the confidence of musicians who knew exactly where they came from. Time, however, writes its own arrangements.

Today, with Sumon's passing at just fifty-nine, Tuk Tuk remains the only surviving member of that unforgettable ensemble. There is something profoundly moving about that reality. Bands are families assembled by music. When one member departs, every familiar song carries an invisible absence. Her own farewell was heartbreakingly simple. "You will be much missed, Tanni partner. Keep making music."

Only those who knew them closely would understand the tenderness behind those words. "Tanni partner" was Sumon's affectionate way of addressing Tuk Tuk. Sometimes a nickname tells a larger story than an entire paragraph ever can. Outside Assam, the grief resonated just as deeply. Shillong guitarist, singer and songwriter Rudy Wallang reflected with affection and admiration: "Sumon was a torchbearer for the western music scene in Guwahati. I was blessed to have had the chance to perform with him and his band last December. Now someone has to take over where he left off, carry the torch and keep the flame burning. He will be missed."

Suman alongwith his musician friends

That statement carries a responsibility for an entire generation. Music has always travelled like a relay. Every generation receives a flame before passing it forward. Sumon carried his with dignity. His own journey reflected the evolution of Western music in Assam. He began during the era shaped by the legendary Dhruva Sharma of Friends Band, sharing musical space with Dhruva and his brother Noboni, now also a respected tea taster by profession. Those formative years moulded a singer who would eventually define club entertainment across the state for decades. Then came SKD. Those three letters gradually became more than initials. They became an identity.

Having earned enormous respect interpreting international classics, Sumon increasingly turned inward as a composer. He wanted to create songs that belonged entirely to him - and to Assam. His worldwide release of Mahabahu Brahmaputra in August 2025 remains one of the finest examples of that artistic evolution. Yet perhaps his greatest composition was never recorded inside a studio. It was friendship.

Every organiser knew that a phone call to Sumon never remained unanswered. Whether one needed guidance for a concert, advice for a festival, help with stage logistics or simply reassurance before an event, Sumon was always available. Young singers found encouragement instead of intimidation. He applauded effort before perfection. Banashree and countless younger performers discovered confidence because Sumon believed music only grows when opportunities are shared. Behind the charismatic performer who effortlessly commanded every stage was a deeply devoted family man.

L to R Sumith Ramachandaran Rittique SKD and Pom Pom

While audiences knew him as SKD, at home he was a loving husband, a caring father, a brother and a son whose warmth extended far beyond the spotlight. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Bonita Dutta, and their two daughters, Morisha Shreya, who were his quiet strength through every triumph and every challenge. He is also survived by his elder brother, Dr Eamon Dutta, and his younger sister, Sukanya Bora (Rimjhim), both settled in the United States. For them, and for the countless friends who became family over the decades, the silence he leaves behind is immeasurable.

Sumon with his wife Bonita

While Assam mourns the loss of a cherished musician, they mourn the gentle man whose laughter filled their home, whose music coloured their lives and whose love never sought an audience. David Baker perhaps summed it up best: "The stage has lost one of its brightest smiles, but every musician who shared it with Sumon carries a little of his spirit forward." That is exactly how many of us feel today. As I look back on World Music Day, I realise we unknowingly witnessed something precious. We celebrated a movement that Sumon had helped build, brick by brick, note by note, applause by applause. None of us imagined that the evening itself would quietly become part of history. Today the microphone stands empty. Yet somewhere beyond the visible horizon, perhaps another audience has already gathered.

Perhaps another band waits patiently for its lead vocalist. Maybe Sumon has already adjusted the microphone, smiled at familiar faces and counted the opening beat. And somewhere, the applause has begun once again. You sang through life with grace; now may eternity sing you home. I will miss you, Suman Da. You did not merely sing songs. You became one. And for that, Assam will always rise for one more encore.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.)