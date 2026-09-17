The Music Never Dies: Remembering Zubeen Garg, a Year On

One year has passed since Zubeen Garg left us, and yet the silence feels impossible. In a world still ringing with his songs, his voice, his restless spirit, the absence is almost obscene. But this is not a piece about what we lost. This is about what he left behind. This is about a life so fully lived, so defiantly creative, so rooted in the soil of his beloved Northeast, that even death cannot diminish its radiance.

Zubeen Garg was many things to many people. To Assam, he was a voice, literal and metaphorical. To Indian cinema, he was a composer who proved that regional cinema deserved orchestral ambition. To music itself, he was a relentless experimenter: folk one moment, classical the next, then rock, then devotional, then something entirely new that had no name yet.

But before all of that, he was a boy from Assam who fell in love with sound.

Born in 1973, in a city that sits at the crossroads of India's Northeast, Zubeen inherited a musical landscape shaped by devotional traditions, folk wisdom, and the rhythmic pulse of Assamese theatre. His mother, Shalini Garg, was a singer; his father, a scientist. In him, these worlds collided precision and passion, reason and romance. He trained under Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki, learning classical music with the discipline of someone who believed every note was a prayer.

But Zubeen was never a purist. Even as a young musician, he was asking: What if classical met folk? What if we took the ragas of Assam and gave them an electric heartbeat? What if music could be both ancient and urgent?

By the early 2000s, Zubeen had emerged as the voice of Assamese cinema. Films like Hiya Diya Niya and Daag showcased his gift for melody songs that seemed to contain entire landscapes within them. His compositions didn't just accompany stories; they elevated them, gave them texture and soul. Success came knocking.

But Zubeen had never been the type to stay still.

While other composers might have settled into the comfort of commercial success, Zubeen kept reaching. He formed bands. He collaborated with musicians across genres and geographies. He experimented with fusion not the diluted kind, but fusion rooted in genuine curiosity and respect for both traditions. His work ranged from the devotional to the political, from intimate chamber pieces to full orchestral arrangements that could rival anything from Bollywood's grandest productions.

More than anything, Zubeen refused to let Assamese music be confined to a regional category. Through his work, he insisted that Assam was not a province, it was a universe. Its music, its language, its stories deserved the same global platform as anything from any other part of India or the world.

The Activist, the Ecologist, the Conscience

But Zubeen's restlessness was never mere artistic ambition. It was moral.

In 2009, when the Jia Bharali river in Assam was dying, choking under industrial waste and government indifference, Zubeen didn't just compose a song about it. He organized a massive movement to save Assam's rivers. He used music as a weapon against apathy, rallying thousands to protect the sacred waters of their homeland. It was activism rooted in love, not anger; in hope, not despair.

He was a conservationist who understood something essential: that you cannot save what you do not love, and you cannot love what you do not know. So he made his music a vehicle for knowledge, for connection, for awakening. He sang for the rivers. He sang for the forests. He sang for the indigenous peoples whose stories were being erased. He sang, always, for Assam.

His environmental work wasn't separate from his music, it was his music. Every composition carried within it a plea: remember where you come from. Remember what sustains you. Remember that you are not the center of the universe; you are part of something vastly larger and more beautiful.

What strikes you most about Zubeen's life, what makes the loss so acute, is its fullness. He didn't compartmentalize himself into "musician" or "activist" or "filmmaker" or "social worker." He was all of these at once, always in motion, always creating, always believing that art and action were two sides of the same coin.

He won awards. He traveled the world. His songs were sung in concert halls and village squares. He collaborated with musicians from across India and beyond there was a catholicity to his interests, a deep curiosity about other traditions and voices.

Yet for all his global work, Zubeen remained rooted. Guwahati was always home. Assam was always the subject. The Northeast was always his muse and his cause.

What does a man like Zubeen Garg leave behind?

First, a body of work so vast and varied it will take years to fully document and understand. Hundreds of songs. Dozens of films. A lifetime of innovation. These are not just artistic artifacts, they are monuments to what Assamese culture can produce, what the Northeast's creative spirit is capable of.

Second, a model of how to be an artist in the world. Zubeen showed that you don't have to choose between commercial success and artistic integrity, between personal ambition and social responsibility, between celebrating your own tradition and engaging with the world. You can do all of it, if you have the energy, the vision, and the courage.

Third, a voice, a literal and metaphorical voice, that will continue to speak long after his passing. His songs are still being sung. They're being discovered by new generations. They're being reinterpreted, reimagined, kept alive by musicians who learned from him or were moved by him.

But perhaps most importantly, Zubeen left behind a spirit of urgency. A reminder that art matters. That music is not luxury—it's necessity. That a song can change minds, move hearts, and build bridges. That a single voice, if it's clear enough and true enough, can echo across mountains and generations.

On this first death anniversary, as Assam and the Indian music world pause to remember Zubeen Garg, the work continues. Rivers still need saving. Stories still need telling. Music still needs making. The Northeast still waits for voices brave enough to sing its truth to the world.

Zubeen's absence is real. The music industry is poorer for it. Assam is quieter without him.

But his songs are not silent. In every folk-infused film score, in every artist who dares to be both local and global, in every conservation effort that refuses to separate culture from ecology, in every young musician from the Northeast who refuses to be marginalized or categorized—Zubeen lives.

The music never dies. It transforms, travels, takes root in new soil, and grows into something even more beautiful.

Thank you, Zubeen da. For the songs. For the activism. For showing us that one life, lived fully and truthfully, can be a symphony that echoes forever.

Zubeen Garg (May 30, 1973 – 19 September, 2025)











The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the positions of any organization, employer, or publication with which the author is affiliated.