The pressure to succeed: Understanding burnout among Indian students

For millions of Indian students, success has become more than a goal, it has become an expectation. From board examinations and entrance tests to internships and placements, young people are under constant pressure to perform. While ambition drives excellence, the growing culture of relentless competition has also fuelled an alarming rise in student burnout.



Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. Students experiencing burnout often struggle with fatigue, anxiety, loss of motivation, difficulty concentrating, and feelings of inadequacy. What was once dismissed as ‘exam stress’ has now become a serious mental health concern. “I used to study for nearly 12 hours every day while preparing for NEET,” says Nishat, class 12 student studying in Kota. “Even when I took a break, I felt guilty. I stopped meeting friends and barely slept. One day, I realized I couldn’t remember what I had studied. That’s when I knew something was wrong.”



Experts believe that burnout stems from a combination of academic pressure, parental expectations, and societal definitions of success. Students are often encouraged to treat examinations as life- defining events, leaving little room for failure or self- discovery. “Many students come to us believing their worth depends entirely on their marks,” says Dr. Aman Singh, a clinical psychologist based in Bengaluru. “Burnout develops gradually. It starts with chronic stress and, if ignored, can lead to anxiety, depression, and even physical health issues. Parents and schools must recognise the warning signs early.”



The pressure has also intensified in the digital age. Social media platforms constantly showcase topper’s scores, productivity routines, and success stories, making students compare themselves with unrealistic standards.

College student Priya Das, who recently completed her second year in a college in Delhi, says the transition wasn’t easy. “Everyone around e seemed to be achieving something- internships, certificates, competitions. I felt like I was always behind, even though I was doing my best. It took counselling for me to understand that comparison was hurting my mental health.”



Educators believe the solution lies in changing how success is measured. “Academic excellence is important, but it should never come at the cost of emotional well- being,” says Alia Mazumder, a senior school principal in Assam. “Schools need counsellors, flexible learning environments, and regular conversations about stress management. Students should know that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.” Parents, too, have a crucial role to play. Encouraging effort instead of only rewarding results, allowing children to pursue hobbies, and maintaining open communication can reduce the fear of failure that many students silently carry.



|As India continues to invest in its young population, protecting students’ mental health must become as important as improving academic outcomes. Success should not be measured only by ranks and report cards but also by resilience, confidence, and overall well-being. Only then can education truly empower the next generation instead of exhausting it.

